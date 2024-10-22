Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.: Algodon Fine Wines Announces U.S. Debut Of Cabernet Franc Reserve 2020

Argentinian Black Label Microvinified Cabernet Franc 2020, Never Before Available in the U.S.

SAN RAFAEL and MENDOZA, ARGENTINA / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2024 / Algodon Fine Wines, a distinguished producer of premium Argentine wines, is proud to announce the U.S. release of its microvinified Black Label Cabernet Franc Reserve 2020. This is the first time any vintage of Algodon's Cabernet Franc has been available stateside. After aging in oak barrels for 18 months, this vintage has just been released, offering U.S. wine lovers the chance to experience this exceptional Cabernet Franc from Argentina's San Rafael region.

Mendoza, Argentina is fast becoming the new Loire Valley for Cabernet Franc, and Algodon's winemakers have harnessed this potential with meticulous care. Hand-selected grapes are macerated whole in new French oak barrels for 60 days at controlled temperatures, followed by 18 months of aging in oak. This detailed process results in a wine of remarkable depth, elegance, and aging potential.

"Our Cabernet Franc Reserve 2020 is truly a standout wine," says Mauro Nosenzo, Head Winemaker at Algodon Wine Estates. "It embodies the best of what Mendoza has to offer, with a complexity and richness that will only improve over time. We are excited to finally bring this unique vintage to our U.S. customers."

Tasting Notes: Algodon's Cabernet Franc Reserve 2020 presents an intense ruby color with matching reflections. It offers a refined aromatic profile, with ripe fruit notes of cherries, strawberries, and plums, balanced by hints of spices, vanilla, and tobacco. On the palate, it is smooth yet structured, with a rich complexity and freshness. The finish is vibrant and fruity, with mature tannins, making it an excellent candidate for extended aging in the bottle.

"With this release, we aim to showcase the versatility and excellence of Cabernet Franc from Argentina's San Rafael region," says Scott Mathis, CEO of Algodon Wine Estates. "The wine's unique structure and outstanding aging potential make it a must-try for collectors and enthusiasts alike."

Algodon's Cabernet Franc Reserve 2020 is available now at AlgodonFineWines.com, where customers can save 10% on 6 bottles or 20% on 12 bottles and always enjoy FREE Ground Shipping on orders over $300, no code needed. Algodon Fine Wines are also distributed throughout the U.S. via 3Js Imports and are available at select fine retailers, including Giannone Wine & Liquor Co, Barrel & Wines, Fanwood Liquors, and The Frog and the Peach Restaurant, among others.

About Algodon Fine Wines

Algodon Fine Wines are produced at Algodon Wine Estates, a boutique Mendoza winery located in the beautiful foothills of the Sierra Pintadas, in the southernmost region of Argentina's wine capital. Fed by the purest meltwater from the glacial Andes, our vines go back as far as 1946 and produce exceptional fruit on sandy and clay loam. Algodon is one of the only wineries in Argentina that creates wines through a process called microvinification. This process is completed entirely by hand by our passionate winemaker Mauro Nosenzo, who is assisted by Master of Wine Anthony Foster. Brought together by Scott Mathis and his partners, Algodon Wine Estates' renowned winemakers bring decades of experience, as well as craftsmanship and tradition that have been passed down for generations. Each of our small-batch wines blend the best of those Old World techniques with modern wine-making technology and sustainable, eco-friendly practices to create unparalleled New World varietals. Algodon Fine Wines is wholly owned by Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO), which crafts luxury experiences, properties and products that celebrate the vibrant and distinctive Argentinian lifestyle. To learn more, visit algodonfinewines.com.

