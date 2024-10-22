Zello Launches New Mobile Software Development Kit for Easier Integration With Mobile Applications

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2024 / Zello, the leading voice-first communication platform for frontline workers, today announces the new Zello Mobile Software Development Kit (SDK) to provide clients with custom integration capabilities. The Zello Mobile SDK is available for iOS, Android, and React Native, and is included with a Zello Work subscription.

The Zello Mobile SDK allows developers to easily integrate Zello's functionality into existing mobile applications while leveraging Zello's secure, reliable platform. Instead of spending the significant time and resources to build a custom push-to-talk (PTT) solution, the SDK provides a fast, cost-effective way to access Zello features.

The Zello Mobile SDK includes core features that make Zello the top choice for frontline worker communication, including:

Push-to-talk (PTT) functionality, including the Apple PTT framework

Real time voice, image, and text messaging for 1:1 and groups

Message history and replay

User profiles and availability status

Dispatch messaging

Channel alerts and mute control

Location tracking and sharing

Emergency and user alerts

To facilitate integration, the Zello Mobile SDK includes sample applications for iOS, Android, and React Native. These demonstrate how to quickly and easily bring push-to-talk capabilities into existing mobile solutions.

"With the new Zello Mobile SDK, enterprises have flexible access to a reliable environment for seamless collaboration and connectivity when it matters most," said CTO Thomas Hutchings. "Push-to-talk is a difficult problem to solve, and having access to Zello's expertise and robust, reliable platform helps our clients optimize communication."

For more information on Zello's tools for developers, visit https://zello.com/developers/

