DuploCloud, Inc.: DuploCloud to Sponsor Lenny & Friends Summit and TechCrunch Disrupt 2024 in San Francisco

Startup Grind Happy Hour Co-Hosted by DuploCloud and Microsoft for Startups to Bring Founders and Industry Leaders Together for Premier Networking at TechCrunch Disrupt

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2024 / DuploCloud, the industry pioneer for DevOps automation with built-in compliance, today announced its sponsorship of two premier conferences: the Lenny & Friends Summit, taking place on October 24 in San Francisco, and TechCrunch Disrupt, running from October 28-30 at Moscone West in San Francisco. DuploCloud is set to engage with the world's top product leaders and SaaS innovators at these back-to-back events, demonstrating the company's commitment to empowering startups and enterprises alike through its DevOps automation platform.



DuploCloud logo

DuploCloud logo



At the Lenny & Friends Summit, DuploCloud will join an exclusive group of senior product leaders for a day of tactical talks, roundtables, and curated networking. This intimate event, expected to draw high interest, provides a unique platform for DuploCloud to connect with influential decision-makers shaping the future of product management.

Following the Summit, DuploCloud will take part in TechCrunch Disrupt, the world's leading SaaS gathering that charts the course from idea to IPO for the world's most promising startups. As a key sponsor, DuploCloud will demonstrate how its low-code/no-code platform is reshaping the DevOps landscape by automating infrastructure management, improving compliance, and freeing up developers to focus on innovation.

In conjunction with TechCrunch Disrupt, DuploCloud will co-host a Startup Grind Happy Hour with Microsoft for Startups on October 28, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. This exclusive networking event offers founders and industry leaders a chance to unwind and exchange ideas.

Attendees of both events are encouraged to connect with DuploCloud and learn more about how its platform empowers developers and organizations to streamline operations, reduce costs, and enhance security. To schedule a meeting with DuploCloud at Lenny & Friends Summit or TechCrunch Disrupt to learn more about their industry-leading DevOps automation solutions, visit https://duplocloud.com/company/contact-us/.

About DuploCloud

DuploCloud is the industry's only low-code/no-code DevOps Automation platform, designed to make DevOps and Infrastructure-as-Code accessible for all developers. Founded by the original engineers from Microsoft Azure and AWS, our software platform puts DevOps on autopilot, virtually eliminating the need for DevOps hiring and is tailor-made to empower developer self-service across growing startups, SMBs, and platform engineering teams. The DuploCloud platform translates high-level application specifications into meticulously managed cloud configurations, allowing organizations to streamline operations while maintaining rigorous security, availability, and compliance standards. Investors of the company include WestBridge Capital, StepStone Group, Mayfield and Monta Vista Capital. Learn more at https://duplocloud.com/.

Contact Information

Kate Pietrelli

PR

kate@pathadvisors.co

760-518-2633

SOURCE: DuploCloud

View the original press release on newswire.com.