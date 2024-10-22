Kolter Homes Announces New Phase of Homesites at NatureWalk at the Watersound Origins Community

INLET BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2024 / Kolter Homes is excited to announce the release of a new phase of homesites at NatureWalk at the Watersound Origins© Community, an ideally-located, gated community along the Emerald Coast. This new phase introduces 104 opportunities for homebuyers to build and personalize a new construction home in the highly sought-after 30A area of Florida.

The Gathering Place at NatureWalk at the Watersound Origins Community

The new phase offers a variety of stunning homesite locations within the community, including options to build a new home with water and preserve views. Additionally, this phase includes the much-anticipated homesites that can accommodate new homes from the Coastal Collection of floorplans.

One of the standout features of a new home at NatureWalk at the Watersound Origins© Community is the emphasis on outdoor living. Homebuyers have the unique opportunity to create a distinctive outdoor living space with expansive lanais and personalized pools, which are built in tandem with their new home. This focus on outdoor living allows residents to fully embrace the Florida lifestyle, enjoying the beautiful weather and picturesque surroundings from the comfort of their own home.

Thomas Hudson, the Director of Construction at NatureWalk at the Watersound Origins© Community, expressed his enthusiasm for the new phase of homesites, stating, "We are thrilled to offer these new homesites to our future residents. The ability to personalize both the interior and exterior of their homes ensures that each homeowner can create a space that truly reflects their lifestyle and preferences. Our team is dedicated to providing an exceptional homebuilding experience, and we look forward to welcoming new families who are searching for 30A homes for sale."

To celebrate this milestone, Kolter Homes hosted a Fall Festival Event at the community's resident-exclusive amenity, The Gathering Place. The Fall Festival featured a bounce house, food truck fare, and live music by Jared Herzog from season 17 of The Voice, creating a festive atmosphere for more than 100 residents and prospective homebuyers who attended.

For more information about the new phase of homesites at NatureWalk at the Watersound Origins© Community, please visit www.NatureWalkWatersound.com/ or call (888) 476-3017.

The Kolter Group LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter"), based in Delray Beach, Florida, is a private investment firm focused on real estate development and investment. Led by CEO Robert "Bobby" Julien, Kolter operates four residential development business units and has sponsored over $29 billion of realized and in-process residential real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States (including Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee).

Kolter has completed 99 residential projects, delivering over 27,800 units

Kolter has current investments in 91 residential projects expected to deliver a total of over 65,500 units

Kolter Homes LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter Homes"), is focused on the development, construction, and sale of 500-1,500 for-sale single-family units, often as Cresswind-branded, age-restricted, amenity-rich master-planned communities, with additional focus on smaller, traditional and age-targeted add-on communities of 100-500 homes. Kolter Homes has sponsored over $16 billion of realized and in-process real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States.

