Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 22.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Goldpreise steigen über $2.700 - Hier ist der Bergbaukonzern, der jetzt davon profitieren könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14Y6F | ISIN: US02079K3059 | Ticker-Symbol: ABEA
Tradegate
22.10.24
15:54 Uhr
152,84 Euro
+1,14
+0,75 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
ALPHABET INC CL A Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALPHABET INC CL A 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
152,80152,8415:57
152,76152,7815:57
PR Newswire
22.10.2024 15:18 Uhr
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hevo Data Now Available on Google Cloud Marketplace

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hevo Data, a leading cloud-based data integration platform, is now available on Google Cloud Marketplace, simplifying the way organizations leverage their Google Cloud data. This integration empowers Google Cloud customers to seamlessly synchronize data from over 150 pre-built connectors, including popular sources like Google Analytics, Google Ads, Google Cloud Storage, and Google Drive, directly into their BigQuery data warehouse.

Hevo Data Logo

With this integration, prospective users can easily search for and purchase Hevo Data on Google Cloud Marketplace. Additionally, existing Google Cloud Marketplace customers can leverage their unused Google Cloud committed spend to acquire Hevo Data's services.

"Having Hevo Data available on Google Cloud Marketplace provides an opportunity for businesses to simplify their data engineering workflows and maximize their existing cloud investments," said Manish Jethani, CEO and Co-Founder of Hevo Data. "Hevo's no-code approach makes data integration and analysis faster and more efficient, especially for businesses seeking agility in their data-driven initiatives."

"Bringing Hevo Data to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy, manage, and grow the data integration platform on Google Cloud's trusted, global infrastructure," said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud. "Hevo Data can now securely scale and support customers on their digital transformation journeys."

Hevo Data offers customers the ability to scale their data integration and transformation processes in a Google Cloud native environment. Key features include:

  1. Effortless implementation with pre-built connectors for 150+ data sources
  2. Seamless connection to Google Cloud services, especially BigQuery
  3. No-code, drag-and-drop interface for rapid data pipeline setup without additional engineering work
  4. Automatic scaling to accommodate growing data volumes
  5. Secure and efficient data delivery across multiple sources and destinations

About Hevo Data

Hevo Data is a leading cloud-based data integration platform that empowers businesses to centralize data from diverse sources. Hevo's pre-built connectors, robust transformation capabilities, and secure data pipelines enable seamless data movement into data warehouses like Google Cloud's BigQuery. Thousands of businesses worldwide use Hevo Data to gain a unified view of their data and unlock valuable business insights.

Learn more at https://hevodata.com/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2410440/Hevo_Data_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hevo-data-now-available-on-google-cloud-marketplace-302281979.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.