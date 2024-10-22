Belgian grid operator Fluvius plans to install around 403,000 smart meters in solar-powered homes by 2025, when their use becomes mandatory. So far, the company has installed 553,500 smart meters in Flemish homes with PV systems. Belgian grid operator Fluvius has announced plans to accelerate the rollout of smart digital meters in solar-powered homes in Flanders, where such devices will be mandatory starting in January 2025. Fluvius said it has already installed 553,500 smart meters for PV system owners and aims to deploy another 403,000 by the end of 2025, at a rate of 30,000 per month. The mandatory ...

