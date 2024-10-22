Old National Bancorp Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

EVANSVILLE, Ind., Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) reports 3Q24 net income applicable to common shares of $139.8 million, diluted EPS of $0.44; $147.2 million and $0.46 on an adjusted1 basis, respectively.

CEO COMMENTARY:

"Old National's strong 3rd quarter was driven by a focus on our fundamentals: continuing to grow deposits and loans, effectively managing both credit and capital, and creating positive operating leverage through disciplined expense management," said Chairman and CEO Jim Ryan. "As a result of our ability to execute on this fundamental strategy, we find ourselves well positioned to continue to invest in new markets while attracting exceptional talent to our franchise."



THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS2:

Net Income



Net income applicable to common shares of $139.8 million; adjusted net income applicable to common shares1 of $147.2 million Earnings per diluted common share ("EPS") of $0.44; adjusted EPS1 of $0.46 Net Interest Income/NIM



Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis1 of $397.9 million Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis1 ("NIM") of 3.32%, down 1 basis point ("bp") Operating Performance







Pre-provision net revenue1 ("PPNR") of $219.7 million; adjusted PPNR1 of $229.3 million Noninterest expense of $272.3 million; adjusted noninterest expense1 of $262.8 million Efficiency ratio1 of 53.8%; adjusted efficiency ratio1 of 51.2% Deposits and Funding



Period-end total deposits of $40.8 billion, up $0.8 billion; core deposits up $1.0 billion Granular low-cost deposit franchise; total deposit costs of 225 bps Loans and Credit Quality















End-of-period total loans3 of $36.5 billion, up 2.7% annualized Provision for credit losses4 ("provision") of $28.5 million Net charge-offs of $17.5 million, or 19 bps of average loans; 16 bps excluding purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans that had an allowance at acquisition 30+ day delinquencies of 0.26% and non-performing loans of 1.22% of total loans Return Profile & Capital



Return on average tangible common equity1 of 16.0%; adjusted return on average tangible common equity1 of 16.8% Tangible common equity to tangible assets1 of 7.4%, up 7.2% Notable Items $6.9 million of pre-tax merger-related charges

$2.6 million of pre-tax separation expense5



1 Non-GAAP financial measure that management believes is useful in evaluating the financial results of the Company - refer to the Non-GAAP reconciliations contained in this release 2 Comparisons are on a linked-quarter basis, unless otherwise noted 3 Includes loans held-for-sale 4 Includes the provision for unfunded commitments 5 Expense associated with a mutual separation agreement with a former Old National executive

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS2

Old National Bancorp ("Old National") reported third quarter 2024 net income applicable to common shares of $139.8 million, or $0.44 per diluted common share.

Included in third quarter results were pre-tax charges of $6.9 million primarily related to the April 1, 2024 acquisition of CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. ("CapStar") and $2.6 million of pre-tax separation expense5. Excluding these transactions and realized debt securities gains from the current quarter, adjusted net income1 was $147.2 million, or $0.46 per diluted common share.

DEPOSITS AND FUNDING

Growth in deposits driven by increases in commercial and community deposits and normal seasonal patterns in public funds, partially offset by lower brokered deposits.

Period-end total deposits were $40.8 billion, up 8.5% annualized; core deposits up 10.1% annualized.

On average, total deposits for the third quarter were $40.6 billion, up 4.8% annualized.

Granular low-cost deposit franchise; total deposit costs of 225 bps.

A loan to deposit ratio of 89%, combined with existing funding sources, provides strong liquidity.

LOANS

Broad-based disciplined commercial loan growth.

Period-end total loans 3 were $36.5 billion, up 2.7% annualized.

were $36.5 billion, up 2.7% annualized. Total commercial loan production in the third quarter was $1.7 billion; period-end commercial pipeline totaled $2.8 billion.

Average total loans in the third quarter were $36.3 billion, an increase of $235.9 million.



CREDIT QUALITY

Resilient credit quality continues to be a hallmark of Old National.

Provision 4 expense was $28.5 million compared to $36.2 million, or $20.9 million excluding $15.3 million of current expected credit loss ("CECL") Day 1 non-PCD provision expense related to the allowance for credit losses established on acquired non-PCD loans in the CapStar transaction in the second quarter of 2024.

expense was $28.5 million compared to $36.2 million, or $20.9 million excluding $15.3 million of current expected credit loss ("CECL") Day 1 non-PCD provision expense related to the allowance for credit losses established on acquired non-PCD loans in the CapStar transaction in the second quarter of 2024. Net charge-offs were $17.5 million, or 19 bps of average loans compared to net charge-offs of 16 bps of average loans. Excluding PCD loans that had an allowance for credit losses established at acquisition, net charge-offs to average loans were 16 bps.

30+ day delinquencies as a percentage of loans were 0.26% compared to 0.16%.

Nonaccrual loans as a percentage of total loans were 1.22% compared to 0.94%.

Loans acquired from previous acquisitions were recorded at fair value at the acquisition date. The remaining discount on these acquired loans was $174.0 million.

The allowance for credit losses, including the allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments, stood at $405.9 million, or 1.12% of total loans, compared to $392.1 million, or 1.08% of total loans.



NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN

Higher net interest income and stable margin reflective of the rate environment.

Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis 1 increased to $397.9 million compared to $394.8 million, driven by loan growth as well as higher asset yields and accretion, partly offset by higher funding costs.

increased to $397.9 million compared to $394.8 million, driven by loan growth as well as higher asset yields and accretion, partly offset by higher funding costs. Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis 1 modestly decreased 1 bps to 3.32%.

modestly decreased 1 bps to 3.32%. Accretion income on loans and borrowings was $15.6 million, or 13 bps of net interest margin 1 , compared to $11.6 million, or 10 bps of net interest margin 1 .

, compared to $11.6 million, or 10 bps of net interest margin . Cost of total deposits was 2.25%, increasing 9 bps and the cost of total interest-bearing deposits increased 9 bps to 2.93%.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Increase driven by higher service charges, mortgage fees, capital markets income, and other income.

Total noninterest income was $94.1 million compared to $87.3 million.

Noninterest income was up 7.9% driven by higher service charges, mortgage fees, capital markets income, and other income.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Disciplined expense management.

Noninterest expense was $272.3 million and included $6.9 million of merger-related charges and $2.6 million of pre-tax separation expense 5 . Excluding these items, adjusted noninterest expense 1 was $262.8 million, compared to $263.6 million.

. The efficiency ratio1 was 53.8%, while the adjusted efficiency ratio1 was 51.2% compared to 57.2% and 52.6%, respectively.



INCOME TAXES

Income tax expense was $41.3 million, resulting in an effective tax rate of 22.3% compared to 22.5%. On an adjusted fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis, the effective tax rate was 24.8% compared to 25.5%.

Income tax expense included $4.0 million of tax credit benefit compared to $3.5 million.

CAPITAL

Capital ratios remain strong.

Preliminary total risk-based capital up 23 bps to 12.94% and preliminary regulatory Tier 1 capital up 27 bps to 11.60%, as strong retained earnings drive capital.

Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 7.44% compared to 6.94%.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

Old National will host a conference call and live webcast at 9:00 a.m. Central Time on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, to review third quarter financial results. The live audio webcast link and corresponding presentation slides will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website at oldnational.com and will be archived there for 12 months. To listen to the live conference call, dial U.S. (800) 715-9871 or International (646) 307-1963, access code 1586600. A replay of the call will also be available from approximately noon Central Time on October 22, 2024 through November 5, 2024. To access the replay, dial U.S. (800) 770-2030 or International (647) 362-9199; Access code 1586600.

ABOUT OLD NATIONAL

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) is the holding company of Old National Bank. As the sixth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest, Old National proudly serves clients primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. With approximately $54 billion of assets and $31 billion of assets under management, Old National ranks among the top 30 banking companies headquartered in the United States. Tracing our roots to 1834, Old National focuses on building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients while also strengthening and supporting the communities we serve. In addition to providing extensive services in consumer and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management and capital markets services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com . In 2024, Points of Light named Old National one of "The Civic 50" - an honor reserved for the 50 most community-minded companies in the United States.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company's accounting and reporting policies conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and general practices within the banking industry. As a supplement to GAAP, the Company provides non-GAAP performance results, which the Company believes are useful because they assist investors in assessing the Company's operating performance. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables at the end of this release.

The Company presents EPS, the efficiency ratio, return on average common equity, return on average tangible common equity, and net income applicable to common shares, all adjusted for certain notable items. These items include merger-related charges associated with completed and pending acquisitions, separation expense, debt securities gains/losses, CECL Day 1 non-PCD provision expense, distribution of excess pension assets expense, FDIC special assessment expense, gain on sale of Visa Class B restricted shares, contract termination charges, expenses related to the tragic April 10, 2023 event at our downtown Louisville location ("Louisville expenses"), and property optimization charges. Management believes excluding these items from EPS, the efficiency ratio, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity may be useful in assessing the Company's underlying operational performance since these items do not pertain to its core business operations and their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods. Management believes that excluding merger-related charges from these metrics may be useful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, since these expenses can vary significantly based on the size, type, and structure of each acquisition. Additionally, management believes excluding these items from these metrics may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes.

Income tax expense, provision for credit losses, and the certain notable items listed above are excluded from the calculation of pre-provision net revenues, adjusted due to the fluctuation in income before income tax and the level of provision for credit losses required. Management believes adjusted pre-provision net revenues may be useful in assessing the Company's underlying operating performance and their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods and for peer comparison purposes.

The Company presents adjusted noninterest expense, which excludes merger-related charges associated with completed and pending acquisitions, separation expense, distribution of excess pension assets expense, FDIC special assessment expense, contract termination charges, Louisville expenses, and property optimization charges, as well as adjusted noninterest income, which excludes debt securities gains/losses and the gain on sale of Visa Class B restricted shares. Management believes that excluding these items from noninterest expense and noninterest income may be useful in assessing the Company's underlying operational performance as these items either do not pertain to its core business operations or their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods and for peer comparison purposes.

The tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income and net interest margin recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets. Interest income and yields on tax-exempt securities and loans are presented using the current federal income tax rate of 21%. Management believes that it is standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income and net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis and that it may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes.

In management's view, tangible common equity measures are capital adequacy metrics that may be meaningful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, in assessing the Company's use of equity and in facilitating comparisons with peers. These non-GAAP measures are valuable indicators of a financial institution's capital strength since they eliminate intangible assets from stockholders' equity and retain the effect of accumulated other comprehensive loss in stockholders' equity.

Although intended to enhance investors' understanding of the Company's business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from those used by other financial institutions to assess their business and performance. See the following reconciliations in the "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" section for details on the calculation of these measures to the extent presented herein.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"), notwithstanding that such statements are not specifically identified as such. In addition, certain statements may be contained in our future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in press releases, and in oral and written statements made by us that are not statements of historical fact and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act. These statements include, but are not limited to, descriptions of Old National's financial condition, results of operations, asset and credit quality trends, profitability and business plans or opportunities. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "should," "would," and "will," and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements express management's current expectations or forecasts of future events and, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such statements, including, but not limited to: competition; government legislation, regulations and policies; the ability of Old National to execute its business plan; unanticipated changes in our liquidity position, including but not limited to changes in our access to sources of liquidity and capital to address our liquidity needs; changes in economic conditions and economic and business uncertainty which could materially impact credit quality trends and the ability to generate loans and gather deposits; inflation and governmental responses to inflation, including increasing interest rates; market, economic, operational, liquidity, credit, and interest rate risks associated with our business; our ability to successfully manage our credit risk and the sufficiency of our allowance for credit losses; the expected cost savings, synergies and other financial benefits from the merger (the "Merger") between Old National and CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. not being realized within the expected time frames and costs or difficulties relating to integration matters being greater than expected; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the completion of the Merger; the potential impact of future business combinations on our performance and financial condition, including our ability to successfully integrate the businesses and the success of revenue-generating and cost reduction initiatives; failure or circumvention of our internal controls; operational risks or risk management failures by us or critical third parties, including without limitation with respect to data processing, information systems, cybersecurity, technological changes, vendor issues, business interruption, and fraud risks; significant changes in accounting, tax or regulatory practices or requirements; new legal obligations or liabilities; disruptive technologies in payment systems and other services traditionally provided by banks; failure or disruption of our information systems; computer hacking and other cybersecurity threats; the effects of climate change on Old National and its customers, borrowers, or service providers; political and economic uncertainty and instability; the impacts of pandemics, epidemics and other infectious disease outbreaks; other matters discussed in this communication; and other factors identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this communication and are not guarantees of future results, performance or outcomes, and Old National does not undertake an obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or conditions after the date of this communication.

Financial Highlights (unaudited) ($ and shares in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 2024 2023 Income Statement Net interest income $ 391,724 $ 388,421 $ 356,458 $ 364,408 $ 375,086 $ 1,136,603 $ 1,138,745 FTE adjustment1,3 6,144 6,340 6,253 6,100 5,837 18,737 17,328 Net interest income - tax equivalent basis3 397,868 394,761 362,711 370,508 380,923 1,155,340 1,156,073 Provision for credit losses 28,497 36,214 18,891 11,595 19,068 83,602 47,292 Noninterest income 94,138 87,271 77,522 100,094 80,938 258,931 233,248 Noninterest expense 272,283 282,999 262,317 284,235 244,776 817,599 742,071 Net income available to common shareholders $ 139,768 $ 117,196 $ 116,250 $ 128,446 $ 143,842 $ 373,214 $ 437,411 Per Common Share Data Weighted average diluted shares 317,331 316,461 292,207 292,029 291,717 308,605 291,809 EPS, diluted $ 0.44 $ 0.37 $ 0.40 $ 0.44 $ 0.49 $ 1.21 $ 1.50 Cash dividends 0.14 0.14 0.14 0.14 0.14 0.42 0.42 Dividend payout ratio2 32 % 38 % 35 % 32 % 29 % 35 % 28 % Book value $ 19.20 $ 18.28 $ 18.24 $ 18.18 $ 17.07 $ 19.20 $ 17.07 Stock price 18.66 17.19 17.41 16.89 14.54 18.66 14.54 Tangible book value3 11.97 11.05 11.10 11.00 9.87 11.97 9.87 Performance Ratios ROAA 1.08 % 0.92 % 0.98 % 1.09 % 1.22 % 0.99 % 1.25 % ROAE 9.4 % 8.2 % 8.7 % 10.2 % 11.4 % 8.8 % 11.7 % ROATCE3 16.0 % 14.1 % 14.9 % 18.1 % 20.2 % 15.0 % 20.8 % NIM (FTE) 3.32 % 3.33 % 3.28 % 3.39 % 3.49 % 3.31 % 3.59 % Efficiency ratio3 53.8 % 57.2 % 58.3 % 59.0 % 51.7 % 56.4 % 51.9 % NCOs to average loans 0.19 % 0.16 % 0.14 % 0.12 % 0.24 % 0.16 % 0.19 % ACL on loans to EOP loans 1.05 % 1.01 % 0.95 % 0.93 % 0.93 % 1.05 % 0.93 % ACL4 to EOP loans 1.12 % 1.08 % 1.03 % 1.03 % 1.03 % 1.12 % 1.03 % NPLs to EOP loans 1.22 % 0.94 % 0.98 % 0.83 % 0.80 % 1.22 % 0.80 % Balance Sheet (EOP) Total loans $ 36,400,643 $ 36,150,513 $ 33,623,319 $ 32,991,927 $ 32,577,834 $ 36,400,643 $ 32,577,834 Total assets 53,602,293 53,119,645 49,534,918 49,089,836 49,059,448 53,602,293 49,059,448 Total deposits 40,845,746 39,999,228 37,699,418 37,235,180 37,252,676 40,845,746 37,252,676 Total borrowed funds 5,449,096 6,085,204 5,331,161 5,331,147 5,556,010 5,449,096 5,556,010 Total shareholders' equity 6,367,298 6,075,072 5,595,408 5,562,900 5,239,537 6,367,298 5,239,537 Capital Ratios Risk-based capital ratios (EOP): Tier 1 common equity 11.00 % 10.73 % 10.76 % 10.70 % 10.41 % 11.00 % 10.41 % Tier 1 capital 11.60 % 11.33 % 11.40 % 11.35 % 11.06 % 11.60 % 11.06 % Total capital 12.94 % 12.71 % 12.74 % 12.64 % 12.32 % 12.94 % 12.32 % Leverage ratio (average assets) 9.05 % 8.90 % 8.96 % 8.83 % 8.70 % 9.05 % 8.70 % Equity to assets (averages)3 11.60 % 11.31 % 11.32 % 10.81 % 10.88 % 11.41 % 10.95 % TCE to TA3 7.44 % 6.94 % 6.86 % 6.85 % 6.15 % 7.44 % 6.15 % Nonfinancial Data Full-time equivalent employees 4,105 4,267 3,955 3,940 3,981 4,105 3,981 Banking centers 280 280 258 258 257 280 257 1 Calculated using the federal statutory tax rate in effect of 21% for all periods. 2 Cash dividends per common share divided by net income per common share (basic). 3 Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" table for reconciliations to GAAP financial measures.

September 30, 2024 capital ratios are preliminary. 4 Includes the allowance for credit losses on loans and unfunded loan commitments. FTE - Fully taxable equivalent basis ROAA - Return on average assets ROAE - Return on average equity ROATCE - Return on average tangible common equity NCOs - Net Charge-offs ACL - Allowance for Credit Losses EOP - End of period actual balances NPLs - Non-performing Loans TCE - Tangible common equity TA - Tangible assets

Income Statement (unaudited) ($ and shares in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 2024 2023 Interest income $ 679,925 $ 663,663 $ 595,981 $ 589,751 $ 576,519 $ 1,939,569 $ 1,617,070 Less: interest expense 288,201 275,242 239,523 225,343 201,433 802,966 478,325 Net interest income 391,724 388,421 356,458 364,408 375,086 1,136,603 1,138,745 Provision for credit losses 28,497 36,214 18,891 11,595 19,068 83,602 47,292 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 363,227 352,207 337,567 352,813 356,018 1,053,001 1,091,453 Wealth and investment services fees 29,117 29,358 28,304 27,656 26,687 86,779 80,128 Service charges on deposit accounts 20,350 19,350 17,898 18,667 18,524 57,598 53,278 Debit card and ATM fees 11,362 10,993 10,054 10,700 10,818 32,409 31,453 Mortgage banking revenue 7,669 7,064 4,478 3,691 5,063 19,211 12,628 Capital markets income 7,426 4,729 2,900 5,416 5,891 15,055 19,003 Company-owned life insurance 5,315 5,739 3,434 3,773 3,740 14,488 11,624 Gain on sale of Visa Class B restricted shares - - - 21,635 - - - Other income 12,975 10,036 10,470 9,381 10,456 33,481 30,574 Debt securities gains (losses), net (76 ) 2 (16 ) (825 ) (241 ) (90 ) (5,440 ) Total noninterest income 94,138 87,271 77,522 100,094 80,938 258,931 233,248 Salaries and employee benefits 147,494 159,193 149,803 141,649 131,541 456,490 404,715 Occupancy 27,130 26,547 27,019 26,514 25,795 80,696 80,162 Equipment 9,888 8,704 8,671 8,769 8,284 27,263 23,394 Marketing 11,036 11,284 10,634 10,813 9,448 32,954 28,698 Technology 23,343 24,002 20,023 20,493 20,592 67,368 59,850 Communication 4,681 4,480 4,000 4,212 4,075 13,161 12,768 Professional fees 7,278 10,552 6,406 8,250 5,956 24,236 19,085 FDIC assessment 11,722 9,676 11,313 27,702 9,000 32,711 29,028 Amortization of intangibles 7,411 7,425 5,455 5,869 6,040 20,291 18,286 Amortization of tax credit investments 3,277 2,747 2,749 7,200 2,644 8,773 8,167 Other expense 19,023 18,389 16,244 22,764 21,401 53,656 57,918 Total noninterest expense 272,283 282,999 262,317 284,235 244,776 817,599 742,071 Income before income taxes 185,082 156,479 152,772 168,672 192,180 494,333 582,630 Income tax expense 41,280 35,250 32,488 36,192 44,304 109,018 133,118 Net income $ 143,802 $ 121,229 $ 120,284 $ 132,480 $ 147,876 $ 385,315 $ 449,512 Preferred dividends (4,034 ) (4,033 ) (4,034 ) (4,034 ) (4,034 ) (12,101 ) (12,101 ) Net income applicable to common shares $ 139,768 $ 117,196 $ 116,250 $ 128,446 $ 143,842 $ 373,214 $ 437,411 EPS, diluted $ 0.44 $ 0.37 $ 0.40 $ 0.44 $ 0.49 $ 1.21 $ 1.50 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding Basic 315,622 315,585 290,980 290,701 290,648 307,426 290,763 Diluted 317,331 316,461 292,207 292,029 291,717 308,605 291,809 Common shares outstanding (EOP) 318,955 318,969 293,330 292,655 292,586 318,955 292,586

End of Period Balance Sheet (unaudited) ($ in thousands) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 498,120 $ 428,665 $ 350,990 $ 430,866 $ 381,343 Money market and other interest-earning investments 693,450 804,381 588,509 744,192 1,282,087 Investments: Treasury and government-sponsored agencies 2,335,716 2,207,004 2,243,754 2,453,950 2,515,249 Mortgage-backed securities 6,085,826 5,890,371 5,566,881 5,245,691 4,906,290 States and political subdivisions 1,665,128 1,678,597 1,672,061 1,693,819 1,705,200 Other securities 783,079 775,623 760,847 779,048 751,404 Total investments 10,869,749 10,551,595 10,243,543 10,172,508 9,878,143 Loans held-for-sale, at fair value 62,376 66,126 19,418 32,006 122,033 Loans: Commercial 10,408,095 10,332,631 9,648,269 9,512,230 9,333,448 Commercial and agriculture real estate 16,356,216 16,016,958 14,653,958 14,140,629 13,916,221 Residential real estate 6,757,896 6,894,957 6,661,379 6,699,443 6,696,288 Consumer 2,878,436 2,905,967 2,659,713 2,639,625 2,631,877 Total loans 36,400,643 36,150,513 33,623,319 32,991,927 32,577,834 Allowance for credit losses on loans (380,840 ) (366,335 ) (319,713 ) (307,610 ) (303,982 ) Premises and equipment, net 599,528 601,945 564,007 565,396 565,607 Goodwill and other intangible assets 2,305,084 2,306,204 2,095,511 2,100,966 2,106,835 Company-owned life insurance 863,723 862,032 767,423 767,902 774,517 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 1,690,460 1,714,519 1,601,911 1,591,683 1,675,031 Total assets $ 53,602,293 $ 53,119,645 $ 49,534,918 $ 49,089,836 $ 49,059,448 Liabilities and Equity Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 9,429,285 $ 9,336,042 $ 9,257,709 $ 9,664,247 $ 10,091,352 Interest-bearing: Checking and NOW accounts 7,314,245 7,680,865 7,236,667 7,331,487 7,495,417 Savings accounts 4,781,447 4,983,811 5,020,095 5,099,186 5,296,985 Money market accounts 11,601,461 10,485,491 10,234,113 9,561,116 8,793,218 Other time deposits 6,010,070 5,688,432 4,760,659 4,565,137 4,398,182 Total core deposits 39,136,508 38,174,641 36,509,243 36,221,173 36,075,154 Brokered deposits 1,709,238 1,824,587 1,190,175 1,014,007 1,177,522 Total deposits 40,845,746 39,999,228 37,699,418 37,235,180 37,252,676 Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings 135,263 250,154 50,416 390 918 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 244,626 240,713 274,493 285,206 279,061 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 4,471,153 4,744,560 4,193,039 4,280,681 4,412,576 Other borrowings 598,054 849,777 813,213 764,870 863,455 Total borrowed funds 5,449,096 6,085,204 5,331,161 5,331,147 5,556,010 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 940,153 960,141 908,931 960,609 1,011,225 Total liabilities 47,234,995 47,044,573 43,939,510 43,526,936 43,819,911 Preferred stock, common stock, surplus, and retained earnings 6,971,054 6,866,480 6,375,036 6,301,709 6,208,352 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (603,756 ) (791,408 ) (779,628 ) (738,809 ) (968,815 ) Total shareholders' equity 6,367,298 6,075,072 5,595,408 5,562,900 5,239,537 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 53,602,293 $ 53,119,645 $ 49,534,918 $ 49,089,836 $ 49,059,448

Average Balance Sheet and Interest Rates (unaudited) ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Average Income1/ Yield/ Average Income1/ Yield/ Average Income1/ Yield/ Earning Assets: Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Money market and other interest-earning investments $ 904,176 $ 11,696 5.15 % $ 814,944 $ 11,311 5.58 % $ 980,813 $ 13,194 5.34 % Investments: Treasury and government-sponsored agencies 2,255,629 21,851 3.87 % 2,208,935 21,531 3.90 % 2,376,864 23,037 3.88 % Mortgage-backed securities 5,977,058 48,425 3.24 % 5,828,225 47,904 3.29 % 5,079,091 33,237 2.62 % States and political subdivisions 1,668,454 14,042 3.37 % 1,686,994 14,290 3.39 % 1,737,037 14,220 3.27 % Other securities 785,107 12,547 6.39 % 788,571 12,583 6.38 % 793,196 10,127 5.11 % Total investments 10,686,248 96,865 3.63 % 10,512,725 96,308 3.66 % 9,986,188 80,621 3.23 % Loans:2 Commercial 10,373,340 183,878 7.09 % 10,345,098 183,425 7.09 % 9,612,102 163,869 6.82 % Commercial and agriculture real estate 16,216,842 274,832 6.78 % 15,870,809 260,407 6.56 % 13,711,156 219,575 6.41 % Residential real estate loans 6,833,597 67,084 3.93 % 6,952,942 67,683 3.89 % 6,712,269 62,775 3.74 % Consumer 2,891,260 51,714 7.12 % 2,910,331 50,869 7.03 % 2,614,928 42,322 6.42 % Total loans 36,315,039 577,508 6.36 % 36,079,180 562,384 6.24 % 32,650,455 488,541 5.98 % Total earning assets $ 47,905,463 $ 686,069 5.73 % $ 47,406,849 $ 670,003 5.66 % $ 43,617,456 $ 582,356 5.34 % Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans (366,667 ) (331,043 ) (300,071 ) Non-earning Assets: Cash and due from banks $ 413,583 $ 430,256 $ 382,755 Other assets 5,394,032 5,341,022 4,960,383 Total assets $ 53,346,411 $ 52,847,084 $ 48,660,523 Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Checking and NOW accounts $ 7,551,264 $ 29,344 1.55 % $ 8,189,454 $ 34,398 1.69 % $ 7,515,439 $ 25,531 1.35 % Savings accounts 4,860,161 5,184 0.42 % 5,044,800 5,254 0.42 % 5,414,775 4,268 0.31 % Money market accounts 11,064,433 106,148 3.82 % 10,728,156 102,560 3.84 % 7,979,999 65,549 3.26 % Other time deposits 5,928,241 64,435 4.32 % 5,358,103 56,586 4.25 % 4,229,692 37,110 3.48 % Total interest-bearing core deposits 29,404,099 205,111 2.78 % 29,320,513 198,798 2.73 % 25,139,905 132,458 2.09 % Brokered deposits 1,829,218 24,616 5.35 % 1,244,237 17,008 5.50 % 1,183,228 14,970 5.02 % Total interest-bearing deposits 31,233,317 229,727 2.93 % 30,564,750 215,806 2.84 % 26,323,133 147,428 2.22 % Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings 14,549 292 7.98 % 148,835 1,986 5.37 % 62,921 910 5.74 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 239,524 612 1.02 % 249,939 639 1.03 % 302,305 710 0.93 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 4,572,046 47,719 4.15 % 4,473,978 44,643 4.01 % 4,537,250 40,382 3.53 % Other borrowings 754,544 9,851 5.19 % 891,609 12,168 5.49 % 841,307 12,003 5.66 % Total borrowed funds 5,580,663 58,474 4.17 % 5,764,361 59,436 4.15 % 5,743,783 54,005 3.73 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 36,813,980 $ 288,201 3.11 % $ 36,329,111 $ 275,242 3.05 % $ 32,066,916 $ 201,433 2.49 % Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Demand deposits $ 9,371,698 $ 9,558,675 $ 10,338,267 Other liabilities 970,662 980,322 961,268 Shareholders' equity 6,190,071 5,978,976 5,294,072 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 53,346,411 $ 52,847,084 $ 48,660,523 Net interest rate spread 2.62 % 2.61 % 2.85 % Net interest margin (GAAP) 3.27 % 3.28 % 3.44 % Net interest margin (FTE)3 3.32 % 3.33 % 3.49 % FTE adjustment $ 6,144 $ 6,340 $ 5,837 1 Interest income is reflected on a FTE basis. 2 Includes loans held-for-sale. 3 Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" table for reconciliations to GAAP financial measures.

Average Balance Sheet and Interest Rates (unaudited) ($ in thousands) Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Average Income1/ Yield/ Average Income1/ Yield/ Earning Assets: Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Money market and other interest-earning investments $ 825,743 $ 32,992 5.34 % $ 736,225 $ 25,258 4.59 % Investments: Treasury and government-sponsored agencies 2,275,607 66,648 3.91 % 2,266,177 58,923 3.47 % Mortgage-backed securities 5,721,725 135,217 3.15 % 5,268,509 102,618 2.60 % States and political subdivisions 1,678,504 42,308 3.36 % 1,771,155 43,306 3.26 % Other securities 781,385 37,303 6.37 % 785,474 28,726 4.88 % Total investments $ 10,457,221 $ 281,476 3.59 % $ 10,091,315 $ 233,573 3.09 % Loans:2 Commercial 10,087,322 534,566 7.07 % 9,644,541 475,210 6.57 % Commercial and agriculture real estate 15,488,010 765,325 6.59 % 13,180,509 598,337 6.05 % Residential real estate loans 6,826,809 197,770 3.86 % 6,626,551 181,592 3.65 % Consumer 2,815,837 146,177 6.93 % 2,612,519 120,428 6.16 % Total loans 35,217,978 1,643,838 6.22 % 32,064,120 1,375,567 5.72 % Total earning assets $ 46,500,942 $ 1,958,306 5.62 % $ 42,891,660 $ 1,634,398 5.08 % Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans (337,168 ) (301,909 ) Non-earning Assets: Cash and due from banks $ 402,213 $ 412,998 Other assets 5,232,807 4,917,592 Total assets $ 51,798,794 $ 47,920,341 Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Checking and NOW accounts $ 7,627,029 $ 88,994 1.56 % $ 7,793,561 $ 69,248 1.19 % Savings accounts 4,976,361 15,455 0.41 % 5,791,780 9,745 0.22 % Money market accounts 10,571,821 302,921 3.83 % 6,577,317 120,917 2.46 % Other time deposits 5,327,361 168,453 4.22 % 3,660,156 79,032 2.89 % Total interest-bearing core deposits 28,502,572 575,823 2.70 % 23,822,814 278,942 1.57 % Brokered deposits 1,375,231 55,149 5.36 % 879,886 32,053 4.87 % Total interest-bearing deposits 29,877,803 630,972 2.82 % 24,702,700 310,995 1.68 % Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings 77,262 3,239 5.60 % 306,480 11,404 4.97 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 261,818 2,168 1.11 % 351,362 2,389 0.91 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 4,477,851 133,529 3.98 % 4,699,074 123,466 3.51 % Other borrowings 823,746 33,058 5.36 % 806,575 30,071 4.98 % Total borrowed funds 5,640,677 171,994 4.07 % 6,163,491 167,330 3.63 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 35,518,480 802,966 3.02 % 30,866,191 478,325 2.07 % Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Demand deposits $ 9,396,081 $ 10,864,375 Other liabilities 971,687 944,619 Shareholders' equity 5,912,546 5,245,156 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 51,798,794 $ 47,920,341 Net interest rate spread 2.60 % 3.01 % Net interest margin (GAAP) 3.26 % 3.54 % Net interest margin (FTE)3 3.31 % 3.59 % FTE adjustment $ 18,737 $ 17,328 1 Interest income is reflected on a FTE. 2 Includes loans held-for-sale. 3 Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" table for reconciliations to GAAP financial measures.

Asset Quality (EOP) (unaudited) ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 2024 2023 Allowance for credit losses: Beginning allowance for credit losses on loans $ 366,335 $ 319,713 $ 307,610 $ 303,982 $ 300,555 $ 307,610 $ 303,671 Allowance established for acquired PCD loans 2,803 23,922 - - - 26,725 - Provision for credit losses on loans 29,176 36,745 23,853 13,329 23,115 89,774 46,520 Gross charge-offs (18,965 ) (17,041 ) (14,020 ) (13,202 ) (22,750 ) (50,026 ) (55,261 ) Gross recoveries 1,491 2,996 2,270 3,501 3,062 6,757 9,052 NCOs (17,474 ) (14,045 ) (11,750 ) (9,701 ) (19,688 ) (43,269 ) (46,209 ) Ending allowance for credit losses on loans $ 380,840 $ 366,335 $ 319,713 $ 307,610 $ 303,982 $ 380,840 $ 303,982 Beginning allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments $ 25,733 $ 26,264 $ 31,226 $ 32,960 $ 37,007 $ 31,226 $ 32,188 Provision (release) for credit losses on unfunded commitments (679 ) (531 ) (4,962 ) (1,734 ) (4,047 ) (6,172 ) 772 Ending allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments $ 25,054 $ 25,733 $ 26,264 $ 31,226 $ 32,960 $ 25,054 $ 32,960 Allowance for credit losses $ 405,894 $ 392,068 $ 345,977 $ 338,836 $ 336,942 $ 405,894 $ 336,942 Provision for credit losses on loans $ 29,176 $ 36,745 $ 23,853 $ 13,329 $ 23,115 $ 89,774 $ 46,520 Provision (release) for credit losses on unfunded commitments (679 ) (531 ) (4,962 ) (1,734 ) (4,047 ) (6,172 ) 772 Provision for credit losses $ 28,497 $ 36,214 $ 18,891 $ 11,595 $ 19,068 $ 83,602 $ 47,292 NCOs / average loans1 0.19 % 0.16 % 0.14 % 0.12 % 0.24 % 0.16 % 0.19 % Average loans1 $ 36,299,544 $ 36,053,845 $ 33,242,739 $ 32,752,406 $ 32,639,812 $ 35,202,727 $ 32,057,989 EOP loans1 36,400,643 36,150,513 33,623,319 32,991,927 32,577,834 36,400,643 32,577,834 ACL on loans / EOP loans1 1.05 % 1.01 % 0.95 % 0.93 % 0.93 % 1.05 % 0.93 % ACL / EOP loans1 1.12 % 1.08 % 1.03 % 1.03 % 1.03 % 1.12 % 1.03 % Underperforming Assets: Loans 90 days and over (still accruing) $ 1,177 $ 5,251 $ 2,172 $ 961 $ 1,192 $ 1,177 $ 1,192 Nonaccrual loans 443,597 340,181 328,645 274,821 261,346 443,597 261,346 Foreclosed assets 4,077 8,290 9,344 9,434 9,761 4,077 9,761 Total underperforming assets $ 448,851 $ 353,722 $ 340,161 $ 285,216 $ 272,299 $ 448,851 $ 272,299 Classified and Criticized Assets: Nonaccrual loans $ 443,597 $ 340,181 $ 328,645 $ 274,821 $ 261,346 $ 443,597 $ 261,346 Substandard loans (still accruing) 1,074,243 841,087 626,157 599,358 563,427 1,074,243 563,427 Loans 90 days and over (still accruing) 1,177 5,251 2,172 961 1,192 1,177 1,192 Total classified loans - "problem loans" 1,519,017 1,186,519 956,974 875,140 825,965 1,519,017 825,965 Other classified assets 59,485 60,772 54,392 48,930 48,998 59,485 48,998 Special Mention 837,543 967,655 827,419 843,920 775,526 837,543 775,526 Total classified and criticized assets $ 2,416,045 $ 2,214,946 $ 1,838,785 $ 1,767,990 $ 1,650,489 $ 2,416,045 $ 1,650,489 Loans 30-89 days past due (still accruing) $ 91,750 $ 51,712 $ 53,112 $ 71,868 $ 56,772 $ 91,750 $ 56,772 Nonaccrual loans / EOP loans1 1.22 % 0.94 % 0.98 % 0.83 % 0.80 % 1.22 % 0.80 % ACL / nonaccrual loans 92 % 115 % 105 % 123 % 129 % 92 % 129 % Under-performing assets/EOP loans1 1.23 % 0.98 % 1.01 % 0.86 % 0.84 % 1.23 % 0.84 % Under-performing assets/EOP assets 0.84 % 0.67 % 0.69 % 0.58 % 0.56 % 0.84 % 0.56 % 30+ day delinquencies/EOP loans1 0.26 % 0.16 % 0.16 % 0.22 % 0.18 % 0.26 % 0.18 % 1 Excludes loans held-for-sale.

Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited) ($ and shares in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 2024 2023 Earnings Per Share: Net income applicable to common shares $ 139,768 $ 117,196 $ 116,250 $ 128,446 $ 143,842 $ 373,214 $ 437,411 Adjustments: Merger-related charges 6,860 19,440 2,908 5,529 6,257 29,208 23,187 Tax effect1 (1,528 ) (4,413 ) (710 ) (1,343 ) (1,042 ) (6,651 ) (4,491 ) Merger-related charges, net 5,332 15,027 2,198 4,186 5,215 22,557 18,696 Separation expense 2,646 - - - - 2,646 - Tax effect1 (589 ) - - - - (589 ) - Separation expense, net 2,057 - - - - 2,057 - Debt securities (gains) losses 76 (2 ) 16 825 241 90 5,440 Tax effect1 (17 ) 1 (4 ) (200 ) (40 ) (20 ) (1,175 ) Debt securities (gains) losses, net 59 (1 ) 12 625 201 70 4,265 CECL Day 1 non-PCD provision expense - 15,312 - - - 15,312 - Tax effect1 - (3,476 ) - - - (3,476 ) - CECL Day 1 non-PCD provision expense, net - 11,836 - - - 11,836 - Distribution of excess pension assets - - 13,318 - - - 13,318 - Tax effect1 - - (3,250 ) - - - (3,250 ) - Distribution excess pension assets, net - - 10,068 - - 10,068 - FDIC special assessment - - 2,994 19,052 - 2,994 - Tax effect1 - - (731 ) (4,628 ) - (731 ) - FDIC special assessment, net - - 2,263 14,424 - 2,263 - Gain on sale of Visa Class B restricted shares - - - (21,635 ) - - - Tax effect1 - - - 5,255 - - - Gain on sale of Visa Class B restricted shares, net - - - (16,380 ) - - - Contract termination charge - - - 4,413 - - - Tax effect1 - - - (1,072 ) - - - Contract termination charge, net - - - 3,341 - - - Louisville expenses - - - - - - 3,361 Tax effect1 - - - - - - (392 ) Louisville expenses, net - - - - - - 2,969 Property optimization charges - - - - - - 1,559 Tax effect1 - - - - - - (315 ) Property optimization charges, net - - - - - - 1,244 Total adjustments, net 7,448 26,862 14,541 6,196 5,416 48,851 27,174 Net income applicable to common shares, adjusted $ 147,216 $ 144,058 $ 130,791 $ 134,642 $ 149,258 $ 422,065 $ 464,585 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 317,331 316,461 292,207 292,029 291,717 308,605 291,809 EPS, diluted $ 0.44 $ 0.37 $ 0.40 $ 0.44 $ 0.49 $ 1.21 $ 1.50 Adjusted EPS, diluted $ 0.46 $ 0.46 $ 0.45 $ 0.46 $ 0.51 $ 1.37 $ 1.59 NIM: Net interest income $ 391,724 $ 388,421 $ 356,458 $ 364,408 $ 375,086 $ 1,136,603 $ 1,138,745 Add: FTE adjustment2 6,144 6,340 6,253 6,100 5,837 18,737 17,328 Net interest income (FTE) $ 397,868 $ 394,761 $ 362,711 $ 370,508 $ 380,923 $ 1,155,340 $ 1,156,073 Average earning assets $ 47,905,463 $ 47,406,849 $ 44,175,079 $ 43,701,283 $ 43,617,456 $ 46,500,942 $ 42,891,660 NIM (GAAP) 3.27 % 3.28 % 3.23 % 3.34 % 3.44 % 3.26 % 3.54 % NIM (FTE) 3.32 % 3.33 % 3.28 % 3.39 % 3.49 % 3.31 % 3.59 % Refer to last page of Non-GAAP reconciliations for footnotes.

Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited) ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 2024 2023 PPNR: Net interest income (FTE)2 $ 397,868 $ 394,761 $ 362,711 $ 370,508 $ 380,923 $ 1,155,340 $ 1,156,073 Add: Noninterest income 94,138 87,271 77,522 100,094 80,938 258,931 233,248 Total revenue (FTE) 492,006 482,032 440,233 470,602 461,861 1,414,271 1,389,321 Less: Noninterest expense (272,283 ) (282,999 ) (262,317 ) (284,235 ) (244,776 ) (817,599 ) (742,071 ) PPNR $ 219,723 $ 199,033 $ 177,916 $ 186,367 $ 217,085 $ 596,672 $ 647,250 Adjustments: Gain on sale of Visa Class B restricted shares $ - $ - $ - $ (21,635 ) $ - $ - $ - Debt securities (gains) losses 76 (2 ) 16 825 241 90 5,440 Noninterest income adjustments 76 (2 ) 16 (20,810 ) 241 90 5,440 Adjusted noninterest income 94,214 87,269 77,538 79,284 81,179 259,021 238,688 Adjusted revenue $ 492,082 $ 482,030 $ 440,249 $ 449,792 $ 462,102 $ 1,414,361 $ 1,394,761 Adjustments: Merger-related charges $ 6,860 $ 19,440 $ 2,908 $ 5,529 $ 6,257 $ 29,208 $ 23,187 Separation expense 2,646 - - - - 2,646 - Distribution of excess pension assets - - 13,318 - - 13,318 - FDIC Special Assessment - - 2,994 19,052 - 2,994 - Contract termination charges - - - 4,413 - - - Louisville expenses - - - - - - 3,361 Property optimization charges - - - - - - 1,559 Noninterest expense adjustments 9,506 19,440 19,220 28,994 6,257 48,166 28,107 Adjusted total noninterest expense (262,777 ) (263,559 ) (243,097 ) (255,241 ) (238,519 ) (769,433 ) (713,964 ) Adjusted PPNR $ 229,305 $ 218,471 $ 197,152 $ 194,551 $ 223,583 $ 644,928 $ 680,797 Efficiency Ratio: Noninterest expense $ 272,283 $ 282,999 $ 262,317 $ 284,235 $ 244,776 $ 817,599 $ 742,071 Less: Amortization of intangibles (7,411 ) (7,425 ) (5,455 ) (5,869 ) (6,040 ) (20,291 ) (18,286 ) Noninterest expense, excl. amortization of intangibles 264,872 275,574 256,862 278,366 238,736 797,308 723,785 Less: Amortization of tax credit investments (3,277 ) (2,747 ) (2,749 ) (7,200 ) (2,644 ) (8,773 ) (8,167 ) Less: Noninterest expense adjustments (9,506 ) (19,440 ) (19,220 ) (28,994 ) (6,257 ) (48,166 ) (28,107 ) Adjusted noninterest expense, excluding amortization $ 252,089 $ 253,387 $ 234,893 $ 242,172 $ 229,835 $ 740,369 $ 687,511 Total revenue (FTE)2 $ 492,006 $ 482,032 $ 440,233 $ 470,602 $ 461,861 $ 1,414,271 $ 1,389,321 Less: Debt securities (gains) losses 76 (2 ) 16 825 241 90 5,440 Total revenue excl. debt securities (gains) losses 492,082 482,030 440,249 471,427 462,102 1,414,361 1,394,761 Less: Gain on sale of Visa Class B restricted shares - - - (21,635 ) - - - Total adjusted revenue $ 492,082 $ 482,030 $ 440,249 $ 449,792 $ 462,102 $ 1,414,361 $ 1,394,761 Efficiency Ratio 53.8 % 57.2 % 58.3 % 59.0 % 51.7 % 56.4 % 51.9 % Adjusted Efficiency Ratio 51.2 % 52.6 % 53.4 % 53.8 % 49.7 % 52.3 % 49.3 % Refer to last page of Non-GAAP reconciliations for footnotes.

Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited) ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 2024 2023 ROAE and ROATCE: Net income applicable to common shares $ 139,768 $ 117,196 $ 116,250 $ 128,446 $ 143,842 $ 373,214 $ 437,411 Amortization of intangibles 7,411 7,425 5,455 5,869 6,040 20,291 18,286 Tax effect1 (1,853 ) (1,856 ) (1,364 ) (1,467 ) (1,510 ) (5,073 ) (4,572 ) Amortization of intangibles, net 5,558 5,569 4,091 4,402 4,530 15,218 13,714 Net income applicable to common shares, excluding intangibles amortization 145,326 122,765 120,341 132,848 148,372 388,432 451,125 Total adjustments, net (see pg.12) 7,448 26,862 14,541 6,196 5,416 48,851 27,174 Adjusted net income applicable to common shares, excluding intangibles amortization $ 152,774 $ 149,627 $ 134,882 $ 139,044 $ 153,788 $ 437,283 $ 478,299 Average shareholders' equity $ 6,190,071 $ 5,978,976 $ 5,565,542 $ 5,281,487 $ 5,294,072 $ 5,912,546 $ 5,245,156 Less: Average preferred equity (243,719 ) (243,719 ) (243,719 ) (243,719 ) (243,719 ) (243,719 ) (243,719 ) Average shareholders' common equity $ 5,946,352 $ 5,735,257 $ 5,321,823 $ 5,037,768 $ 5,050,353 $ 5,668,827 $ 5,001,437 Average goodwill and other intangible assets (2,304,597 ) (2,245,405 ) (2,098,338 ) (2,103,935 ) (2,109,944 ) (2,216,437 ) (2,115,953 ) Average tangible shareholder's common equity $ 3,641,755 $ 3,489,852 $ 3,223,485 $ 2,933,833 $ 2,940,409 $ 3,452,390 $ 2,885,484 ROAE 9.4 % 8.2 % 8.7 % 10.2 % 11.4 % 8.8 % 11.7 % ROAE, adjusted 9.9 % 10.0 % 9.8 % 10.7 % 11.8 % 9.9 % 12.4 % ROATCE 16.0 % 14.1 % 14.9 % 18.1 % 20.2 % 15.0 % 20.8 % ROATCE, adjusted 16.8 % 17.2 % 16.7 % 19.0 % 20.9 % 16.9 % 22.1 % Refer to last page of Non-GAAP reconciliations for footnotes.