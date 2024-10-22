PayQuicker Launches Common Bank Application to Expedite Client Onboarding and Optimize Customer Success

New streamlined solution cuts onboarding time in half, enhancing client speed to market

PayQuicker, the leader in global payouts orchestration, today announced the launch of its Common Bank Application, an innovative solution designed to modernize the bank approval process for clients. By eliminating the friction and complexity of managing multiple banking relationships, PayQuicker's new process centralizes approvals into a single, streamlined application, reducing onboarding time by half and driving operational efficiency for businesses worldwide.

"At PayQuicker, we're continuously innovating to deliver the fastest, most seamless experience for our clients," said Gabriel Grisham, SVP at PayQuicker. "With the launch of the Common Bank Application, we've eliminated the obstacles of completing multiple banking applications, allowing clients to onboard quickly and pay their global workforce faster than ever before. This is a game-changer for businesses looking to scale internationally, quickly."

Key Features of the Common Bank Application:

Centralized Bank Approvals: Manage approvals from all participating banks via a single, intuitive interface, reducing administrative burden.

Expedited Onboarding: Cuts onboarding time in half, helping clients go to market faster.

Integrated Support: Provides built-in, real-time support to help resolve any questions quickly and ensure smooth onboarding.

Interactive Dashboard: A comprehensive dashboard lets clients monitor the status of approvals and track outstanding submissions across different banks.

PayQuicker's clients are experiencing the benefit, now getting up and running more quickly and in turn expediting payouts to their valued distributors, contractors, and affiliates.

"PayQuicker's Common Bank Application is a significant leap forward in simplifying our operations," said Mike Sancho, Co-Founder of Fixmyfees.com. "The new portal is intuitive, efficient, and a vast improvement over the process we have used before. What used to be a time-consuming and fragmented task has now become a very easy process, enabling us to secure bank approvals seamlessly and quickly. The upgrade streamlines our workflow and allows us to focus on what truly matters to our business."

Rather than navigating several fragmented banking relationships, businesses can leverage PayQuicker's global payouts orchestration platform to access leading banking and payment providers in one platform with a single API. PayQuicker's platform enables turnkey integration with multiple banks and global payment rails, including Mastercard, Barclays, Thunes, Citcon, Nium, and others to intelligently determine and facilitate the quickest and most cost-effective method for clients to send cross-border payouts.

New Leadership Enhances Client Success

The Common Bank Application launch comes on the heels of PayQuicker further strengthening its client support efforts with the appointment of Nathan England as Client and Partner Success Manager. England's expertise will ensure new and existing clients can maximize the benefits of PayQuicker's latest platform advancements.

"At the heart of our commitment to client value is our dedication to efficiency and innovation," said England. "By consolidating all banking documents into a single, streamlined portal, we aim to simplify the process and also deliver exceptional value to clients in making every interaction as smooth as possible."

To learn more about the Common Bank Application or schedule a demo, visit payquicker.com .

About PayQuicker:

PayQuicker is the leading global payouts orchestration platform, offering businesses of all sizes smarter, faster, and easier payment solutions. Since its inception in 2008, PayQuicker has pioneered global payouts orchestration, enabling real-time payouts in over 214 countries and territories, and more than 80 currencies through secured bank accounts, prepaid debit cards, virtual cards, and digital wallets. Our award-winning solutions cater to a diverse range of industries, including affiliate networks, the creator economy, direct selling, the on-demand economy, platforms and marketplaces, and workforce payments. PayQuicker's cloud-based, regulatory-compliant software stack allows customers to white-label our products, delivering fast and flexible spending options. Our mission is to enhance global business growth with superior payment and purchasing power, activated with every login, payout, purchase, or swipe. To learn more, visit: https://payquicker.com/

Media Contact:

Heather Valle

heather@calibercorporateadvisers.com

