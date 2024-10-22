Dispatch Welcomes New Product Leader to the Organization

Joyce Scho?eld joins Dispatch and shares her vision for the future of the last-mile delivery platform.

BLOOMINGTON, MN / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2024 / Dispatch, a leader in last-mile delivery technology, proudly announces Joyce Scho?eld's appointment as the new Vice President of Product. With over 15 years of experience leading product teams at startups and larger enterprises, she is poised to lead Dispatch into its next phase of delivery technology innovation and growth.

"I'm thrilled to join Dispatch at such a pivotal moment," said Scho?eld. "I've always had a passion for building core technology, and this opportunity allows me to do just that-rede?ne last-mile delivery through an entrepreneurial mindset."

In her new role, Scho?eld has set ambitious goals for Dispatch. In the short term, her focus is on strengthening the company's market position and unifying its on-demand delivery and delivery management capabilities. Long term, she envisions Dispatch becoming the industry standard for last-mile delivery.

"Our aim is to create a platform that sells itself through its features and capabilities. I want to see Dispatch shift from a sales-led to a product-led company," Scho?eld explained. "We have an opportunity to capture a wide customer base, from small businesses to large enterprises, by offering a customizable platform tailored to their unique business needs."

With the growing complexities of the last-mile delivery market, Scho?eld believes that the right use of arti?cial intelligence, machine learning, and data-driven insights is crucial. She notes that many of the challenges businesses face-like high logistics costs and missed service-level agreements-can be addressed through optimization and transparency.

"Data needs to be at the center of everything we do," she added. "Whether it's route optimization or automation, AI and machine learning are key drivers for the future of last-mile delivery."

Dispatch is con?dent that under Scho?eld's leadership, the company will continue to innovate and set new standards in last-mile delivery.

For more information about Dispatch, please contact the media representative at pr@dispatchit.com.

About Dispatch: Dispatch is the leading B2B last-mile delivery platform, replacing traditional courier services by offering a suite of software solutions for any size business. Dispatch simpli?es last-mile delivery with a network of independent contractor drivers, delivery management software, and API integrations. Dispatch currently operates in more than 75 U.S. markets. For additional information, visit www.dispatchit.com.

Contact Information

Buse Kayar

buse.kayar@issuerdirect.com

Alexia Smith

Dispatch Vice President of Marketing

(952) 444-5280

SOURCE: Dispatch

View the original press release on newswire.com.