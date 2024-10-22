Identity-first security platform is the only solution that proactively addresses multiple attack vectors across the entire software development lifecycle

In response to rising software supply chain attacks, BlueFlag Security is delivering enhanced capabilities within its platform for software development life cycle (SDLC) security and governance that ensure a more secure, resilient, and trustworthy development environment. Since launching in March 2024, BlueFlag has expanded the platform's four core pillars, introduced automated and guided remediation, and added support for additional developer tools

Research from Gartner states that "the estimated cost of these [supply chain] attacks runs to tens of billions of dollars and is expected to grow 200% to $138 billion by 2031."* These rising threats, underscored by incidents like the New York Times' source code compromise after the GitHub breach, demonstrate how development environments are increasingly targeted. BlueFlag uniquely mitigates these risks by addressing the three critical and interdependent attack vectors in the SDLC developer identities (human and machine), developer tool misconfigurations, and code vulnerabilities preventing the toxic combinations that make these attacks so damaging.

With BlueFlag, development teams can implement preventive measures that reduce the attack surface at every stage of the development cycle. The platform's four foundational pillars, each designed to address critical SDLC attack vectors and ensure compliance, include:

Identity Governance Secures, manages, and monitors human (internal and external developers) and machine (service accounts and applications) identities, often the primary source of risk in the SDLC. By enforcing least privilege, detecting stale identities, and monitoring risky behaviors like bypassing branch policies, BlueFlag identifies, prioritizes and remediates identity-based threats.

Secures, manages, and monitors human (internal and external developers) and machine (service accounts and applications) identities, often the primary source of risk in the SDLC. By enforcing least privilege, detecting stale identities, and monitoring risky behaviors like bypassing branch policies, BlueFlag identifies, prioritizes and remediates identity-based threats. Pipeline Security Posture Management Secures your development pipeline, including Source Code Management (SCM), artifact repositories, and CI/CD processes. BlueFlag enforces the security posture of different tools used by developers, detects misconfigurations, prevents misuse, and blocks unauthorized access to ensure safe and compliant builds and deployments.

Secures your development pipeline, including Source Code Management (SCM), artifact repositories, and CI/CD processes. BlueFlag enforces the security posture of different tools used by developers, detects misconfigurations, prevents misuse, and blocks unauthorized access to ensure safe and compliant builds and deployments. Code Governance Secures your codebase by identifying and mitigating risks in both proprietary and open-source packages. BlueFlag continuously scans for vulnerabilities, manages secrets, and detects infrastructure-as-code (IaC) vulnerabilities to ensure secure coding practices and prevent insecure deployments.

Secures your codebase by identifying and mitigating risks in both proprietary and open-source packages. BlueFlag continuously scans for vulnerabilities, manages secrets, and detects infrastructure-as-code (IaC) vulnerabilities to ensure secure coding practices and prevent insecure deployments. Automated Continuous Compliance Embeds automated compliance checks directly into development workflows, ensuring continuous adherence to industry standards like CIS, SOC 2, ISO 27001, and NIST-800. BlueFlag automates audit preparation and evidence collection, reducing the burden of compliance and keeping your organization always audit-ready.

BlueFlag now offers both automated and guided remediation, empowering organizations to move from reactive to proactive security management. Unlike other solutions that focus solely on alerts and or vulnerability prioritization, BlueFlag not only guides developers through the steps to resolve risks but also automates remediation when possible, speeding up the resolution process. Additionally, to ensure comprehensive SDLC security coverage, BlueFlag integrates with a growing ecosystem of tools, including Source Code Management platforms like GitHub and BitBucket, Artifact Repositories such as JFrog, developer security tools like Snyk, Service Management tools like Jira and Slack, and IAM systems such as Okta and Azure AD.

"Integrating security best practices into software development processes is an urgent and ongoing challenge for many organizations, with many teams lacking the tools and processes needed to effectively mitigate risks throughout the SDLC," said Katie Norton, Research Manager, DevSecOps and Software Supply Chain Security at IDC. "BlueFlag is enabling organizations to secure their development environments, offering a unified platform to implement a comprehensive SDLC security and governance framework that encompasses developer identity governance, pipeline security posture management, code governance, and compliance."

BlueFlag delivers the following operational efficiencies and cost savings to customers:

Cut operation costs by 62% by automating security, governance, and compliance tasks, allowing teams to focus on innovation and high-value initiatives.

by automating security, governance, and compliance tasks, allowing teams to focus on innovation and high-value initiatives. Eliminate 30% of DevOps tool license costs by identifying and removing stale identities, ensuring you only pay for the licenses you need.

by identifying and removing stale identities, ensuring you only pay for the licenses you need. Reduce remediation time by 80% with guided and auto-remediation, enabling developers to quickly resolve security issues without disrupting workflows.

with guided and auto-remediation, enabling developers to quickly resolve security issues without disrupting workflows. Achieve continuous compliance and reduce audit preparation by 45% through automated compliance checks embedded into your development process.

"The rapid evolution of our platform demonstrates BlueFlag's commitment to proactively securing every facet of the SDLC. By expanding capabilities across all four pillars, we help organizations to reduce operational costs, prevent threats, and maintain the integrity of their development processes without sacrificing speed or flexibility," said Raj Mallempati, CEO of BlueFlag Security.

To see how BlueFlag Security integrates seamlessly into your development environment, strengthening security at every stage, schedule a demo to experience the platform in action. BlueFlag is proud to be named a 2024 TechCrunch Startup Battlefield 200 company, and will be exhibiting at TechCrunch Disrupt from Oct. 28-30.

* Gartner, Leader's Guide to Software Supply Chain Security, Dale Gardner, Manjunath Bhat, June 20, 2024.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About BlueFlag Security

BlueFlag Security offers a comprehensive, identity-first approach to securing the software development lifecycle (SDLC). By focusing on developer identities both human and machine and toolchain security, BlueFlag helps organizations address the most critical attack vectors often neglected by traditional code-centric solutions. The platform leverages AI-driven activity intelligence to monitor and analyze risks, enforce policies, and automate remediation. With capabilities across identity governance, pipeline security, code governance, and continuous compliance, BlueFlag proactively strengthens security postures while optimizing operational efficiency, ensuring protection against evolving software supply chain threats. Learn more about BlueFlag Security at www.blueflagsecurity.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241022655389/en/

Contacts:

Taylor Hadley

LaunchTech Communications

taylor@golaunchtech.com

978-877-2113