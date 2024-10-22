Anzeige
Dienstag, 22.10.2024
Goldpreise steigen über $2.700 - Hier ist der Bergbaukonzern, der jetzt davon profitieren könnte
ACCESSWIRE
22.10.2024 16:02 Uhr
Detego Global Announces 2025 Sponsorship of the South Wales Police and Falcons Rugby Teams

HORSHAM, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2024 / Detego Global, the British company renowned for digital forensics, endpoint monitoring, and case management solutions, proudly announces its official sponsorship of the South Wales Police and Falcons Rugby teams for the second consecutive year. This exciting partnership unites cutting-edge technology with rugby teams renowned for their excellence, with the South Wales Police team having secured the prestigious British Police Cup three times in a row.

Both teams have a strong legacy of dedication, teamwork, and outstanding achievements on the pitch. Detego Global's sponsorship reflects a shared commitment to excellence and community support, with the Detego Global logo proudly displayed front and centre on the teams' jerseys.

Andy Lister, Managing Director of Detego Global, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership and the company's continued support for law enforcement:

"We are thrilled to sponsor the South Wales Police and Falcons Rugby teams. The South Wales Police team's incredible achievement of winning the British Police Cup three times in a row is a testament to their hard work, teamwork, and perseverance. As a company dedicated to empowering law enforcement through our digital and cyber solutions, it's an honour to contribute to teams that exemplify the same level of commitment and discipline on the rugby pitch."

Gareth Bishop, Director of Rugby for South Wales Police, welcomed the sponsorship, saying:

"We are excited to kick off the upcoming season with the support of Detego Global. As we continue to build on our recent successes, having a company like Detego Global backing us demonstrates that this sponsorship is not just about supporting outstanding rugby teams but also about strengthening ties with the law enforcement community. We're grateful for their support and look forward to a fantastic season."

The partnership marks an important milestone in Detego Global's ongoing "Progress Through Purpose" initiative, the cornerstone of its corporate social responsibility efforts. Detego Global actively supports law enforcement teams through these initiatives and by providing discounted training and software. Police team members involved in digital forensics are encouraged to contact the team at Detego Global to learn more about the extensive support programmes and offers on DFIR tools. The initiative also supports veterans, recognising their service and facilitating their transition into civilian careers.

In addition to these sponsorships, Detego Global has also secured a two-year deal with 4 Nations Police Rugby. With the company's logo proudly displayed on all kits worn by the competing nations, Detego Global's integral role in empowering law enforcement teams will be highlighted through this unique partnership.

The 4 Nations Police Rugby Cup features teams from the police forces of England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland competing annually in a series of matches that not only showcase the athletic prowess and teamwork among the police forces but also serve as a platform for key players to come together and form the British Police rugby team.

About Detego Global:

Detego Global is a leading provider of digital forensics, case management, and endpoint monitoring solutions. The company's pioneering Unified Digital Forensics Platform is renowned for its ability to transform investigations, providing rapid and accurate results through patented forensic imaging tools, triage capabilities, AI analytics, and workflow automation. Detego Global supports a wide range of customers in their efforts to combat serious crimes such as fraud, child abuse, organised crime, human trafficking, and terrorism, offering cutting-edge technology and unparalleled expertise. They are trusted by the military, law enforcement teams, intelligence agencies and enterprises around the world.

About South Wales Police RFC and South Wales Falcons RFC

Founded in 1969, the South Wales Police Rugby team has a long and proud history, having produced 12 full international Welsh players. The team is currently the reigning champion of the British Police Cup, winning the title an impressive six times, including three consecutive victories in recent years. The team's second side, The South Wales Falcons, plays local charity games and sevens competitions throughout the year. Both teams continue to represent the very best of police rugby, embodying the values of teamwork, dedication, and community spirit.

Company: Detego Global
Contact Person: Buddhika Karunasekara (Director of Marketing)
Phone Number: +44 (0) 7889 227 428
Email: budd.karunasekara@detegoglobal.com
Release Date: October 22, 2024

SOURCE: Detego Global



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
