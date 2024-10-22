Anzeige
OATI and Landis+Gyr Collaborate to Offer Landis+Gyr DERMS, Powered by OATI

This collaboration delivers an integrated, edge-to-enterprise DER management solution-harnessing powerful edge-to-enterprise capabilities, powered by OATI Enterprise DERMS

ATLANTA, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Landis+Gyr (SIX: LAND), a leading provider of integrated energy management solutions, and Open Access Technology International, Inc. (OATI), 'The Most Trusted Name in Energy', with its award-winning webSmartEnergy® Enterprise DERMS (Distributed Energy Resources Management System) platform, announced that they have signed a collaboration agreement, aimed at helping utilities leverage demand side assets into grid operations to enhance grid resiliency and capture decarbonization goals.

Landis_Gyr_Logo

Landis+Gyr DERMS, Powered by OATI, combines OATI's world-class DERMS solution with Landis+Gyr's industry-leading connected grid edge solutions, from AMI grid edge sensors and other intelligent devices to DER orchestration.

OATI's award winning webSmartEnergy® Enterprise DERMS interoperates within the highest and widest reach of a utility with a hierarchy of information exchanges and secure data integration across systems and operations from behind-the-meter customer-owned assets and front of the meter utility owned assets to distribution and bulk power markets.

Landis+Gyr and OATI's shared vision is vital for managing the growing number of distributed energy resources (DERs). As the need for enhanced information-based architecture grows, our integrated platform unlocks effective operational coordination across various stakeholders, including prosumers, aggregators, and grid operators. By leveraging connected grid edge solutions and Enterprise DERMS, this collaboration promotes real-time data exchange, driving economic and reliability benefits essential for the evolving energy landscape.

By leveraging edge-to-enterprise DERMS functionalities, this collaboration provides utilities with an integrated, end-to-end solution-unlocking advanced features for optimizing DER operations, managing demand response orchestration, and delivering robust analytics and forecasting capabilities.

"Our collaborative offering will complement Landis+Gyr's comprehensive edge-to-enterprise portfolio and enable utilities to drive a resilient, reliable, smart, and sustainable grid, while at the same time empowering end consumers to manage energy better," said Werner Lieberherr, Chief Executive Officer of Landis+Gyr. "We are very excited about combining the expertise of both our companies and people to ensure we deliver solutions that go well beyond next gen technology, allowing us to expand our integrated grid edge intelligence solutions offering with OATI as a leading partner in the energy management."

"We are thrilled about the collaboration with Landis+Gyr, the highly respected world-wide industry leader," said Sasan Mokhtari, President & CEO, OATI. "This solution offers utilities the option to have a fully integrated solution from behind-the-meter, using Landis+Gyr's future-proofed grid edge solutions, all the way to the wholesale market. OATI Enterprise DERMS fully enhances Grid Operations, and the coordinated solution will deliver the high value grid modernization solution to orchestrate a cleaner and more resilient energy grid."

About Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr is a leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions. We measure and analyze energy utilization to generate empowering analytics for smart grid and infrastructure management, enabling utilities and consumers to reduce energy consumption. Our innovative and proven portfolio of software, services and intelligent sensor technology is a key driver to decarbonize the grid. Having avoided around 9 million tons of CO2 in FY 2023, Landis+Gyr manages energy better - since 1896. With sales of USD 2.0 billion in FY 2023, Landis+Gyr employs around 6,900 talented people across five continents. For more information, please visit our website www.landisgyr.com.

About OATI

OATI provides innovative solutions and technologies to simplify, streamline, and empower operational tasks required in today's energy commerce and Smart Grid. With more than 2,200 customers across North America, OATI successfully deploys large, complicated, and diverse mission-critical applications committed to industry standards and stringent security guidelines.

OATI (www.oati.com) is the leading provider of Smart Grid, Energy Trading and Risk Management, Transmission Scheduling, Congestion Management, and Market Management products and services, with headquarters in Bloomington, Minnesota and offices in Redwood City, CA and Naples, FL. For more information, please contact sales@oati.net.

Contact
Eva Borowski
SVP Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Phone +41 76 803 4573
Eva.Borowski@landisgyr.com

Investor inquiries: ir@landisgyr.com
Media inquiries: pr@landisgyr.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2287017/4981076/Landis_Gyr_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/oati-and-landisgyr-collaborate-to-offer-landisgyr-derms-powered-by-oati-302282890.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
