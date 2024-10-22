Community Heritage Financial, Inc. Reports Earnings for the Third Quarter of 2024

MIDDLETOWN, Md., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (the "Company" or "CHF") (OTC PK: CMHF), the parent company of Middletown Valley Bank ("MVB" or the "Bank"), reported net income of $2.0 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024. Third quarter 2024 results represented an increase of $605 thousand, or 42.0%, in comparison to the second quarter of 2024, and an increase of $681 thousand, or 49.9%, in comparison to the third quarter 2023. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 totaled $4.9 million, or $1.68 per diluted share, representing an increase of $1.5 million, or 45.1%, compared to net income of $3.4 million, or $1.16 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.
Balance Sheet
Assets totaled $1.10 billion as of September 30, 2024, representing an increase of $109.7 million since December 31, 2023, and an increase of $102.6 million since September 30, 2023. Asset growth included advances drawn in mid-January 2024 under the Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP") available through the Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") totaling $50.0 million. The advances then offered and continue to offer the opportunity of a positive arbitrage between the weighted average advance rate of 4.82% and the earnings rate offered by the FRB of 5.40% through September 18, 2024 and 4.90% since then. The advances mature in mid-January 2025 and can be repaid anytime without penalty. The Bank intends to repay the advances before the November meeting of the FRB, at which the FRB is expected to reduce short-term interest rates for the second time this year.
Asset growth was further fueled by growth in deposits of $56.1 million and $43.8 million since December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, respectively. Deposit growth since December 31, 2023 included growth in NOW accounts of $59.3 million, $40.7 million of which represented balances sold in December 2023 and reacquired in January 2024, and growth in time deposits of $21.8 million. Noninterest-bearing demand and interest-bearing money market accounts declined by $13.3 million and $8.9 million, respectively. Migration to higher cost short-term time deposits reflected customers taking advantage of the significant rise in interest rates and the inversion of the yield curve. The NOW product includes interest-bearing demand transaction accounts enrolled in Bank's reciprocal deposit program, which allows customers the ability to expand FDIC insurance coverage to balances greater than $250,000.
Loans grew to $847.5 million as of September 30, 2024, representing an increase of $34.7 million, or 5.7% annualized, from December 31, 2023, and $49.5 million, or 6.2%, from September 30, 2023. Exclusive of internal loan classification changes made in the third quarter of 2024, non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans, residential real estate, including home equity loans, and commercial and industrial loans grew $27.3 million, $16.9 million, and $6.4 million, respectively, during the nine months ended September 30, 2024. Growth was offset by a decline in construction and land development loans of $9.8 million and in owner occupied commercial mortgage loans of $5.2 million during the same period.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $7.8 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $7.5 million in the second quarter of 2024 and $6.3 million in the third quarter of 2023. The net interest margin ("NIM") was 2.91%, 2.83% and 2.61% during the third quarter of 2024, the second quarter of 2024 and the third quarter of 2023, respectively. Since the Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") began increasing short-term rates to combat inflation in March 2022, the Company's NIM has been under pressure as the cost of deposits increased faster than the yield on earning assets. The NIM reached a low point of 2.61% in the third quarter of 2023 and has since stabilized, increasing to 2.91% during the most recent quarter. In addition to a stabilizing NIM, an increase in average interest-earning assets contributed to the growth in net interest income. Average interest-earning assets increased from $957.8 million in the third quarter of 2023 to $1.07 billion in the third quarter of 2024. While growth in average interest-earning assets was funded primarily through an increase in core deposits, the $50.0 million in advances from the FRB noted above also contributed.
Noninterest Income
Linked quarter 2024 - Noninterest income increased $307 thousand during the third quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2024. Mortgage banking revenue increased $205 thousand, reflecting a seasonal pick-up in mortgage origination and sale activity. Earnings on bank-owned life insurance increased $58 thousand with improved investment returns.
Third Quarter 2024 vs. Third Quarter 2023 - Noninterest income increased $303 thousand. Mortgage banking revenue accounted for $116 thousand of the increase in addition to a $79 thousand increase in earnings on bank-owned life insurance. Cash management income improved $34 thousand.
Nine Months September 30, 2024 vs. Nine Months September 30, 2023 - Noninterest income increased $599 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. Earnings on bank-owned life insurance increased $225 thousand and included receipt of insurance proceeds totaling $138 thousand in the first quarter of 2024. Service charges on deposits increased $149 thousand, with cash management income accounting for $112 thousand of the increase. Mortgage banking income rose $81 thousand.
Noninterest Expense
Linked quarter 2024 - Noninterest expense decreased $88 thousand on a linked quarter basis. The net decrease included a decrease in data processing expense of $163 thousand and in legal and professional fees of $112 thousand, offset by increases in salaries and benefits expense of $108 thousand, in occupancy and equipment expense of $32 thousand and in advertising expense of $20 thousand. Data processing expense decreased $116 thousand as several prior period fraud losses were recovered. The decline in legal and professional fees was primarily the result of the timing of third-party services performed. Salaries and benefits expense increased due to increased salary, payroll taxes and bonus accruals of $155 thousand offset by decreased benefit costs of $41 thousand.
Third Quarter 2024 vs. Third Quarter 2023 - Noninterest expense increased $39 thousand quarter over quarter. The net increase included increases in occupancy and equipment expense of $58 thousand, FDIC insurance cost of $47 thousand, and other expense of $65 thousand, offset by a decrease in data processing expense of $126 thousand.
Nine Months September 30, 2024 vs. Nine Months September 30, 2023 - Noninterest expense increased $289 thousand in 2024 compared to 2023. Increases in legal and professional fees of $162 thousand and in FDIC insurance cost of $153 thousand contributed to the increase in noninterest expense. Noninterest expense as a percentage of average assets (annualized) improved from 2.54% in 2023 to 2.28% in 2024.
Asset Quality
Asset quality remained strong with non-performing assets to total assets of 0.14% on September 30, 2024, compared to 0.18% on December 31, 2023. The ratio of net charge-offs to average total loans was zero percent for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. As a result of continued strong asset quality metrics, modest loan growth during the quarter and improving clarity regarding economic conditions, the allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans fell from.97% as of June 30, 2024 to.96% as of September 30, 2024. A recovery of credit losses of $7 thousand was recorded in the third quarter of 2024, compared to a provision for credit losses of $168 thousand during the second quarter of 2024.
Dividend
The Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.06 per common share on October 18, 2024, for stockholders of record as of November 1, 2024, and payable on November 8, 2024.
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Balance Sheets (unaudited)
As of Period End
9/30/2024
6/30/2024
3/31/2024
12/31/2023
9/30/2023
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$ 90,485,075
$ 91,988,101
$ 76,807,485
$ 16,664,061
$ 36,448,539
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
43,803,206
39,518,549
40,267,761
40,927,086
39,917,313
Securities held-to-maturity
92,558,298
93,944,321
95,152,132
96,111,626
97,217,237
Less allowance for credit losses
110,386
118,787
126,943
103,949
147,457
Total securities held-to-maturity
92,447,912
93,825,534
95,025,189
96,007,677
97,069,780
Total securities
136,251,118
133,344,083
135,292,950
136,934,763
136,987,093
Equity securities, at cost
1,404,600
1,404,600
1,404,600
1,363,600
1,363,600
Loans
847,539,088
841,043,351
830,604,389
812,932,872
798,035,073
Less allowance for loan credit losses
8,167,602
8,186,862
8,032,597
7,742,297
7,337,327
Loans, net
839,371,486
832,856,489
822,571,792
805,190,575
790,697,746
Loans held for sale
4,591,950
4,739,191
1,443,270
1,651,118
2,879,397
Premises and equipment
5,805,983
6,010,649
6,164,114
6,329,832
6,639,595
Right of use asset
2,031,653
2,152,804
2,272,962
2,380,555
2,498,508
Accrued interest receivable
3,124,150
3,360,417
3,212,907
2,972,952
2,733,565
Deferred tax assets
4,568,943
4,870,431
4,879,208
4,766,376
5,289,000
Bank owned life insurance
7,379,630
7,159,381
7,122,335
7,172,917
6,943,992
Goodwill
1,656,507
1,656,507
1,656,507
1,656,507
1,656,507
Other assets
1,660,574
1,565,443
1,588,900
1,544,870
1,556,491
Total Assets
$ 1,098,331,669
$ 1,091,108,096
$ 1,064,417,030
$ 988,628,126
$ 995,694,033
LIABILITIES and SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand
$ 246,907,558
$ 248,150,379
$ 247,549,872
$ 260,204,859
$ 248,440,805
Interest-bearing
685,892,223
679,484,492
655,358,756
616,461,031
640,593,734
Total deposits
932,799,781
927,634,871
902,908,628
876,665,890
889,034,539
FHLB advances and other borrowings
65,000,000
65,000,000
65,000,000
18,000,000
15,000,000
Subordinated debt, net
15,000,000
14,977,576
14,955,152
14,932,727
14,910,303
Lease liabilities
2,105,649
2,226,547
2,345,426
2,450,133
2,565,151
Accrued interest payable
2,468,369
1,633,334
1,212,747
458,540
526,354
Other liabilities
3,662,903
5,441,467
5,336,235
4,889,735
4,644,608
Total Liabilities
1,021,036,702
1,016,913,795
991,758,188
917,397,025
926,680,955
Shareholders' Equity
Common stock
29,159
29,159
29,159
29,117
29,060
Additional paid-in-capital
41,284,421
41,204,072
41,123,723
41,096,972
41,035,733
Retained earnings
43,039,340
41,167,218
39,900,518
38,669,620
37,921,329
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(7,057,953)
(8,206,148)
(8,394,558)
(8,564,608)
(9,973,044)
Total Shareholders' Equity
77,294,967
74,194,301
72,658,842
71,231,101
69,013,078
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 1,098,331,669
$ 1,091,108,096
$ 1,064,417,030
$ 988,628,126
$ 995,694,033
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Selected Financial Data (unaudited)
As of Period End
9/30/2024
6/30/2024
3/31/2024
12/31/2023
9/30/2023
Per Share Data
Common shares outstanding at period end
2,915,933
2,915,933
2,915,933
2,911,670
2,905,973
Book value per share
$ 26.51
$ 25.44
$ 24.92
$ 24.45
$ 23.75
Tangible book value per share
$ 25.94
$ 24.88
$ 24.35
$ 23.88
$ 23.18
Capital (bank consolidated only unless noted otherwise)
Common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital
12.27 %
11.98 %
11.98 %
12.02 %
12.15 %
Tier 1 capital
12.27 %
11.98 %
11.98 %
12.02 %
12.15 %
Total risk based capital
13.36 %
13.07 %
13.07 %
13.10 %
13.21 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio
8.90 %
8.69 %
8.84 %
9.10 %
9.34 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (CHF)
6.90 %
6.66 %
6.68 %
7.05 %
6.78 %
Asset Quality Data
Non-accrual loans
$ 1,566,138
$ 1,798,530
$ 1,847,747
$ 1,823,212
$ 1,882,614
Non-performing assets
$ 1,566,138
$ 1,798,530
$ 1,847,747
$ 1,823,212
$ 1,882,614
Non-performing loans to loans
0.18 %
0.21 %
0.22 %
0.22 %
0.24 %
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.14 %
0.16 %
0.17 %
0.18 %
0.19 %
Allowance for loan credit losses to loans
0.96 %
0.97 %
0.97 %
0.95 %
0.92 %
Other Data
Loans to deposits ratio
90.86 %
90.67 %
91.99 %
92.73 %
89.76 %
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Statements of Income (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
9/30/2024
6/30/2024
3/31/2024
12/31/2023
9/30/2023
9/30/2024
9/30/2023
Interest Income
Loans, including fees
$ 12,066,857
$ 11,471,139
$ 11,181,544
$ 10,659,287
$ 10,139,353
$ 34,719,540
$ 28,937,495
Securities
747,753
740,308
747,341
754,731
763,606
2,235,402
2,265,714
Fed funds sold and other
1,127,815
1,323,283
891,821
496,210
203,553
3,342,919
394,564
Total interest income
13,942,425
13,534,730
12,820,706
11,910,228
11,106,512
40,297,861
31,597,773
Interest Expense
Deposits
5,146,858
5,005,650
4,703,948
4,755,804
4,369,856
14,856,456
10,754,936
Borrowed funds
756,653
750,049
670,916
160,901
201,754
2,177,618
764,681
Subordinated debt
238,049
238,050
238,049
238,049
238,050
714,148
714,148
Total interest expense
6,141,560
5,993,749
5,612,913
5,154,754
4,809,660
17,748,222
12,233,765
Net interest income
7,800,865
7,540,981
7,207,793
6,755,474
6,296,852
22,549,639
19,364,008
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
(7,396)
168,120
267,370
275,339
(842,717)
428,094
(1,022,669)
Net interest income after provision
for credit losses
7,808,261
7,372,861
6,940,423
6,480,135
7,139,569
22,121,545
20,386,677
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposits
252,406
237,357
237,020
209,331
202,779
726,783
577,607
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance
86,958
28,755
211,641
95,633
8,360
327,354
102,061
Mortgage banking revenue
482,102
277,530
219,714
254,867
365,860
979,346
898,256
Other
322,880
293,725
305,496
349,211
263,981
922,101
779,088
Total noninterest income
1,144,346
837,367
973,871
909,042
840,980
2,955,584
2,357,012
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
3,696,105
3,588,465
3,344,188
3,536,962
3,736,317
10,628,758
10,596,051
Occupancy and equipment
901,283
869,510
864,008
948,591
842,651
2,634,801
2,649,847
Legal and professional fees
242,411
354,244
288,193
206,178
242,671
884,848
722,806
Advertising
93,129
73,236
61,467
77,100
57,855
227,832
224,200
Data processing
492,294
654,854
793,519
752,980
618,593
1,940,667
2,107,808
FDIC insurance
210,789
205,143
185,134
190,695
163,731
601,066
448,385
Other
550,529
528,827
558,720
471,476
485,493
1,638,076
1,517,822
Total noninterest expense
6,186,540
6,274,279
6,095,229
6,183,982
6,147,311
18,556,048
18,266,919
Income before income taxes
2,766,067
1,935,949
1,819,065
1,205,195
1,833,238
6,521,081
4,476,770
Income tax expense
718,989
494,293
413,370
282,204
467,482
1,626,652
1,104,599
Net income
$ 2,047,078
$ 1,441,656
$ 1,405,695
$ 922,991
$ 1,365,756
$ 4,894,429
$ 3,372,171
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Per Share Data (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
9/30/2024
6/30/2024
3/31/2024
12/31/2023
9/30/2023
9/30/2024
9/30/2023
Earnings per common share
Basic
$ 0.70
$ 0.49
$ 0.48
$ 0.32
$ 0.47
$ 1.68
$ 1.16
Diluted
$ 0.70
$ 0.49
$ 0.48
$ 0.32
$ 0.47
$ 1.68
$ 1.16
Common shares outstanding at period end
2,915,933
2,915,933
2,915,933
2,911,670
2,905,973
2,915,933
2,905,973
Average common shares outstanding
Basic
2,915,933
2,913,048
2,913,048
2,911,254
2,905,973
2,914,975
2,905,973
Diluted
2,927,377
2,916,951
2,913,048
2,911,254
2,905,973
2,920,191
2,905,973
Cash dividends paid per common share
$ 0.06
$ 0.06
$ 0.06
$ 0.06
$ 0.06
$ 0.18
$ 0.18
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Selected Financial Performance Ratios (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
9/30/2024
6/30/2024
3/31/2024
12/31/2023
9/30/2023
9/30/2024
9/30/2023
Return on average assets
0.74 %
0.53 %
0.53 %
0.36 %
0.55 %
0.60 %
0.47 %
Return on average equity
10.66 %
7.84 %
7.81 %
5.32 %
7.95 %
8.82 %
6.56 %
Net interest margin
2.91 %
2.83 %
2.80 %
2.71 %
2.61 %
2.84 %
2.78 %
Yield on interest-earning assets
5.21 %
5.09 %
4.97 %
4.78 %
4.60 %
5.08 %
4.53 %
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
3.22 %
3.19 %
3.08 %
2.99 %
2.90 %
3.16 %
2.59 %
Net loan charge-offs to average loans
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Average Balance Sheet Analysis (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2024
June 30, 2024
September 30, 2023
Average Balance
Interest
Yield / Rate
Average Balance
Interest
Yield / Rate
Average Balance
Interest
Yield / Rate
ASSETS
Interest-earning assets:
Loans, including LHFS
$ 843,654,351
$ 12,066,857
5.69 %
$ 833,960,162
$ 11,471,139
5.53 %
$ 796,994,151
$ 10,139,353
5.05 %
Securities
134,813,833
747,753
2.22 %
134,470,950
740,308
2.20 %
139,078,422
763,606
2.20 %
Other
87,304,856
1,127,815
5.14 %
101,043,844
1,323,283
5.27 %
21,730,680
203,553
3.72 %
1,065,773,040
13,942,425
5.21 %
1,069,474,956
13,534,730
5.09 %
957,803,253
11,106,512
4.60 %
Noninterest-earning assets
28,411,632
23,327,381
24,891,092
Total Assets
$ 1,094,184,672
$ 1,092,802,337
$ 982,694,344
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
$ 532,860,419
$ 3,732,942
2.79 %
$ 534,288,264
$ 3,719,156
2.80 %
$ 500,998,571
$ 3,380,043
2.68 %
Time deposits
146,537,925
1,413,916
3.84 %
142,212,265
1,286,494
3.64 %
124,247,055
989,813
3.16 %
Interest-bearing deposits
679,398,344
5,146,858
3.01 %
676,500,529
5,005,650
2.98 %
625,245,626
4,369,856
2.77 %
Borrowings
79,178,866
994,702
5.00 %
79,963,039
988,099
4.96 %
33,551,916
439,804
5.20 %
Interest-bearing liabilities
758,577,210
6,141,560
3.22 %
756,463,568
5,993,749
3.19 %
658,797,542
4,809,660
2.90 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
247,494,464
253,726,240
250,254,063
Other
11,945,290
8,854,808
4,536,170
Total Liabilities
1,018,016,964
1,019,044,616
913,587,775
Cost of Total Deposits
2.21 %
2.16 %
1.98 %
Cost of Total Funds (interest-
bearing liabilities plus non-
interest-bearing deposits)
2.43 %
2.39 %
2.10 %
Shareholders' equity
76,167,709
73,757,721
69,106,569
Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity
$ 1,094,184,672
$ 1,092,802,337
$ 982,694,344
Net interest income / NIM
$ 7,800,865
2.91 %
$ 7,540,981
2.83 %
$ 6,296,852
2.61 %
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Average Balance Sheet Analysis (unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2024
September 30, 2023
Average Balance
Interest
Yield / Rate
Average Balance
Interest
Yield / Rate
ASSETS
Interest-earning assets:
Loans, including LHFS
$ 837,078,047
$ 34,719,540
5.54 %
$ 776,273,594
$ 28,937,495
4.98 %
Securities
135,138,985
2,235,402
2.21 %
141,918,268
2,265,714
2.13 %
Other
86,661,961
3,342,919
5.15 %
13,683,690
394,564
3.85 %
1,058,878,992
40,297,861
5.08 %
931,875,552
31,597,773
4.53 %
Noninterest-earning assets
23,962,491
25,187,100
Total Assets
$ 1,082,841,484
$ 957,062,652
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
$ 533,485,343
$ 11,089,043
2.78 %
$ 480,602,414
$ 8,411,194
2.34 %
Time deposits
139,554,338
3,767,413
3.61 %
112,485,382
2,343,742
2.79 %
Interest-bearing deposits
673,039,681
14,856,456
2.95 %
593,087,796
10,754,936
2.42 %
Borrowings
77,831,713
2,891,766
4.96 %
37,320,673
1,478,829
5.30 %
Interest-bearing liabilities
750,871,394
17,748,222
3.16 %
630,408,469
12,233,765
2.59 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
249,386,451
253,973,674
Other
8,488,352
4,109,437
Total Liabilities
1,008,746,197
888,491,580
Cost of Total Deposits
2.15 %
1.70 %
Cost of Total Funds (interest-
bearing liabilities plus non-
interest-bearing deposits)
2.37 %
1.85 %
Shareholders' equity
74,095,287
68,571,072
Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity
$ 1,082,841,484
$ 957,062,652
Net interest income / NIM
$ 22,549,639
2.84 %
$ 19,364,008
2.78 %
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Loan and Deposit Composition (unaudited)
As of Period End
9/30/2024
6/30/2024
3/31/2024
12/31/2023
9/30/2023
Loans 1:
Commercial real estate:
Construction and land development 1
$ 64,686,070
$ 89,921,555
$ 88,793,186
$ 89,525,228
$ 89,980,412
Multifamily 1
23,437,101
21,281,351
21,682,394
21,784,953
22,599,598
Farmland
30,448,216
30,317,070
30,546,050
30,821,848
28,785,156
Other:
Owner occupied 1
137,266,535
130,560,913
137,654,633
136,628,801
131,398,708
Non-owner occupied 1
154,090,059
143,246,131
131,114,323
119,979,964
122,587,639
Residential, including home equity
297,472,722
290,587,107
284,962,472
280,523,837
273,884,529
Commercial and industrial
135,355,039
130,148,584
130,972,545
128,933,413
124,154,237
Consumer
1,296,915
1,392,904
1,369,535
1,203,039
1,209,100
Gross loans
844,052,657
837,455,615
827,095,138
809,401,083
794,599,379
Net deferred loan costs
3,486,431
3,587,736
3,509,251
3,531,789
3,435,694
Total Loans
$ 847,539,088
$ 841,043,351
$ 830,604,389
$ 812,932,872
$ 798,035,073
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand
$ 246,907,558
$ 248,150,379
$ 247,549,872
$ 260,204,859
$ 248,440,805
Interest-bearing:
NOW 2
223,884,815
223,072,312
202,226,731
164,536,186
202,369,954
Savings
69,566,114
69,495,486
74,761,620
72,374,445
79,734,653
Money Market
239,982,813
237,799,850
252,954,674
248,898,935
232,777,969
Time
152,458,481
149,116,844
125,415,731
130,651,465
125,711,158
Total interest-bearing
685,892,223
679,484,492
655,358,756
616,461,031
640,593,734
Total Deposits
$ 932,799,781
$ 927,634,871
$ 902,908,628
$ 876,665,890
$ 889,034,539
1
During the third quarter 2024, $15.1 million of loans were reclassified from construction and land development to residential ($49 thousand), multifamily ($2.4 million), owner occupied CRE ($5.8 million) and non-owner occupied CRE ($6.8 million).
2
Includes demand transaction accounts enrolled in the Bank's reciprocal deposit program.
