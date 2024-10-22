Anzeige
Dienstag, 22.10.2024
Goldpreise steigen über $2.700 - Hier ist der Bergbaukonzern, der jetzt davon profitieren könnte
WKN: A0LFDN | ISIN: US01748X1028 | Ticker-Symbol: AGH
Tradegate
17.10.24
17:48 Uhr
57,00 Euro
-2,00
-3,39 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
58,0058,5017:37
58,0058,5017:37
PR Newswire
22.10.2024 15:00 Uhr
14 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Allegiant Travel Company: Allegiant Reports September 2024 Traffic

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for September 2024 as well as the third quarter of 2024.

Scheduled Service - Year Over Year Comparison


September 2024

September 2023

Change

Passengers

969,844

988,981

(1.9 %)

Revenue passenger miles (000)

844,968

868,742

(2.7 %)

Available seat miles (000)

1,014,201

1,049,538

(3.4 %)

Load factor

83.3 %

82.8 %

0.5pts

Departures

6,796

6,949

(2.2 %)

Average stage length (miles)

851

855

(0.5 %)


3Q24

3Q23

Change

Passengers

4,195,572

4,234,196

(0.9 %)

Revenue passenger miles (000)

3,701,747

3,744,225

(1.1 %)

Available seat miles (000)

4,326,870

4,280,034

1.1 %

Load factor

85.6 %

87.5 %

(1.9pts)

Departures

28,519

28,040

1.7 %

Average stage length (miles)

863

864

(0.1 %)

Total System* - Year Over Year Comparison


September 2024

September 2023

Change

Passengers

1,002,903

1,027,410

(2.4 %)

Available seat miles (000)

1,088,433

1,124,038

(3.2 %)

Departures

7,419

7,581

(2.1 %)

Average stage length (miles)

835

839

(0.4 %)


3Q24

3Q23

Change

Passengers

4,256,249

4,292,031

(0.8 %)

Available seat miles (000)

4,501,532

4,433,767

1.5 %

Departures

29,884

29,251

2.2 %

Average stage length (miles)

856

858

(0.2 %)

*Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract. System revenue passenger miles and system load factor are not useful statistics as system available seat miles include both ASMs flown by fixed fee flying as well as non-revenue producing repositioning flights used for operational needs. Fixed fee flying is better measured through dollar contribution versus operational statistics.

Preliminary Financial Results


$ per gallon

September 2024 estimated average fuel cost per gallon - system

$2.49

3rd Quarter 2024 estimated average fuel cost per gallon - system

$2.69



Allegiant Travel Company

Las Vegas -based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

ALGT/G

Note: This news release was accurate at the date of issuance. However, information contained in the release may have changed. If you plan to use the information contained herein for any purpose, verification of its continued accuracy is your responsibility.

For further information please visit the company's investor website: ir.allegiantair.com

Reference to the Company's website above does not constitute incorporation of any of the information thereon into this news release.

Allegiant Media Contact:


Investor Inquiries:

Sonya Padgett


Sherry Wilson

[email protected]


[email protected]

SOURCE Allegiant Travel Company

© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.