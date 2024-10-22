Empire Holdings Welcomes Green World Windows and Doors to Campus Industrial Park

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2024 / Empire Holdings is excited to announce that within 30 days of completion of the first building, Green World Windows and Doors, Corp. is now the first tenant at its Campus Industrial Park project. As a premier manufacturer of high-quality windows and doors for both replacement and new construction applications, Green World is a great first tenant for the Campus Industrial Project. Headquartered in Jurupa Valley, California, Green World has leased an 11,250-square-foot facility at 2200 Southeast Loop 820, Building A.

Green World is highly regarded in the industry for its exceptional products and commitment to quality. The successful lease transaction was facilitated by Todd Hubbard, Managing Principal, and Joe McLiney, Transaction Manager at NAI Robert Lynn, along with Davin Sanders and Spencer Perry, both agents at Williams Trew Real Estate.

"We are very pleased to welcome Green World to Campus Industrial Park. This is their first location outside California, and we are thrilled they chose Fort Worth, TX, "said Bowie Holland, President at Empire Holdings. "Their presence is a valuable addition, and we look forward to a long and successful partnership."

