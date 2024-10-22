SK tes Releases 'Leading the Way to a Sustainable Future' Sustainability Report

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2024 / SK tes, a leading provider of global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) and battery recycling services, is proud to announce the release of its latest Sustainability Report, "Leading the Way to a Sustainable Future." This comprehensive report has been meticulously prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards, ensuring a robust framework for transparency and accountability in sustainability reporting. GRI standards are globally recognized for their emphasis on consistent and comparable data, which is crucial for stakeholders to assess a company's environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance.









The 2023 report has been externally assured, reinforcing the credibility and accuracy of the information presented. This independent verification underscores SK tes's commitment to integrity and reliability in its sustainability disclosures.

Terence Ng, chief executive officer of SK tes, commented on the release: "2023 has been a remarkable year filled with opportunities to enhance our commitment to a sustainable future. The rise of artificial intelligence (AI), the continuous shift to cloud computing, and increasing cybersecurity incidents, overlaid with the ongoing battle against global temperature rises, has made us more resolute than ever about the role we need to play in contributing to a sustainable tomorrow."

Alvin Piadasa, Group Sustainability Director, also emphasized the importance of transparent sustainability reporting: "Publicly reporting on sustainability progress and performance is essential. Doing so in accordance with the GRI framework and with third-party verification not only builds trust but also drives us to continuously improve."

SK tes has made significant strides in improving transparency in reporting on labor, human rights, anti-corruption, and environmental impact. The company actively participates in global platforms such as the UN Global Compact, CDP, and EcoVadis, showcasing its dedication to global sustainability efforts.

We are proud to be on track with our mission to transform and repurpose one billion kilograms of assets by 2030, significantly increasing what we processed for reuse this year. Our commitment to reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions is evident in our substantial 116% increase in renewable energy use, from 4.6% to 9%. This transition to clean energy will continue to be a priority.

Additionally, SK tes has invested heavily in inventorying its Scope 3 emissions, aligning with our science-based target commitments. This enables us to proceed with setting science-based targets for all our direct and indirect emissions.

We are pleased to report a significant reduction in staff turnover, from 35% in 2021 to 16% this year. This achievement reflects the resilience and positive attitudes of our team, who are deeply committed to our mission and vision.

We are dedicated to leading by example in the pursuit of sustainability and the provision of sustainable global ITAD and battery recycling services. Our latest report reflects our past achievements and sets out our targets for future advancements and improvements.

About SK tes:

Since our formation in 2005, SK tes, a subsidiary of SK ecoplant, has grown to become a global leader in sustainable technology services and bespoke solutions that help clients manage the commissioning, deployment, and retirement of technology devices and components. We provide comprehensive services for technology devices throughout their lifecycle - from deployment to decommissioning to disposition - all the way through to recycling and end-of-life repurposing. This includes innovating new processes to leverage the value locked in assets if they are to be recycled, such as our proprietary lithium battery recycling process, which extracts scarce materials from used batteries at purity rates high enough that they can be reused in the manufacturing supply chain.

We have made it our mission to make a decade of difference by securely, safely, and sustainably transforming and repurposing one billion kgs of assets by 2030. SK tes has over 40 owned facilities across 22 countries offering unmatched service-level consistency, consistent commercials, lower logistics costs, local compliance experts in-region, support in local time zones and languages, and a deep understanding of transboundary movement globally.

For more information about SK tes and global capabilities, please visit our website www.sktes.com.

Contact Information

Maria Penaloza

Media And Content Strategist

maria.penaloza@issuerdirect.com

Kristine Kearney

kristine.kearney@sktes.com

+44 7706 352 702

Related Images

SOURCE: SK tes

View the original press release on newswire.com.