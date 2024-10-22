€3.8M grant from the European Regional Development Fund (via ILB) accelerates development of 'Florian' wildfire suppression project, while €2.5M investment from First Imagine! drives further innovation in Dryad's Silvanet detection technology

Dryad Networks, a pioneer in ultra-early wildfire detection technology, today announced a major financial boost to advance its wildfire prevention solutions. The company has been awarded a €3.8 million grant from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), via Investitionsbank des Landes Brandenburg (ILB), to accelerate the development of its revolutionary wildfire suppression project, codenamed "Florian." This significant grant will drive the development of an autonomous drone-based system designed to combat wildfires at their inception.

In addition to the ILB grant, Dryad Networks has secured €2.5 million in funding from First Imagine!, a leading climate-tech investor. This brings the total raised from its April convertible financing round to €8.9 million. The new capital injection positions Dryad to scale its Silvanet wildfire detection platform while driving forward the development of Florian, an innovative solution that combines AI-driven early detection with immediate suppression capabilities.

"We are thrilled to receive this substantial funding from ILB, which will significantly advance our 'Florian' project," said Carsten Brinkschulte, CEO and co-founder of Dryad Networks. "Combining this with the new investment from First Imagine Ventures, we are well-positioned to revolutionize wildfire management. Our vision is not only to detect wildfires at their earliest stages, but also to suppress them quickly, minimizing damage to communities, ecosystems and infrastructure."

Boris Dorin, partner at First Imagine!, commented, "Dryad's groundbreaking approach to wildfire detection and suppression is exactly the type of transformative technology we seek to support. As wildfires grow in intensity and frequency due to climate change, the need for scalable, proactive solutions has never been more urgent. We are excited to partner with Dryad Networks in their mission to protect critical ecosystems and build a more resilient, sustainable future."

Building upon the success of the Silvanet system, which uses solar-powered, AI-driven networks to detect the early signs of wildfires, Dryad Networks is now developing Florian to swiftly and effectively suppress these fires. Using an autonomous drone fleet equipped with innovative fire suppression technology, such as acoustic waves, Florian is designed to extinguish wildfires before they have a chance to spread. These drones will be permanently stationed in high-risk forests, ensuring a rapid response to potential threats.

Dryad Networks' participation as a finalist in the XPRIZE Wildfire Competition with their Florian project underscores the urgent need for innovative solutions to address the escalating threat of wildfires worldwide. As extreme wildfires continue to cause billions of euros in damage and wreak havoc on fragile ecosystems, new technologies are becoming increasingly vital for early detection and suppression.

The company remains committed to advancing its technology, expanding its network of deployed sensors, and forging strategic partnerships to enhance wildfire management and resilience efforts globally. Dryad's core product, Silvanet, is already deployed in over twenty countries across North America, Europe, Asia, and Australasia with 20,000 sensors shipped to date.

About Dryad Networks https://www.dryad.net/

Dryad provides ultra-early detection of wildfires and health and growth-monitoring of forests through the Silvanet solution solar-powered gas sensors deployed in a large-scale IoT sensor network. Dryad aims to reduce unwanted wildfires, which cause up to 20% of global CO2 emissions and have a devastating impact on biodiversity. By 2030, Dryad aims to prevent 3.9 million hectares (9.6 million acres) of forest from burning, preventing 1.7 billion metric tons of CO2 emissions.

About First Imagine! l https://firstimagine.com/

First Imagine! is a European-based venture investor exclusively focused on investments within the Cleantech domain. First Imagine! specifically targets startups at the early commercialization stage, primarily in Europe (EU, UK, Nordics) and Israel. As a member of the British Venture Capital Association and the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) Coalition for Action, First Imagine! is part of the European extensive network in the innovation and startup ecosystems.

First Imagine!'s goal is to help startups in the energy transition space to grow and thrive while contributing to a more sustainable future.

