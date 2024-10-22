Whimsical What's It Press: Author-Illustrator T. Lee Thomas's Debut Children's Picture Book Series 'Out There in a Garden' is Set to Launch on Kickstarter October 22, 2024

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2024 / Welcome to the Out There in a Garden children's book series, where imagination meets learning through a collection of five enchanting children's books. The book series will be featured in Times Square billboard ads from October 22 through November 21, 2024.





Out There in a Garden

Boy playing in flowers





This character driven, clean, and family friendly book series takes place in a whimsical garden which highlights hope and wonder. Designed to inspire curiosity, kindness, and compassion, these beautifully illustrated stories take young readers on a magical journey through a whimsical garden filled with animal friends.

Alongside Bedtime Bee, and her fellow garden family members, these characters delve into life's uncertain choices. Each book offers gentle life lessons, from friendship and responsibility to bravery and empathy, all wrapped in the wonders of nature and playful storytelling. "My goal is to bring these heartwarming stories to children worldwide, nurturing their minds and shaping their futures through the magic of reading," says T. Lee Thomas.

T. Lee Thomas cares deeply about the welfare of future generations. She gained inspiration for the series after watching worrisome news reports involving social missteps made by children all over the world. "My books are an arrow pointing in a safe direction, and with the adults in a young reader's life holding them up, our children will find their way," says Thomas. The series offers a way for adults to connect with their young ones while subtly reinforcing the importance of kindness, personal safety, family, and global responsibility.

Here's T. Lee Thomas's Kickstarter campaign link - https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/917970538/a-childrens-picture-book-times-5-by-t-lee?ref=2ttojk&token=c60b6763

Meet T. Lee Thomas

T. Lee Thomas is an author-illustrator. Thomas draws on her love for the wonders of nature and created adorably relatable characters in her hope-filled stories. She lives in Georgia with her two dogs.

Readers interested in purchasing the Out There in a Garden series can purchase it after its release from Whimsical What's It Press.

