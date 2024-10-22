Catch Debuts 2024 Open Enrollment Guide Tailored For Independent Workers

The go-to resource for navigating the health insurance marketplace is now available to help self-employed individuals across the U.S. make informed decisions this season.

Catch , a leading benefits platform for freelancers and self-employed individuals, is proud to announce the release of its latest Open Enrollment Guide for 2025. With millions of Americans now working independently, finding the right health coverage can be overwhelming. This easy-to-use guide offers unbiased plan comparisons, critical information on essential benefits, key dates, and cost-saving opportunities, ensuring independent workers have what they need to successfully navigate the complex landscape of health insurance during this crucial time, without leaving money on the table. The 2025 Open Enrollment period runs from November 1, 2024, to January 15, 2025 in most states.

Unlike traditional employees, freelancers and self-employed individuals - 64 million independent American workers who made up around 1/3 of the total workforce in 2023 - often don't have access to employer-sponsored health plans. Catch steps in to fill that gap, helping users compare plans, identify savings, and ensure they choose the right coverage to meet their needs. With Open Enrollment quickly approaching, Catch ensures independent workers are fully prepared for 2025.

"We understand that freelancers and self-employed individuals often face unique challenges when exploring health insurance options," said Alexa Irish, co-CEO of Catch. "That's why Catch offers a centralized platform to take the guesswork out of Open Enrollment, providing a full spectrum of health plan details, comparison tools, and transparent guidance to ensure every freelancer finds a plan that works for them."

The Open Enrollment Guide includes:

Key Dates : Stay on top of important deadlines to avoid gaps in coverage.

Plan Comparison Tools : Easily compare plans, premiums, and coverage options tailored to individual health needs.

Essential Health Benefits : All plans on Catch are ACA-compliant, ensuring coverage includes the 10 essential health benefits required by law.

Pricing Transparency : The platform provides opportunities to explore cost-saving measures, such as tax credits and premium reductions, with users saving an average of $400 per month on premiums.

Plan Renewal Support: Catch allows plans to be automatically renewed or seamlessly switched, ensuring continuous health coverage.

"Open Enrollment is the only window for many Americans to secure health coverage, which can be overwhelming with lots of acronyms and jargon," said Laura Speyer, co-CEO of Catch." Catch is committed to supporting the self-employed workforce by providing tools and resources that make difficult decisions like health insurance easier."

###

ABOUT CATCH:

Catch is fueling the future of American entrepreneurship by providing independent workers with an all-in-one platform to seamlessly manage their benefits. As an official partner of Healthcare.gov, Catch makes it easy for those without employer-sponsored coverage to shop for and sign up for health, dental, and vision insurance. With plans to expand into additional benefit offerings, Catch is dedicated to helping independent workers build the safety net they deserve. Learn more at: https://catch.co/ .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Nina Pfister, MAG PR at nina@mooringadvisorygroup.com ; T: 781-929-5620.

SOURCE: Catch

View the original press release on accesswire.com