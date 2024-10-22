Anzeige
Dienstag, 22.10.2024
Goldpreise steigen über $2.700 - Hier ist der Bergbaukonzern, der jetzt davon profitieren könnte
WKN: A1JA84 | ISIN: US2265521078
NASDAQ
22.10.24
15:30 Uhr
5,900 US-Dollar
-0,010
-0,17 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CREXENDO INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CREXENDO INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
22.10.2024 15:15 Uhr
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo NetSapiens User Group Meeting Kicks Off in Nashville With Record Attendance and Participation

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2024 / Crexendo®, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO), an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform software and unified communication as service (UCaaS) offerings, including voice, video, contact center, and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes, today announced that general sessions of its highly anticipated NetSapiens® Platform User Group Meeting (UGM) begins today in Nashville, Tennessee. This year's sold-out event takes place from October 21st through October 24th, and brings together the highest number of overall attendees, Partners and sponsors in its history,

The 2024 User Group Meeting has attracted a 35% year-over-year increase in partner participation, highlighting the incredible momentum and growth of Crexendo's NetSapiens software platform. It also features the first in-person meeting of its International Partner Advisory Council, bringing together Partners from outside of North America. Globally, the platform supports over five million end users and is adding over 100,000 new users per month, and the record-level participation at this year's event is another key milestone in Crexendo's continued global expansion and leadership in the cloud communications industry.

The Crexendo UGM features the industry's top service providers, partners, and ecosystem vendors, facilitating collaboration and showcasing the latest applications and innovations, many driven by AI, and provides a forum for discussing the future of communications technology. The event includes exclusive sessions, partner showcases, and insights from industry luminaries and veterans, offering a unique opportunity for attendees to engage with Crexendo's thought leaders and technology experts.

"This year's UGM has already set multiple records, and we couldn't be more excited," said Jeff Korn, Crexendo CEO and Chairman. "The event highlights the strength of the Crexendo NetSapiens community, our growing partner ecosystem, and the overwhelming demand for our software platform's innovative solutions. It reinforces the recognition from Frost & Sullivan as the fastest growing UCaaS platform in North America, and it highlights our global growth with the formation of our International Partner Advisory Council, which is very important for us as we expect the international market to be a substantial driver in our future growth.".

Crexendo's NetSapiens platform enables service providers to grow at twice the industry average by providing unmatched flexibility and scalability without charging per-seat fees. Empowering service providers to expand their offerings and deliver superior communications experiences is a prime example of Crexendo's steadfast commitment to delivering cutting-edge, customizable solutions that continue to redefine the UCaaS landscape.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform software and unified communications as a service (UCaaS) offerings, including voice, video, contact center, and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes. Our cloud communications software solutions currently support over five million end users globally, through an extensive global network of over 230 cloud communication platform software subscribers and our direct retail offering.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for such forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "will" and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include information about Crexendo (i) brings together the highest number of sponsors, partners and attendees in its history; (ii) has attracted a 35% increase in partner participation; (iii) highlighting the incredible momentum and growth of the NetSapiens software platform; (iv) the record level participation at this year's event is another key milestone in Crexendo's continued global expansion and leadership in the cloud communications industry; (v) the event highlights the strength of the Crexendo NetSapiens community, our growing partner ecosystem, and the overwhelming demand for our software platform's innovative solutions; (vi) the event reinforces the recognition from Frost & Sullivan as the fastest growing UCaaS platform in North America; (vii) expecting the international market to be a substantial driver in its future growth; (viii) The NetSapiens platform enables service providers to achieve growth at twice the industry average.

Crexendo, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in circumstances or events that occur after the date of this press release. For a more detailed discussion of potential risks and uncertainties, please refer to the company's most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Company Contact

Crexendo, Inc.
Doug Gaylor
President and Chief Operating Officer
602-732-7990
dgaylor@crexendo.com

SOURCE: Crexendo, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
