FossID Receives ISO Certifications for Quality Management and Information Security

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2024 / FossID, a leading provider of open source software risk management technology and services, announced today the company has achieved both ISO/IEC 27001 certification for information security management and ISO 9001 for quality management. The achievement marks FossID's level of maturity and stability since spinning off from Snyk in January of 2023 to become an independent company.

As a provider of both Software Composition Analysis (SCA) tooling and software risk audit services, achieving this certification as an independent company reassures FossID clients that security, privacy, and reliability are of critical importance and are diligently addressed throughout the organization.

"We are proud to have achieved these certifications which underscore FossID's commitment to safeguarding our customers' intellectual property," said Daniel Forsgren, Chief Technology Officer at FossID. "Protecting sensitive data has always been a key focus for us, and it's why we've developed techniques like blind scanning to ensure our customers' information remains secure. These certifications are yet another testament to our ongoing dedication to maintaining the highest standards in information security and quality management."

ISO/IEC 27001 is the world's best-known standard for information security management systems (ISMS). It defines requirements an ISMS must meet. Conformity with ISO/IEC 27001 means that an organization or business has put in place a system to manage risks related to the security of data owned or handled by the company, and that this system respects all the best practices and principles enshrined in this International Standard.

ISO 9001 is a globally recognized standard for quality management. It helps organizations of all sizes and sectors to improve their performance, meet customer expectations and demonstrate their commitment to quality. Its requirements define how to establish, implement, maintain, and continually improve a quality management system (QMS).

About FossID

FossID provides software risk management solutions that enable enterprises to leverage open source, third-party, and AI-generated code with confidence. Powered by FossID Workbench, a Software Composition Analysis (SCA) toolset, FossID also provides open source audit, technical due diligence, and code review services to help clients manage legal, security, and operational software supply chain risk.

Learn more: https://www.fossid.com

Follow us: Blog | LinkedIn | X | GitHub

Media Contact

Aaron Branson

FossID Media Relations

media@fossid.com

Contact Information

Aaron Branson

Chief Marketing Officer

media@fossid.com

SOURCE: FossID

View the original press release on newswire.com.