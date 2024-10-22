Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 22.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Goldpreise steigen über $2.700 - Hier ist der Bergbaukonzern, der jetzt davon profitieren könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
22.10.2024 15:15 Uhr
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The CE Shop LLC: Become the Go-to Real Estate Expert: 'Mastering Real Estate Representation: Comprehensive Buyer & Seller Essentials' From the CE Shop Offers NAR-Aligned, Bite-Sized Lessons

Getting schooled on both sides of the real estate transaction is a must in today's new real estate era and the motivation behind new professional development from The CE Shop

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2024 / Sharpen all the buyer and seller representation skills agents need in less than six hours, with this new all-in-one duo package from The CE Shop - Mastering Real Estate Representation - broken into quick, 15-20-minute lessons.



Fully aligned with the latest National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) changes, this package of 18 bite-sized lessons is built for agents on-the-go who need rapid success in today's evolving market. Designed for real estate professionals who want to excel in a competitive market, this comprehensive package offers a deep dive into the most critical aspects of representing clients on both sides of the transaction.?In today's fast-paced real estate market, being an expert on just one side of the transaction won't cut it.

The CE Shop has stayed closely aligned to the regulatory changes and knows that busy agents only have time to invest mere minutes, so lessons are not only focused - they're easily consumable.

After completing these lessons, you'll be ready to represent any client with expertise, confidence, and a comprehensive understanding of both buyer and seller dynamics, all while staying compliant with the latest NAR guidelines. Agents who know both buyer and seller dynamics are better equipped to serve clients, close more deals, and stand out in a crowded market. Represent clients fairly and win on both sides of the transaction with ease.

Build skills fast and live up to client expectations, all while outpacing the competition and preparing for 2025 and beyond.

Courses Included in This Package:

Buyer Representation

  • Successful Buyer Consultations

  • Understanding Buyer Preferences

  • Discovering What Buyers Want

  • Explaining Buyer Options

  • Getting the Buyer Agreement Done

  • Options for Buyer Brokerage Fees

  • Overcoming Objections to Buyer-Broker Agreements

  • Providing Exceptional Buyer Services

  • Negotiating Strategies That Work

Seller Representation

  • Understanding Seller Preferences

  • Maximize Your Seller Appeal

  • Pricing for Profit: Techniques and Tactics

  • Seller Commission Conversations

  • Discussing Seller Options

  • Preparing for the Listing Presentation

  • Delivering the Listing Presentation

  • Overcoming Seller Price Objections

  • Maximizing Success in the Modern MLS

Sign up for the new "Mastering Real Estate Representation" package here.

About The CE Shop
The CE Shop is the leading provider of professional real estate education with both online and live-online options in real estate, mortgage, home inspection, and appraisal courses available throughout the United States. The CE Shop produces quality education for professionals across the nation, whether they are veterans in their industry or are looking to launch a new career. We believe that the right education can truly make a difference. Visit TheCEShop.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Buse Kayar
buse.kayar@issuerdirect.com

Liz Meitus
SVP, Corporate Communications
press@theceshop.com
720-822-5314

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xXBVlX-HJWM

SOURCE: The CE Shop

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.