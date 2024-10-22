Retailers must "ship beyond borders" this Black Friday, says nShift

Selling and shipping to international customers could hold the keys to growth this Black Friday. nShift, the global leader in delivery and experience management, has set out how ecommerce companies can overcome the barriers associated with global shipping.

A new nShift report cites research that shows 52% of shoppers look for purchases sold outside their home countries.1 With some 64% of consumers expected to shop online on 29 November, retailers that wish to maximize their Black-Friday success need to meet the demands of customers from every corner of the globe.2 However, the nShift report also noted that issues around shipping remain the biggest barrier to selling to international customers.3

The report shows how nShift can help retailers ship internationally by:

Easily connecting to new carriers from around the world with nShift's carrier library, retailers can quickly add new carriers to ship internationally. Through nShift, retailers and warehouses can deliver to 190 countries around the world

with nShift's carrier library, retailers can quickly add new carriers to ship internationally. Through nShift, retailers and warehouses can deliver to 190 countries around the world Facilitating cost-effective bookings retailers can automate the booking process so that the systems select the cheapest appropriate carrier for the delivery. This helps manage the costs of delivery and can prevent international shipping from becoming prohibitively expensive

retailers can automate the booking process so that the systems select the cheapest appropriate carrier for the delivery. This helps manage the costs of delivery and can prevent international shipping from becoming prohibitively expensive Prioritizing customer communication when shoppers are ordering from a retailer that has only recently entered their market, they must be assured that their delivery is in safe hands. Regular and relevant communication to the customer during the post-purchase phase, after they've clicked "buy", is an essential means of building trust. Done right, the post-purchase experience can increase both loyalty and additional sales

Gary Carlile, EVP of Customer Growth at nShift,said: "Buying from a retailer outside their country for the first time can feel risky for many shoppers. But if they have a positive delivery experience, they are likely to come back for more.

"To put these strategies into practice, and overcome the barriers to shipping beyond borders, retailers require the right infrastructure. They must have sufficient delivery capacity to enable scale, meet demand, increase choice, and reduce costs."

nShift's delivery and experience management (DMXM) suite is a unique combination of enterprise-class delivery management, an extensive carrier library, and customer-facing applications. It provides a joined-up, end-to-end experience from the checkout to the doorstep.

