The Psychology of Space by Emboss Design

From architectural design and documentation to branded interiors, Emboss Design creates stunning, psychology-inspired spaces with a playful purpose and a desire to enhance human experience.





Whether in a cave, café, or clinic, humans are wired to seek security and connection in their surroundings. It's one of the rudimentary principles of architecture and psychology through which Newport-based architectural firm Emboss Design shapes its buildings.

Since 1980, this award-winning commercial and residential architecture firm-formerly known as PCA Architecture-has honed a reputation for crafting bespoke buildings that meet each client's unique needs.

"We look at architecture through the lens of neuro-inspired design-everything we create is driven by decades of psychological study and data," says Emma Adkisson, CEO and Director of Design. "Our work isn't just pretty and intuitive; it's backed by research on how the brain responds in an environment to promote learning, productivity, healing, safety, and community. We measure our design's success by the responses from the people inhabiting the very space we created. It's one of the greatest gifts that architecture can bring-the curation of positive experiences inside and around the built environment."

The firm's projects span industries, architectural styles, and needs. Breweries, distilleries, hotels, schools, office spaces, and warehouses designed by Emboss Design are seen across Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky, and beyond. The team quickly earns clients' trust with their deep technical knowledge and professionalism, while retaining a playful and fun approach to problem-solving.

"We're a team of playful professionals who love to problem-solve together," says Adkisson. "Our office is our playground. We each bring unique perspectives and areas of expertise, so it's fun collaborating to serve the community and clients. Our buildings are our legacy, and we believe the most noble goal of architecture is to make a positive mark on society."

Building with Purpose

When designing the DBL Law Monarch Building in Covington, Emboss Design was tasked with creating a signature building that would attract talent and clients while serving as a community gathering space. The team tripled the square footage of a historic building, blending old, exposed brick with modern orange and black metal panels to create a unique and inspirational space.

"The building factors in concepts of psychology-informed spaces," Adkisson explains. "Transparent glass brings natural light into inner offices, impacting performance, focus, and talent retention. I visit every chance I get to see the office in use. It's a tangible affirmation of the work we do."

