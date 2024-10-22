Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2024) - Akeneo, the Product Experience company, today announced that it has been honored by the Global Technology Awards as "Best of Category" in retail technology for 2024. Akeneo was recognized for its industry-leading Akeneo Product Cloud solution and innovation in product data and information management. The product's native AI capabilities further demonstrate its best-in-class capabilities.

"At Akeneo, we prioritize innovation to ensure our solutions are evolving with today's retail market and ensure our customers unlock succes," said Kristin Naragon, Chief Strategy Officer of Akeneo. "Being named 'Best of Category' by the Global Tech Awards further validates our dedication to pushing the boundaries of innovation to enhance customer and product experience."

The Global Technology Awards recognize companies that focus on innovation, creativity, and excellence and honor the most exceptional technology solutions and services. The retail technology category judged entrants on multiple criteria, including user experience, innovation, scalability, efficiency, and return on investment (ROI).

The 2024 Global Tech Awards recognized 200 technology companies from 39 countries, with judges from companies including Amazon and Microsoft.

The full list of winners can be viewed here, and you can learn more about Akeneo at akeneo.com.

About Akeneo

Akeneo is the product experience (PX) company and global leader in Product Information Management (PIM), enabling organizations to build and deliver world-class product experiences across every customer touchpoint through a comprehensive PX Strategy. By providing best-of-breed technology and expertise, Akeneo's intelligent Product Cloud accelerates growth, reduces time-to-market, and gives organizations the competitive edge needed to convert browsers into buyers.

Leading global brands, manufacturers, distributors, and retailers, including Chico's, The Very Group, TaylorMade Golf, Rail Europe, Kering, and more trust Akeneo to scale and customize their omnichannel commerce initiatives. Using Akeneo's AI-Centric Product Cloud, companies can activate product experiences in any and all channels that drive an improved customer journey from discovery to purchase, resulting in increased sales, reduced returns, faster time-to-market, and increased team productivity.

