Tangent90 Limited: NEJM Group: First to Market with Tangent90's Solution for Increasing Exposure to Published Scientific Content

LONDON, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tangent90 has announced the launch of NEJM Group Resource Center, a digital library of published scientific content. NEJM Group, including its flagship Journal, The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) is the first publisher to embrace this innovative platform. This marks a significant milestone in enhancing the identification of published scientific and related content, a vital resource for brand teams in the pharmaceutical industry.

The NEJM Group Resource Center offers centralised access to the full range of published content. Through meticulous content tagging it enables pharmaceutical brand teams to quickly find original articles and related materials. Users can easily navigate through the repository, categorised by criteria such as pharmaceutical company, brand, and therapeutic area. This intuitive interface facilitates swift access and sharing of content for internal review to facilitate use within HCP outreach programs.

The launch of NEJM Group Resource Center signifies a shift in how pharmaceutical companies can engage with medical publishers' vast repositories of content, including original articles, article summaries, related videos, review articles, correspondence, images, etc. By leveraging Tangent90's cutting-edge technology, NEJM Group aims to streamline content access for pharmaceutical partners, enhancing collaboration and efficiency within the industry.

This initiative allows NEJM Group to better serve its global audience while remaining responsive to evolving industry dynamics.

Jennifer Badua, Executive Director for Global Sales Solutions at NEJM Group, emphasizes the significance of Resource Centre:

"NEJM Group's Resource Centre is an exciting advancement for us in showcasing our content to our pharma clients in a more effective and efficient way."

Jan van den Burg, CEO at Tangent90, stated:

"Pharma's omnichannel HCP engagement approaches require impactful content, and peer-reviewed materials from highly respected publishers - easily and quickly identified through the NEJM Group Resource Centre - delivers on that need."

Notes to Editors:

About NEJM Group

NEJM Group creates high-quality medical resources for research, learning, practice, and professional development designed to meet the demand for essential medical knowledge among academic researchers and teachers, physicians, clinicians, executives and others in medicine and health care. NEJM Group products include the New England Journal of Medicine, NEJM AI, NEJM Evidence, NEJM Journal Watch, NEJM Catalyst, NEJM Yi Xue Qian Yan and NEJM Career Center. NEJM Group is a division of the Massachusetts Medical Society. For more information visit www.nejmgroup.org.

About Tangent90 Limited

Tangent90 enables pharma to drive better access and ongoing engagement with healthcare professionals using innovative digital solutions to distribute and support the communication of scientific copyright content.

Utilising extensive knowledge of the life sciences industry and working with a network of partners, Tangent90 offer unique solutions which focus on removing hurdles for effective communication such as copyright and publisher term and condition compliance, regulatory requirements, ease of use and ease of access.

Tangent90 deliver fast, cost-effective, compliant distribution of scientific content that meets the needs of HCPs and enables the pharmaceutical industry to manage efficiencies and drive successful customer engagement. For more information visit https://www.tangent90.com/

