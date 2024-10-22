benton buckley books: Introducing New Interior Design Book Title /Be-Spok/

/be-spok/: a philosophy of beauty - a diverse collective of designers boldly defining the aesthetic spectrum

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2024 / benton buckley books proudly announces the release of /be-spok/: a philosophy of beauty, a luxury coffee table book celebrating 30 visionary interior designers from around the world. With 388 pages of stunning interiors, this volume showcases how form and function converge in beautifully curated spaces.

/be-spok/ stands as a testament to the enduring power of design, where each project is more than a room - it's a narrative of life, art, and elegance. Readers are drawn into a world where creativity knows no bounds, each page revealing intimate, expressive spaces layered with individuality.

The designers in this collection are storytellers, crafting environments that speak to personal journeys. The featured interiors transcend aesthetics, infused with meaning and a sense of collaboration. This book honors the artisans, craftspeople, and tradespeople whose contributions are vital to every design, reminding us that great design is a human endeavor - one requiring passion, dedication, and artistry.

For the cover, Oregon-based artist Elyse Graham created a bespoke piece inspired by her "Meta Mural" style. Using repurposed resin, she crafted a dynamic, one-of-a-kind composition, encouraging viewers to explore beyond the surface. "I want the strangeness of the piece to draw people in," she explains, aiming to spark curiosity and engagement with the beauty of craftsmanship.

Beth Benton Buckley, the visionary behind benton buckley books, reflects on the transformative power of design in her introduction. She invites readers to appreciate how thoughtfully crafted spaces shape our emotional and physical experiences. "Beauty was our necessity," she writes, echoing her mother's philosophy. Buckley emphasizes that beauty isn't just in grand gestures but in the subtle play of texture, light, and the blending of modernity with heritage.

The book features the exceptional talents of Marc Berger, Karen Bow, Tracie Butler, Beth Conant-Keim, Jodi Cook, Kari McIntosh Dawdy, Lucila Diaz, Kristin Dittmar Doremus, Matthew Frederick, Nicole Fuller, Heather Garrett, Katie Geresy, Michael Habachy, Amy Kalikow, Meg Lavalette, Claire Maestroni & Giorgio Maroulis, Brooke Michelsen, Carola Pimentel, Mindy Porter, Liz Potarazu, Jasmin Reese, Kristen Reyes, Mark Schubert, Crystal Sinclair, Marie-Louise Sjögren, May Sung, Rob Turner, Philip Thomas Vanderford, Sharlene Young, and Kelly Zerbini. Each designer brings a unique aesthetic, resulting in a visual feast of bespoke interiors.

Book Details

Title: /be-spok/: a philosophy of beauty

Pages: 388 | Dimensions: 12.5 x 9.25 inches | Hardcover Price: $85

ISBN: 979-8987339114

Publisher: benton buckley books | Distributor: Independent Publishers Group

About the Author:

Beth Benton Buckley is a curator, tastemaker, and founding publisher known for bringing together bold, authentic voices to capture timeless design in a luxurious book format.

About the Publisher:

benton buckley books is dedicated to producing museum-quality coffee table books that unite the connoisseur and the creative, capturing beauty with sophistication and permanence.

Contact Information:

Ashley Charles

Communications

bebold@bentonbuckleybooks.com

