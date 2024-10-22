Liberated Syndication, Inc.: Mike Duncan's "Revolutions" Exclusively Partners with Libsyn to Enhance Podcast Advertising Experience

Today, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn"), the leading podcasting platform for creators and advertisers, announced an exclusive, multi-year advertising partnership with "Revolutions," a highly acclaimed podcast hosted by New York Times bestselling author Mike Duncan. Libsyn also serves as the hosting platform for "Revolutions" and is the exclusive hosting and ad partner for Duncan's "The History of Rome" podcast, a popular series that explores the rise and fall of the Roman Empire.

Mike Duncan's award-winning podcast series, "The History of Rome," meticulously chronicles the entire history of the Roman Empire over 189 episodes, amassing over 50 million downloads, and receiving an "Apple Podcasts Best of..." award. Duncan is one of the most popular history podcasters in the world and the author of two New York Times-bestselling books, The Storm Before the Storm: The Beginning of the End of the Roman Republic and, most recently, Hero of Two Worlds: The Marquis de Lafayette in the Age of Revolution.

Season 11 of the "Revolutions" podcast launched on Sunday, October 13, covering pivotal political revolutions throughout history, including the American, French, and Russian Revolutions. With over 117 million downloads, "Revolutions" consistently ranks among the most popular history shows on Apple Podcasts.

"I'm thrilled to take my relationship with Libsyn to the next level, a true leader in podcasting, to connect with advertisers that resonate with our audience and expand our listener base," said podcast series host Mike Duncan. "Libsyn's innovative tools enable us to enhance the ad experience and connect our history-loving audience with brands that share our passion for historical storytelling, making it a win-win for everyone involved."

This partnership utilizes Libsyn Ads' advanced advertising solutions, featuring both Host-Read and Automatic Ads offerings. These ad integrations enable podcast creators to incorporate premium programmatic ads into their host-read programs seamlessly. By leveraging Libsyn Ads' comprehensive advertising platform, "Revolutions" will deliver targeted ads that resonate with their audience and drive results for advertisers.

"Mike has built one of the most compelling and respected podcasts with 'Revolutions,'" said Andy Rogers, Senior Director, Publishers & Partnerships at Libsyn. "At Libsyn, we're excited to bring brands into the conversation with deeply engaged audiences and the best podcast creators in the business, driving real results. With top-tier creators like Mike Duncan on our team, the opportunities are truly limitless."

Libsyn Ads empowers brands to effectively target and reach a fast-growing and coveted podcast audience and helps creators to monetize their audio and video content. The ad buying and management platform delivers end-to-end capabilities, streamlining the process for podcast advertisers to initiate and oversee highly targeted and measurable campaigns, while providing maximum returns for creators. For more information or to advertise on the "Revolutions" podcasts, please contact ad-sales@libsyn.com.

About Liberated Syndication

Celebrating our 20th year in podcasting, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn") is the leading podcasting platform for creators and advertisers to host, distribute, monetize, amplify, and measure their audio and video content. The Company hosts more than 75,000 shows and delivers over 8 billion downloads to listeners globally. Libsyn Ads offers industry-leading podcast advertising solutions, serving as a comprehensive ad buying and management offering for creators, advertisers, and agencies to initiate and manage highly targeted campaigns across thousands of shows. Visit libsyn.com or investor.libsyn.com for more information on the Company and the platforms that it powers.

