Leading Global Men's Grooming Company Debuts in Currys, Adding its Fourth Retail Partner in the UK

MANSCAPED, the global men's grooming company and lifestyle consumer brand, today announces its launch in Currys. The renowned omnichannel retailer has served the United Kingdom since 1884, beginning with humble roots as a bicycle shop and evolving into one of the region's most recognizable consumer electronics stores. As MANSCAPED's fourth retail partner in the UK, Currys will stock an assortment of the brand's premium grooming tools and formulations in 78 locations across the region, as well as online at currys.co.uk.

MANSCAPED® brings selection of its best-in-class collection to the U.K.'s leading consumer electronics retailers, Currys. (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Currys' rich history and impressive rise as a market leader seamlessly align with our brand's commitment to continued innovation and growth," said Catherine Cronin, Vice President of Retail at MANSCAPED. "This partnership is a natural fit, as we continually seek new opportunities to expand our reach and ensure that customers can find our products wherever they prefer to shop. Partnering with a trusted brand like Currys, who is known for exceptional customer commitment, empowers us to foster lasting relationships with our consumers."

A selection of MANSCAPED's core collection, featuring the company's internationally acclaimed tools and formulations, is now available both in-store and online at Currys, including:

The Lawn Mower 5.0 Ultra Essentials Kit (£110) - This thoughtfully curated set combines two must-have below-the-waist grooming products. It features the latest iteration of MANSCAPED's marquee electric groin and body hair trimmer, paired with a hydrating aftershave lotion to soothe skin and keep you comfortable post-shave. Inside you'll find:

The Lawn Mower 5.0 Ultra groin and body hair trimmer As the most advanced trimmer in The Lawn Mower Family, this engineering marvel features interchangeable SkinSafe* foil and trimmer blade heads, waterproof** design, multiple length settings, constant RPM motor, dual temperature LED spotlight, travel lock, wireless charging, and up to 60-minutes runtime.

Crop Soother aftershave lotion Infused with ultra-soothing ingredients like aloe, colloidal oats, shea, and cocoa seed butter, this unique formulation hydrates skin and helps reduce post-shave irritation.

The Lawn Mower 3.0 Plus Essentials Kit (£70) - Elevate your groin care routine with this dynamic duo.

The Lawn Mower 3.0 Plus groin and body hair trimmer With an updated SkinSafe blade, constant RPM motor, LED spotlight, 600mAh li-on rechargeable battery, two adjustable combs, and a sleek ergonomic design with rubber gripping, this trimmer has everything you need to get the job done.

The Beard Hedger Essentials Kit *In-Store Exclusive* (£125) - This effective routine has everything needed to keep a clean, perfectly groomed, and conditioned beard. Each formulation is dermatologist tested and paraben, phthalate, and cruelty-freeThe bundle includes:

The Beard Hedger electric beard hair trimmer A premium beard-sculpting machine powerful enough to craft your style in a single swipe. Features include a powerful, cordless DC motor for ultra-precise results, an intuitive zoom wheel to select up to 20 different lengths, a 41mm titanium-coated rust-resistant t-blade for a comfortable trim and extra durability, up to 60-minute runtime, three-tiered LED battery level indicator, and waterproof design for easy cleaning.

The Beard Hedger electric beard hair trimmer A premium beard-sculpting machine powerful enough to craft your style in a single swipe. Features include a powerful, cordless DC motor for ultra-precise results, an intuitive zoom wheel to select up to 20 different lengths, a 41mm titanium-coated rust-resistant t-blade for a comfortable trim and extra durability, up to 60-minute runtime, three-tiered LED battery level indicator, and waterproof design for easy cleaning.

Beard Shampoo A gentle wash to help soften and hydrate coarse beard hair.

Beard Conditioner - Pamper your beard with this weightless formula, infused with coconut oil, shea butter, and vitamin E to rehydrate hair and leave it feeling silky-soft.

Beard Comb With dual fine and coarse teeth, this comb tames tangles and evenly distributes your choice of product.

Beard Scissors Extra-sharp scissors to trim flyaways and perfect your beard shape.

Travel Pouch A convenient storage bag to keep you organized.

The Handyman (£70) - This compact yet powerful face shaver is the ideal tool for maintaining your look on the go. It features dual-action SkinSafe long-hair leveler and foil shaver blades for a comfortable close shave, along with a waterproof design for easy cleanup. Lightweight and easy to pack, it also comes complete with a magnetic protective cover for mess-free trimming.

Weed Whacker 2.0 (£45) - This revolutionary nose and ear hair trimmer boasts a state-of-the-art rotary steel blade with tall and wide slots for enhanced performance, SkinSafe technology, waterproof capabilities, and ergonomic design for a comfortable and confident trim every time.

Whether you're getting ready for the holiday gift giving season or looking to elevate your grooming game, MANSCAPED has you covered. To shop MANSCAPED's premium line of men's grooming products, visit your local Currys store today.

*SkinSafe technology does not guarantee cut protection.|

** IPX7 rated to protect against immersion in up to one meter of fresh water for up to 30 minutes. Learn more at www.manscaped.com/waterproof.

About MANSCAPED

Founded by Paul Tran in 2016, San Diego, California-based MANSCAPED is the global men's lifestyle consumer brand and male grooming category creator trusted by over eleven million men worldwide. The product range includes a diversified line of premium tools, formulations, and accessories designed to introduce and elevate a whole new self-care routine for men. The collection is available globally in 40 countries on manscaped.com, on Amazon in more than 100 countries worldwide, and in major retailers including Target®, Walmart, Best Buy, Men's Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank, Military Exchanges, and many more internationally. For more information, visit manscaped.com or follow on Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter), TikTok, Tumblr, and YouTube.

About Currys plc

Currys plc is a leading omnichannel retailer of technology products and services, operating online and through 719 stores in 6 countries. We Help Everyone Enjoy Amazing Technology, however they choose to shop with us.

In the UK Ireland we trade as Currys and in the UK we operate our own mobile virtual network, iD Mobile. In the Nordics we trade under the Elkjøp brand. We're the market leader in all markets, able to serve all households and employing 24,000 capable and committed colleagues.

We help everyone enjoy amazing technology. We believe in the power of technology to improve lives, helping people stay connected, productive, fit, healthy, and entertained. We're here to help everyone enjoy those benefits and with our scale and expertise, we are uniquely placed to do so.

Our full range of services and support makes it easy for our customers to discover, choose, afford and enjoy the right technology to the full. The Group's operations include Europe's largest technology repair facility, a sourcing office in Hong Kong and an extensive distribution network, centred on Newark in the UK and Jönköping in Sweden, enabling fast and efficient delivery to stores and homes.

We're a leader in giving technology a longer life through repair, recycling and reuse. We're reducing our impact on the environment in our operations and our wider value chain and we aim to achieve net zero emissions by 2040. We offer customers products that help them save energy, reduce waste and save water, and we partner with charitable organisations to bring the benefits of amazing technology to those who might otherwise be excluded.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241022108936/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Communications at MANSCAPED

PR@manscaped.com