Dale Carnegie Celebrates the Relaunch of a Classic for a New Generation: How to Stop Worrying and Start Living: Time-Tested Methods for Conquering Worry

Six Million Copies Sold | Break Free from Anxiety and Start Living Your Best Life Today with Proven Principles from the Pioneer of Self-Help: Dale Carnegie

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2024 / Dale Carnegie, a global professional development company, in partnership with publisher Simon & Schuster, announce the release of a refreshed edition of HOW TO STOP WORRYING AND START LIVING, Dale Carnegie's timeless guide to overcoming anxiety, now available for a new generation of readers at major bookstores and online.

How to Stop Worrying & Start Living by Dale Carnegie

Time-Tested Methods for Conquering Worry

First published over 80 years ago, this classic book of practical advice has now been updated for the first time in four decades, featuring a new introduction by Dale Carnegie's daughter, Donna Carnegie.

Originally written long before terms like "mindfulness" and "stress-management" became part of the everyday lexicon, HOW TO STOP WORRYING AND START LIVING continues to resonate with readers navigating today's fast-paced, technology-driven world. The new edition remains true to Dale Carnegie's original teachings while incorporating contemporary insights to address the rising challenges of mental health in today's society.

"It's currently estimated that one in three adults will experience an anxiety disorder in their lifetime. Depression, anxiety, and suicide rates are alarmingly high," says Donna Carnegie. "In a technology-driven age that promised so much, our advancements have created their own set of problems. But the methods my father laid out here have withstood the test of time, ready to help you, the next generation."

The core principles found in HOW TO STOP WORRYING AND START LIVING areas relevant today as they were decades ago, offering practical strategies to manage anxiety and worry, such as:

Recognize work habits that lead to stress

Develop concrete plans to change and improve work routines

Discover the foundation for more effective work habits

Stop getting stuck on criticism

Gain appreciation and gratitude

This updated edition reflects modern language and societal expectations while preserving Dale Carnegie's timeless wisdom. In a world where anxiety and mental health concerns are increasingly prevalent, HOW TO STOP WORRYING AND START LIVING offers proven, actionable solutions to help readers face life's challenges with confidence.

* * *

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Dale Carnegie (1888-1955), a self-described "simple country boy" from Missouri, was a pioneer in the self-improvement industry. Since the publication of his first book, How to Win Friends and Influence People, in 1936, Carnegie's work has touched millions of lives around the world.

Dale Carnegie Training: Dale Carnegie's principles in leadership, communication, and personal development continue to empower people and organizations globally through Dale Carnegie Training, which has become the industry leader in professional training and development. Today, Dale Carnegie Training operates across 200 offices in over 80 countries, offering courses in 35 languages.

www.dalecarnegie.com

SIMON & SCHUSTER is a global leader in general interest publishing, dedicated to providing the best in fiction and nonfiction for readers of all ages, and in all printed, digital and audio formats. Its distinguished roster of authors includes many of the world's most popular and widely recognized writers and winners of the most prestigious literary honors and awards. It is home to numerous well-known imprints and divisions such as Simon & Schuster, Scribner, Atria Books, Gallery Books, Adams Media, Simon & Schuster Children's Publishing and Simon & Schuster Audio and international companies in Australia, Canada, India and the United Kingdom, and proudly brings the works of its authors to readers in more than 200 countries and territories.

Contact Information

Christopher Caughell

Sr Director, Marketing

christopher.caughell@dalecarnegie.com

6314159300

SOURCE: Dale Carnegie

View the original press release on newswire.com.