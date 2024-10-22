Communications Engineering Company : Communications Engineering Company Announces Michael Tierney as Next Chief Executive Officer

HIAWATHA, IA / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2024 / Communications Engineering Company (CEC), a master systems integrator since 1946, today announced Michael Tierney as the next Chief Executive Officer. Kimberley Lehrman, the current CEO, is retiring at the end of 2024 and will join the company's board of directors. Mr. Tierney will join the firm in mid-November and assume CEO responsibilities at the beginning of 2025.

CEC is a family-owned, privately held company. Tierney comes to CEC with hands-on experience in his family's systems integration business. Tierney supported the firm's growth trajectory with his operational efficiency, platform management and talent development expertise. He successfully managed a merger and exit plan for the family after 7+ years in the business.

At Bluum, the resulting merged company, Tierney continued to support growth and profitability initiatives at the executive level. He was instrumental in building strong vendor partnerships critical to the integration business. Accountability to financial results is a leadership style that he embraces and leads his teams to embrace.

Majid Abai, Chairman of the CEC Board of Directors, noted, "The systems integration business is attracting a great deal of capital and market attention due to the ever-increasing applications of technology to help businesses innovate, become more efficient and improve financial performance. CEC is evolving with the market opportunities, and we are pleased to have Michael join us at this exciting crossroads."

"CEC has a rich family heritage and culture, enabling the company to prosper and become a great workplace. Michael shares this common background and will be a great culture fit," shares Jim Smith, CEC Owner. "As we launch into the next generation, Michael brings experience in leading through growth and market change. It's exciting to think about the future possibilities!"

###

About CEC

CEC has been a Master Systems Integrator since 1946. CEC is a leader in Security, Life Safety and Critical Communication systems with deep expertise in technologies from world-class partners, including Axis, Centrak, Edwards, Genetec, Lenel/S2, Milestone, Motorola, and Rauland, amongst others. Our people are industry captains committed to technical mastery and customer outcomes. Creating world-class customer experiences throughout systems life cycles has generated growth and successful long-term relationships. The company focuses on manufacturing, healthcare, government and education market verticals. Our expanding list of locations includes Iowa offices in Davenport, Des Moines, Dubuque, Hiawatha, and Cedar Falls and Wisconsin offices in Green Bay, Madison, Milwaukee, and Wausau.

Contact Information

Kim Lehrman

klehrman@cecinfo.com

800-377-0271

SOURCE: Communications Engineering Company (CEC)

View the original press release on newswire.com.