Community Heritage Financial, Inc. Reports Earnings for the Third Quarter of 2024

MIDDLETOWN, Md., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (the "Company" or "CHF") (OTC PK: CMHF), the parent company of Middletown Valley Bank ("MVB" or the "Bank"), reported net income of $2.0 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024. Third quarter 2024 results represented an increase of $605 thousand, or 42.0%, in comparison to the second quarter of 2024, and an increase of $681 thousand, or 49.9%, in comparison to the third quarter 2023. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 totaled $4.9 million, or $1.68 per diluted share, representing an increase of $1.5 million, or 45.1%, compared to net income of $3.4 million, or $1.16 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Balance Sheet

Assets totaled $1.10 billion as of September 30, 2024, representing an increase of $109.7 million since December 31, 2023, and an increase of $102.6 million since September 30, 2023. Asset growth included advances drawn in mid-January 2024 under the Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP") available through the Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") totaling $50.0 million. The advances then offered and continue to offer the opportunity of a positive arbitrage between the weighted average advance rate of 4.82% and the earnings rate offered by the FRB of 5.40% through September 18, 2024 and 4.90% since then. The advances mature in mid-January 2025 and can be repaid anytime without penalty. The Bank intends to repay the advances before the November meeting of the FRB, at which the FRB is expected to reduce short-term interest rates for the second time this year.

Asset growth was further fueled by growth in deposits of $56.1 million and $43.8 million since December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, respectively. Deposit growth since December 31, 2023 included growth in NOW accounts of $59.3 million, $40.7 million of which represented balances sold in December 2023 and reacquired in January 2024, and growth in time deposits of $21.8 million. Noninterest-bearing demand and interest-bearing money market accounts declined by $13.3 million and $8.9 million, respectively. Migration to higher cost short-term time deposits reflected customers taking advantage of the significant rise in interest rates and the inversion of the yield curve. The NOW product includes interest-bearing demand transaction accounts enrolled in Bank's reciprocal deposit program, which allows customers the ability to expand FDIC insurance coverage to balances greater than $250,000.

Loans grew to $847.5 million as of September 30, 2024, representing an increase of $34.7 million, or 5.7% annualized, from December 31, 2023, and $49.5 million, or 6.2%, from September 30, 2023. Exclusive of internal loan classification changes made in the third quarter of 2024, non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans, residential real estate, including home equity loans, and commercial and industrial loans grew $27.3 million, $16.9 million, and $6.4 million, respectively, during the nine months ended September 30, 2024. Growth was offset by a decline in construction and land development loans of $9.8 million and in owner occupied commercial mortgage loans of $5.2 million during the same period.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $7.8 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $7.5 million in the second quarter of 2024 and $6.3 million in the third quarter of 2023. The net interest margin ("NIM") was 2.91%, 2.83% and 2.61% during the third quarter of 2024, the second quarter of 2024 and the third quarter of 2023, respectively. Since the Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") began increasing short-term rates to combat inflation in March 2022, the Company's NIM has been under pressure as the cost of deposits increased faster than the yield on earning assets. The NIM reached a low point of 2.61% in the third quarter of 2023 and has since stabilized, increasing to 2.91% during the most recent quarter. In addition to a stabilizing NIM, an increase in average interest-earning assets contributed to the growth in net interest income. Average interest-earning assets increased from $957.8 million in the third quarter of 2023 to $1.07 billion in the third quarter of 2024. While growth in average interest-earning assets was funded primarily through an increase in core deposits, the $50.0 million in advances from the FRB noted above also contributed.

Noninterest Income

Linked quarter 2024 - Noninterest income increased $307 thousand during the third quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2024. Mortgage banking revenue increased $205 thousand, reflecting a seasonal pick-up in mortgage origination and sale activity. Earnings on bank-owned life insurance increased $58 thousand with improved investment returns.

Third Quarter 2024 vs. Third Quarter 2023 - Noninterest income increased $303 thousand. Mortgage banking revenue accounted for $116 thousand of the increase in addition to a $79 thousand increase in earnings on bank-owned life insurance. Cash management income improved $34 thousand.

Nine Months September 30, 2024 vs. Nine Months September 30, 2023 - Noninterest income increased $599 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. Earnings on bank-owned life insurance increased $225 thousand and included receipt of insurance proceeds totaling $138 thousand in the first quarter of 2024. Service charges on deposits increased $149 thousand, with cash management income accounting for $112 thousand of the increase. Mortgage banking income rose $81 thousand.

Noninterest Expense

Linked quarter 2024 - Noninterest expense decreased $88 thousand on a linked quarter basis. The net decrease included a decrease in data processing expense of $163 thousand and in legal and professional fees of $112 thousand, offset by increases in salaries and benefits expense of $108 thousand, in occupancy and equipment expense of $32 thousand and in advertising expense of $20 thousand. Data processing expense decreased $116 thousand as several prior period fraud losses were recovered. The decline in legal and professional fees was primarily the result of the timing of third-party services performed. Salaries and benefits expense increased due to increased salary, payroll taxes and bonus accruals of $155 thousand offset by decreased benefit costs of $41 thousand.

Third Quarter 2024 vs. Third Quarter 2023 - Noninterest expense increased $39 thousand quarter over quarter. The net increase included increases in occupancy and equipment expense of $58 thousand, FDIC insurance cost of $47 thousand, and other expense of $65 thousand, offset by a decrease in data processing expense of $126 thousand.

Nine Months September 30, 2024 vs. Nine Months September 30, 2023 - Noninterest expense increased $289 thousand in 2024 compared to 2023. Increases in legal and professional fees of $162 thousand and in FDIC insurance cost of $153 thousand contributed to the increase in noninterest expense. Noninterest expense as a percentage of average assets (annualized) improved from 2.54% in 2023 to 2.28% in 2024.

Asset Quality

Asset quality remained strong with non-performing assets to total assets of 0.14% on September 30, 2024, compared to 0.18% on December 31, 2023. The ratio of net charge-offs to average total loans was zero percent for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. As a result of continued strong asset quality metrics, modest loan growth during the quarter and improving clarity regarding economic conditions, the allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans fell from.97% as of June 30, 2024 to.96% as of September 30, 2024. A recovery of credit losses of $7 thousand was recorded in the third quarter of 2024, compared to a provision for credit losses of $168 thousand during the second quarter of 2024.

Dividend

The Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.06 per common share on October 18, 2024, for stockholders of record as of November 1, 2024, and payable on November 8, 2024.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the Company's financial condition, results of operations and business. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "projects", "continue", "plans", "intends", the negative of these words and other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements may be included in comments regarding future financial performance, expected levels of future revenue and expenses such as credit losses, growth strategies, new business initiatives and anticipated trends impacting performance. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts nor an assurance of future performance. While we believe the expectations of forward-looking statements to be reasonable, actual results may differ materially as forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and often outside of the control of the Company. Therefore, users should not rely on forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company may include certain non-GAAP financial measures in this press release. The Company believes these financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding the Company's performance and performance trends to facilitate comparisons with the performance of others in the industry. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP and users should recognize the non-GAAP financial measures presented by the Company might not be comparable to measures of other companies with similar titles.

Community Heritage Financial, Inc.

Robert E. (BJ) Goetz, Jr.

President & Chief Executive Officer

301-371-3055

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries

























Balance Sheets (unaudited)































As of Period End





9/30/2024 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023















ASSETS













Cash and due from banks $ 90,485,075 $ 91,988,101 $ 76,807,485 $ 16,664,061 $ 36,448,539

Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 43,803,206 39,518,549 40,267,761 40,927,086 39,917,313

Securities held-to-maturity 92,558,298 93,944,321 95,152,132 96,111,626 97,217,237



Less allowance for credit losses 110,386 118,787 126,943 103,949 147,457



Total securities held-to-maturity 92,447,912 93,825,534 95,025,189 96,007,677 97,069,780



















Total securities 136,251,118 133,344,083 135,292,950 136,934,763 136,987,093

Equity securities, at cost 1,404,600 1,404,600 1,404,600 1,363,600 1,363,600

Loans 847,539,088 841,043,351 830,604,389 812,932,872 798,035,073



Less allowance for loan credit losses 8,167,602 8,186,862 8,032,597 7,742,297 7,337,327



Loans, net 839,371,486 832,856,489 822,571,792 805,190,575 790,697,746

Loans held for sale 4,591,950 4,739,191 1,443,270 1,651,118 2,879,397

Premises and equipment 5,805,983 6,010,649 6,164,114 6,329,832 6,639,595

Right of use asset 2,031,653 2,152,804 2,272,962 2,380,555 2,498,508

Accrued interest receivable 3,124,150 3,360,417 3,212,907 2,972,952 2,733,565

Deferred tax assets 4,568,943 4,870,431 4,879,208 4,766,376 5,289,000

Bank owned life insurance 7,379,630 7,159,381 7,122,335 7,172,917 6,943,992

Goodwill 1,656,507 1,656,507 1,656,507 1,656,507 1,656,507

Other assets 1,660,574 1,565,443 1,588,900 1,544,870 1,556,491



















Total Assets $ 1,098,331,669 $ 1,091,108,096 $ 1,064,417,030 $ 988,628,126 $ 995,694,033















LIABILITIES and SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



























Liabilities













Deposits:













Noninterest-bearing demand $ 246,907,558 $ 248,150,379 $ 247,549,872 $ 260,204,859 $ 248,440,805



Interest-bearing 685,892,223 679,484,492 655,358,756 616,461,031 640,593,734



Total deposits 932,799,781 927,634,871 902,908,628 876,665,890 889,034,539



FHLB advances and other borrowings 65,000,000 65,000,000 65,000,000 18,000,000 15,000,000



Subordinated debt, net 15,000,000 14,977,576 14,955,152 14,932,727 14,910,303



Lease liabilities 2,105,649 2,226,547 2,345,426 2,450,133 2,565,151



Accrued interest payable 2,468,369 1,633,334 1,212,747 458,540 526,354



Other liabilities 3,662,903 5,441,467 5,336,235 4,889,735 4,644,608



















Total Liabilities 1,021,036,702 1,016,913,795 991,758,188 917,397,025 926,680,955

















Shareholders' Equity













Common stock 29,159 29,159 29,159 29,117 29,060



Additional paid-in-capital 41,284,421 41,204,072 41,123,723 41,096,972 41,035,733



Retained earnings 43,039,340 41,167,218 39,900,518 38,669,620 37,921,329



Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,057,953) (8,206,148) (8,394,558) (8,564,608) (9,973,044)



















Total Shareholders' Equity 77,294,967 74,194,301 72,658,842 71,231,101 69,013,078



















Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,098,331,669 $ 1,091,108,096 $ 1,064,417,030 $ 988,628,126 $ 995,694,033















Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries

























Selected Financial Data (unaudited)































As of Period End





9/30/2024 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023















Per Share Data











Common shares outstanding at period end 2,915,933 2,915,933 2,915,933 2,911,670 2,905,973

Book value per share $ 26.51 $ 25.44 $ 24.92 $ 24.45 $ 23.75

Tangible book value per share $ 25.94 $ 24.88 $ 24.35 $ 23.88 $ 23.18















Capital (bank consolidated only unless noted otherwise)











Common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital 12.27 % 11.98 % 11.98 % 12.02 % 12.15 %

Tier 1 capital 12.27 % 11.98 % 11.98 % 12.02 % 12.15 %

Total risk based capital 13.36 % 13.07 % 13.07 % 13.10 % 13.21 %

Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.90 % 8.69 % 8.84 % 9.10 % 9.34 %

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (CHF) 6.90 % 6.66 % 6.68 % 7.05 % 6.78 %















Asset Quality Data











Non-accrual loans $ 1,566,138 $ 1,798,530 $ 1,847,747 $ 1,823,212 $ 1,882,614

Non-performing assets $ 1,566,138 $ 1,798,530 $ 1,847,747 $ 1,823,212 $ 1,882,614

Non-performing loans to loans 0.18 % 0.21 % 0.22 % 0.22 % 0.24 %

Non-performing assets to total assets 0.14 % 0.16 % 0.17 % 0.18 % 0.19 %

Allowance for loan credit losses to loans 0.96 % 0.97 % 0.97 % 0.95 % 0.92 %















Other Data













Loans to deposits ratio 90.86 % 90.67 % 91.99 % 92.73 % 89.76 %

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries



































Statements of Income (unaudited)











































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



























9/30/2024 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023

9/30/2024 9/30/2023





















Interest Income

















Loans, including fees $ 12,066,857 $ 11,471,139 $ 11,181,544 $ 10,659,287 $ 10,139,353

$ 34,719,540 $ 28,937,495

Securities 747,753 740,308 747,341 754,731 763,606

2,235,402 2,265,714

Fed funds sold and other 1,127,815 1,323,283 891,821 496,210 203,553

3,342,919 394,564



Total interest income 13,942,425 13,534,730 12,820,706 11,910,228 11,106,512

40,297,861 31,597,773





















Interest Expense

















Deposits 5,146,858 5,005,650 4,703,948 4,755,804 4,369,856

14,856,456 10,754,936

Borrowed funds 756,653 750,049 670,916 160,901 201,754

2,177,618 764,681

Subordinated debt 238,049 238,050 238,049 238,049 238,050

714,148 714,148



Total interest expense 6,141,560 5,993,749 5,612,913 5,154,754 4,809,660

17,748,222 12,233,765





















Net interest income 7,800,865 7,540,981 7,207,793 6,755,474 6,296,852

22,549,639 19,364,008 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses (7,396) 168,120 267,370 275,339 (842,717)

428,094 (1,022,669) Net interest income after provision

















for credit losses 7,808,261 7,372,861 6,940,423 6,480,135 7,139,569

22,121,545 20,386,677





















Noninterest income

















Service charges on deposits 252,406 237,357 237,020 209,331 202,779

726,783 577,607

Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 86,958 28,755 211,641 95,633 8,360

327,354 102,061

Mortgage banking revenue 482,102 277,530 219,714 254,867 365,860

979,346 898,256

Other 322,880 293,725 305,496 349,211 263,981

922,101 779,088



Total noninterest income 1,144,346 837,367 973,871 909,042 840,980

2,955,584 2,357,012





















Noninterest expense

















Salaries and employee benefits 3,696,105 3,588,465 3,344,188 3,536,962 3,736,317

10,628,758 10,596,051

Occupancy and equipment 901,283 869,510 864,008 948,591 842,651

2,634,801 2,649,847

Legal and professional fees 242,411 354,244 288,193 206,178 242,671

884,848 722,806

Advertising 93,129 73,236 61,467 77,100 57,855

227,832 224,200

Data processing 492,294 654,854 793,519 752,980 618,593

1,940,667 2,107,808

FDIC insurance 210,789 205,143 185,134 190,695 163,731

601,066 448,385

Other 550,529 528,827 558,720 471,476 485,493

1,638,076 1,517,822



Total noninterest expense 6,186,540 6,274,279 6,095,229 6,183,982 6,147,311

18,556,048 18,266,919





















Income before income taxes 2,766,067 1,935,949 1,819,065 1,205,195 1,833,238

6,521,081 4,476,770 Income tax expense 718,989 494,293 413,370 282,204 467,482

1,626,652 1,104,599 Net income $ 2,047,078 $ 1,441,656 $ 1,405,695 $ 922,991 $ 1,365,756

$ 4,894,429 $ 3,372,171





















Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries



































Per Share Data (unaudited)











































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





9/30/2024 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023

9/30/2024 9/30/2023





















Earnings per common share

















Basic $ 0.70 $ 0.49 $ 0.48 $ 0.32 $ 0.47

$ 1.68 $ 1.16

Diluted $ 0.70 $ 0.49 $ 0.48 $ 0.32 $ 0.47

$ 1.68 $ 1.16 Common shares outstanding at period end 2,915,933 2,915,933 2,915,933 2,911,670 2,905,973

2,915,933 2,905,973 Average common shares outstanding

















Basic 2,915,933 2,913,048 2,913,048 2,911,254 2,905,973

2,914,975 2,905,973

Diluted 2,927,377 2,916,951 2,913,048 2,911,254 2,905,973

2,920,191 2,905,973 Cash dividends paid per common share $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 0.06

$ 0.18 $ 0.18





















Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries



































Selected Financial Performance Ratios (unaudited)









































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





9/30/2024 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023

9/30/2024 9/30/2023





















Return on average assets 0.74 % 0.53 % 0.53 % 0.36 % 0.55 %

0.60 % 0.47 % Return on average equity 10.66 % 7.84 % 7.81 % 5.32 % 7.95 %

8.82 % 6.56 % Net interest margin 2.91 % 2.83 % 2.80 % 2.71 % 2.61 %

2.84 % 2.78 % Yield on interest-earning assets 5.21 % 5.09 % 4.97 % 4.78 % 4.60 %

5.08 % 4.53 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 3.22 % 3.19 % 3.08 % 2.99 % 2.90 %

3.16 % 2.59 % Net loan charge-offs to average loans 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 %

0.00 % 0.00 %

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries







































































Condensed Average Balance Sheet Analysis (unaudited)











































































Three Months Ended





September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

September 30, 2023





Average Balance

Interest

Yield / Rate

Average Balance

Interest

Yield / Rate

Average Balance

Interest

Yield / Rate





















ASSETS



































Interest-earning assets:





































Loans, including LHFS $ 843,654,351

$ 12,066,857

5.69 %

$ 833,960,162

$ 11,471,139

5.53 %

$ 796,994,151

$ 10,139,353

5.05 %



Securities 134,813,833

747,753

2.22 %

134,470,950

740,308

2.20 %

139,078,422

763,606

2.20 %



Other 87,304,856

1,127,815

5.14 %

101,043,844

1,323,283

5.27 %

21,730,680

203,553

3.72 %





1,065,773,040

13,942,425

5.21 %

1,069,474,956

13,534,730

5.09 %

957,803,253

11,106,512

4.60 %









































Noninterest-earning assets 28,411,632









23,327,381









24,891,092



















































Total Assets $ 1,094,184,672









$ 1,092,802,337









$ 982,694,344















































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



































Interest-bearing liabilities:





































Demand deposits $ 532,860,419

$ 3,732,942

2.79 %

$ 534,288,264

$ 3,719,156

2.80 %

$ 500,998,571

$ 3,380,043

2.68 %



Time deposits 146,537,925

1,413,916

3.84 %

142,212,265

1,286,494

3.64 %

124,247,055

989,813

3.16 %



Interest-bearing deposits 679,398,344

5,146,858

3.01 %

676,500,529

5,005,650

2.98 %

625,245,626

4,369,856

2.77 %



Borrowings 79,178,866

994,702

5.00 %

79,963,039

988,099

4.96 %

33,551,916

439,804

5.20 %



Interest-bearing liabilities 758,577,210

6,141,560

3.22 %

756,463,568

5,993,749

3.19 %

658,797,542

4,809,660

2.90 %

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:





































Demand deposits 247,494,464









253,726,240









250,254,063











Other 11,945,290









8,854,808









4,536,170



















































Total Liabilities 1,018,016,964









1,019,044,616









913,587,775



















































Cost of Total Deposits







2.21 %









2.16 %









1.98 %



Cost of Total Funds (interest-





































bearing liabilities plus non-





































interest-bearing deposits)







2.43 %









2.39 %









2.10 %









































Shareholders' equity 76,167,709









73,757,721









69,106,569



















































Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity $ 1,094,184,672









$ 1,092,802,337









$ 982,694,344



















































Net interest income / NIM



$ 7,800,865

2.91 %





$ 7,540,981

2.83 %





$ 6,296,852

2.61 %

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries















































Condensed Average Balance Sheet Analysis (unaudited)





















































Nine Months Ended





September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023





Average Balance

Interest

Yield / Rate

Average Balance

Interest

Yield / Rate















ASSETS

























Interest-earning assets:

























Loans, including LHFS $ 837,078,047

$ 34,719,540

5.54 %

$ 776,273,594

$ 28,937,495

4.98 %



Securities 135,138,985

2,235,402

2.21 %

141,918,268

2,265,714

2.13 %



Other 86,661,961

3,342,919

5.15 %

13,683,690

394,564

3.85 %





1,058,878,992

40,297,861

5.08 %

931,875,552

31,597,773

4.53 %





























Noninterest-earning assets 23,962,491









25,187,100







































Total Assets $ 1,082,841,484









$ 957,062,652



































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY























Interest-bearing liabilities:

























Demand deposits $ 533,485,343

$ 11,089,043

2.78 %

$ 480,602,414

$ 8,411,194

2.34 %



Time deposits 139,554,338

3,767,413

3.61 %

112,485,382

2,343,742

2.79 %



Interest-bearing deposits 673,039,681

14,856,456

2.95 %

593,087,796

10,754,936

2.42 %



Borrowings 77,831,713

2,891,766

4.96 %

37,320,673

1,478,829

5.30 %



Interest-bearing liabilities 750,871,394

17,748,222

3.16 %

630,408,469

12,233,765

2.59 %

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

























Demand deposits 249,386,451









253,973,674











Other 8,488,352









4,109,437







































Total Liabilities 1,008,746,197









888,491,580







































Cost of Total Deposits







2.15 %









1.70 %



Cost of Total Funds (interest-

























bearing liabilities plus non-

























interest-bearing deposits)







2.37 %









1.85 %





























Shareholders' equity 74,095,287









68,571,072







































Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity $ 1,082,841,484









$ 957,062,652







































Net interest income / NIM



$ 22,549,639

2.84 %





$ 19,364,008

2.78 %

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries

























Loan and Deposit Composition (unaudited)































As of Period End





9/30/2024 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023















Loans 1:











Commercial real estate:











Construction and land development 1 $ 64,686,070 $ 89,921,555 $ 88,793,186 $ 89,525,228 $ 89,980,412

Multifamily 1 23,437,101 21,281,351 21,682,394 21,784,953 22,599,598

Farmland 30,448,216 30,317,070 30,546,050 30,821,848 28,785,156

Other:













Owner occupied 1 137,266,535 130,560,913 137,654,633 136,628,801 131,398,708



Non-owner occupied 1 154,090,059 143,246,131 131,114,323 119,979,964 122,587,639















Residential, including home equity 297,472,722 290,587,107 284,962,472 280,523,837 273,884,529 Commercial and industrial 135,355,039 130,148,584 130,972,545 128,933,413 124,154,237 Consumer

1,296,915 1,392,904 1,369,535 1,203,039 1,209,100



Gross loans 844,052,657 837,455,615 827,095,138 809,401,083 794,599,379



Net deferred loan costs 3,486,431 3,587,736 3,509,251 3,531,789 3,435,694



Total Loans $ 847,539,088 $ 841,043,351 $ 830,604,389 $ 812,932,872 $ 798,035,073















Deposits:











Noninterest-bearing demand $ 246,907,558 $ 248,150,379 $ 247,549,872 $ 260,204,859 $ 248,440,805 Interest-bearing:











NOW 2 223,884,815 223,072,312 202,226,731 164,536,186 202,369,954

Savings 69,566,114 69,495,486 74,761,620 72,374,445 79,734,653

Money Market 239,982,813 237,799,850 252,954,674 248,898,935 232,777,969

Time

152,458,481 149,116,844 125,415,731 130,651,465 125,711,158



Total interest-bearing 685,892,223 679,484,492 655,358,756 616,461,031 640,593,734



Total Deposits $ 932,799,781 $ 927,634,871 $ 902,908,628 $ 876,665,890 $ 889,034,539



















1 During the third quarter 2024, $15.1 million of loans were reclassified from construction and land development to residential ($49 thousand), multifamily ($2.4 million), owner occupied CRE ($5.8 million) and non-owner occupied CRE ($6.8 million).

2 Includes demand transaction accounts enrolled in the Bank's reciprocal deposit program.









SOURCE Community Heritage Financial, Inc.