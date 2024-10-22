Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2024) - Lindsay Lohan knows that hair can make or break a character. In Nexxus' new campaign, "The Style Swap," she channels her iconic roles to showcase the versatility of NEXXUS® Styling Line. From glamorous, bouncy waves to sleek ponytails, Lindsay proves that with NEXXUS®, the possibilities are endless.

Lindsay Lohan's career is a testament to the power of transformation, both on and off the screen. Hair has always been a key element in her ability to embody an array of memorable characters and showcase her evolving personal style. From iconic roles to red-carpet glamour, Lindsay's hair is a reflection of her journey. Beyond her beauty, her influence extends far and wide. Lindsay's award-winning performances have touched countless hearts, inspiring her own style choices and leaving a lasting legacy.







Lindsay Lohan recreates looks from fan-favourite characters using the Nexxus Styling line

"I bring all the tips and tricks I've learned throughout my career into my everyday life, and often find myself using my favorite looks from the past for inspiration," shared Lindsay. "It's been so much fun revisiting the twins with NEXXUS for 'The Style Swap,' since they've always held a special place in my heart. I like to think of this as a little love letter to my fans. At the end of the day, they're the ones who have made these characters throughout the years so special and memorable for me. With this collaboration, I'm able to return the favor a little bit by showing them how hair can be used as a creative outlet to express yourself!"

Featuring STYLEPROTECT, Nexxus' groundbreaking technology that elevates every styling product. Each formula within the Nexxus Styling Line, launched earlier this year, is infused with active ingredients that nourish and protect your hair. Whether you're aiming for a dramatic transformation or a classic go-to look, the range of styling products by Nexxus are designed to cater to your unique styling needs.

"It's been incredible partnering with Lindsay to bring this concept to life," said Jessica Grigoriou, Head of Beauty Marketing and Hair Care, Unilever NA. "Whether she's on screen or on the red carpet, she's always been the definition of a 'style icon.' What we love about 'The Style Swap' is that we were able to draw inspiration from some of Lindsay's most iconic characters, who each have their own distinct sense of style. It's the perfect way to show how our Styling Line can help people achieve all different types of looks and transform themselves into whoever they want to be."

To check out "The Style Swap," visit the dedicated link on the brand's site: www.nexxus.com/styleswap. The Styling Line collection is available for purchase on Amazon Canada. To learn more about the NEXXUS Styling Line, visit nexxus.com or follow along with @nexxushaircare on TikTok and Instagram.

About Unilever in North America

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition and Ice Cream products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. Unilever has 127,000 employees and generated sales of €59.6 billion in 2023.

Leading brands in North America include Nexxus, Dove, Hellmann's, Vaseline, Degree, Axe, TRESemmé, Knorr, Magnum, Ben & Jerry's, Nutrafol, Liquid I.V., Paula's Choice, and Dermalogica.

For more information on Unilever Canada and its brands visit: www.unilever.ca .

