The Fraunhofer Institute for Microstructure of Materials and Systems (Fraunhofer IMWS) has developed a methodology to improve lifetime predictions of inverters, to help manufacturers reduce material use and testing efforts while lowering production costs without compromising device lifespan. From pv magazine Germany Inverters for PV systems, battery storage, and electromobility must endure harsh environmental factors such as weather, dirt, high voltages, and long operating times. Despite these challenges, high-quality inverters typically last 20 to 25 years. However, the specific construction ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...