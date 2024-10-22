Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 22.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Goldpreise steigen über $2.700 - Hier ist der Bergbaukonzern, der jetzt davon profitieren könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
22.10.2024 15:06 Uhr
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Enhanced Data Security and Quality via ISO 27001:2022 and SOC 2 Certifications Enables Moon Surgical to Deliver Actionable Insights to Healthcare Providers

PARIS and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Moon Surgical, a pioneer in laparoscopic surgical innovation, today announced that its global organization has been certified to ISO 27001:2022 and SOC 2.

www.moonsurgical.com

The certifications are widely recognized standards for information security management. They aim to reassure customers that the company and its products comply with stringent security standards to protect sensitive third-party information. By affirming that information security is built into Moon Surgical's processes and data management controls, the Maestro System manufacturer has a clear path forward to unlock the full potential of digital surgery.

As Moon Surgical harnesses Maestro's powerful computing and sensing abilities to drive Maestro's ScoPilot and other advanced digital capabilities, ISO 27001 and SOC 2 compliance will help ensure the Maestro ecosystem is built on a security, quality, and compliance foundation. The certifications are vital in transforming raw data into valuable and actionable insights that healthcare providers can confidently use in the OR and beyond.

"Achieving ISO 27001 and SOC 2 compliance reinforces our commitment to information security. As we develop Maestro System's future digital products, data security will remain a core principle, building trust with our customers," said Benjamin Topper, VP of Corporate Growth at Moon Surgical.

Moon Surgical is at the forefront of laparoscopic surgical innovation through its Maestro System, offering accurate and reliable insights. Leveraging these insights will enable better surgical services across the entire surgical department. The digital transformation of the OR at scale will have a profound impact on the accessibility, quality, and cost of surgery for millions of patients.

About Moon Surgical

Moon Surgical, based in Paris, France, and San Francisco, California, is building the OR of the future, one that is efficient, sustainable, and digitalized. The combined power of the transformative Maestro System and the intelligent Maestro Insights empowers healthcare teams to make confident decisions and provide better surgical care for their patients. Founded in 2020, Moon Surgical prides itself on staying nimble, prioritizing innovation, and building a culture of inclusivity, creativity, and collaboration among its multi-cultural team members.

Moon Surgical. Inspiring and Innovating the Art of Surgery.

Check us out at www.moonsurgical.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2255002/Moon_Surgical_Noir_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/enhanced-data-security-and-quality-via-iso-270012022-and-soc-2-certifications-enables-moon-surgical-to-deliver-actionable-insights-to-healthcare-providers-302282729.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.