Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 22.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Goldpreise steigen über $2.700 - Hier ist der Bergbaukonzern, der jetzt davon profitieren könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A142W0 | ISIN: IS0000026193 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SIMINN HF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SIMINN HF 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
22.10.2024 16:34 Uhr
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Síminn hf. - Bill (SIMINN250416) admitted to trading on October 23, 2024

Issuer Information                             
1  Issuer:                   Síminn hf.           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
2  Org. no:                   4602070880           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
3  LEI                     254900X9GQZM6UGXYF10      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
  Issue Information                              
4  Symbol (Ticker)               SIMINN250416          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
5  ISIN code                  IS0000036853          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
6  CFI code                   DYZUXR             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
7  FISN númer                  SIMINN/MMKT 20250416      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
8  Bonds/bills:                 Bills             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
9  Total issued amount             1.300.000.000 kr.       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
10 Total amount previously issued        0               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
11 Amount issued at this time          1.300.000.000 kr.       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
12 Denomination in CSD             20.000.000 kr.         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange       Yes              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
  Amortization - Cash Flow                          
14 Amortization type              Zero Coupon Bond        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
15 Amortization type, if other         N/A              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
16 Currency                   ISK              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
17 Currency, if other              N/A              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
18 Issue date                  23.10.2024           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
19 First ordinary installment date       16.4.2025           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
20 Total number of installments         1               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
21 Installment frequency            One, on maturity date     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
22 Maturity date                16.04.2025           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
23 Interest rate                The bills are sold at a    
                         discount to their nominal   
                         amount and do not bear    
                         interest.           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
24 Floating interest rate, if applicable    N/A              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
25 Floating interest rate, if other       N/A              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
26 Premium                   N/A              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
27 Simple/compound interest           N/A              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
28 Simple/compound, if other          N/A              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
29 Day count convention             ACT/360            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
30 Day count convention, if other        N/A              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
31 Interest from date              N/A              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
32 First ordinary coupon date          N/A              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
33 Coupon frequency               N/A              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
34 Total number of coupon payments       N/A              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
35 If irregular cash flow, then how       N/A              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
36 Dirty price / clean price          N/A              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
37 Clean price quote              N/A              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does   Yes              
   payment include accrued interest for days                 
   missing until next business day?                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
                                        
                                        
  Indexing                                  
39 Indexed                   No               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
40 Name of index                N/A              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
41 Daily index or monthly index                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
42 Daily index or monthly index, if other    N/A              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
43 Base index value               N/A              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
44 Index base date               N/A              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
  Other Information                              
45 Call option                 No               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
46 Put option                  No               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
47 Convertible                 No               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
48 Credit rating (rating agency, date)     N/A              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
49 Additional information                           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
  Admission to Trading                            
50 Registered at CSD              Yes              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
51 Securities depository            Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
52 Date of Application for Admission to     October 22, 2024        
   Trading                                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
53 Date of Approval of Application for     October 22, 2024        
   Admission to Trading                            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
54 Date of admission to trading         October 23, 2024        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
55 Order book ID                SIMINN250416          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
56 Instrument subtype              Corporate Bonds        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
57 Market                    Iceland Cash Bond Trading   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
58 List population name             ICE_CORPORATE_BONDS      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
59 Static volatility guards           No               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
60 Dynamic volatility guards          No               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
61 MiFIR identifier               BOND - Bonds          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
62 Bond type                  CRPB - Corporate Bond     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.