Neural Concept, the leading end-to-end 3D AI platform that transforms product design with Engineering Intelligence, has announced the opening of a new office in the United States, located in the New York metropolitan area. This expansion situates Neural Concept closer to key customers and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) across North America. The company has established partnerships with more than 10 U.S automotive OEMs and suppliers, alongside collaborations with companies operating in the consumer goods, electronics and aerospace industries.

Thomas von Tschammer, Co-founder and Managing Director of Neural Concept USA (Photo: Business Wire)

This news follows the company's announcement in June 2024 of a $27 million Series B funding round, led by Forestay Capital with existing investors and investment and technology development firm the D.E. Shaw group participating.

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, 70+ OEMs including Airbus, General Electric, Subaru and four out of ten Formula 1 racing teams rely on Neural Concept's platform to place Engineering Intelligence at the heart of their product development process.

Neural Concept's proprietary technology combines unique data science, MLOps, and application deployment capabilities to make Engineering Intelligence central to the product simulation and development process. The platform is proven to reduce end-to-end product development times by up to 75%; accelerate product simulation by up to 10x; and improve product characteristics, including efficiency, safety, speed, and aerodynamics, by up to 30%.

Thomas von Tschammer, Co-founder and Managing Director of Neural Concept USA, said, "Opening our first office in the United States is a significant step for Neural Concept as we expand our global operations with a strong presence across Europe, North America, and APAC. Our new East Coast office situates us close to our U.S. customers and partners and helps us meet strong demand from diverse industries including Automotive, Aerospace, Consumer Electronics and Micro-electronics. North America is a global engineering power we're excited to help engineers working in U.S. companies put state-of-the art AI at the heart of their development process to design better products, faster."

Neural Concept will be exhibiting to invited customers and industry leaders at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) from January 7-10, 2025 in Las Vegas. To request a meeting, visit: https://www.neuralconcept.com/ces-2025

About Neural Concept

Founded in 2018, Neural Concept provides a leading end-to-end platform which places AI at the center of the product development process to revolutionize the way engineers conceptualize, design and validate products. Neural Concept's flagship technology empowers engineering teams with 3D generative engineering, predictive analysis, and collaborative AI workflows, helping world class engineering teams reduce development times by up to 75%, improve product characteristics including efficiency, safety, speed, and aerodynamics, and empower engineers to 10x accelerate their work. The company works with 40% of the largest European and Asian OEMs and 25% of the world's top 100 tier-1 suppliers. Neural Concept was spun-out from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne (EPFL) and is backed by world-renowned investors including Forestay Capital and the D. E. Shaw group. For more information, visit https://www.neuralconcept.com

