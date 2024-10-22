Old National Bancorp Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

EVANSVILLE, Ind., Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
|Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) reports 3Q24 net income applicable to common shares of $139.8 million, diluted EPS of $0.44; $147.2 million and $0.46 on an adjusted1 basis, respectively.
CEO COMMENTARY:
|"Old National's strong 3rd quarter was driven by a focus on our fundamentals: continuing to grow deposits and loans, effectively managing both credit and capital, and creating positive operating leverage through disciplined expense management," said Chairman and CEO Jim Ryan. "As a result of our ability to execute on this fundamental strategy, we find ourselves well positioned to continue to invest in new markets while attracting exceptional talent to our franchise."
THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS2:
|Net Income
|Net Interest Income/NIM
|Operating Performance
|Deposits and Funding
|Loans and Credit Quality
|Return Profile & Capital
|Notable Items
1 Non-GAAP financial measure that management believes is useful in evaluating the financial results of the Company - refer to the Non-GAAP reconciliations contained in this release 2 Comparisons are on a linked-quarter basis, unless otherwise noted 3 Includes loans held-for-sale 4 Includes the provision for unfunded commitments 5 Expense associated with a mutual separation agreement with a former Old National executive
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS2
Old National Bancorp ("Old National") reported third quarter 2024 net income applicable to common shares of $139.8 million, or $0.44 per diluted common share.
Included in third quarter results were pre-tax charges of $6.9 million primarily related to the April 1, 2024 acquisition of CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. ("CapStar") and $2.6 million of pre-tax separation expense5. Excluding these transactions and realized debt securities gains from the current quarter, adjusted net income1 was $147.2 million, or $0.46 per diluted common share.
DEPOSITS AND FUNDING
Growth in deposits driven by increases in commercial and community deposits and normal seasonal patterns in public funds, partially offset by lower brokered deposits.
- Period-end total deposits were $40.8 billion, up 8.5% annualized; core deposits up 10.1% annualized.
- On average, total deposits for the third quarter were $40.6 billion, up 4.8% annualized.
- Granular low-cost deposit franchise; total deposit costs of 225 bps.
- A loan to deposit ratio of 89%, combined with existing funding sources, provides strong liquidity.
LOANS
Broad-based disciplined commercial loan growth.
- Period-end total loans3 were $36.5 billion, up 2.7% annualized.
- Total commercial loan production in the third quarter was $1.7 billion; period-end commercial pipeline totaled $2.8 billion.
- Average total loans in the third quarter were $36.3 billion, an increase of $235.9 million.
CREDIT QUALITY
Resilient credit quality continues to be a hallmark of Old National.
- Provision4 expense was $28.5 million compared to $36.2 million, or $20.9 million excluding $15.3 million of current expected credit loss ("CECL") Day 1 non-PCD provision expense related to the allowance for credit losses established on acquired non-PCD loans in the CapStar transaction in the second quarter of 2024.
- Net charge-offs were $17.5 million, or 19 bps of average loans compared to net charge-offs of 16 bps of average loans.
- Excluding PCD loans that had an allowance for credit losses established at acquisition, net charge-offs to average loans were 16 bps.
- 30+ day delinquencies as a percentage of loans were 0.26% compared to 0.16%.
- Nonaccrual loans as a percentage of total loans were 1.22% compared to 0.94%.
- Loans acquired from previous acquisitions were recorded at fair value at the acquisition date. The remaining discount on these acquired loans was $174.0 million.
- The allowance for credit losses, including the allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments, stood at $405.9 million, or 1.12% of total loans, compared to $392.1 million, or 1.08% of total loans.
NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN
Higher net interest income and stable margin reflective of the rate environment.
- Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis1 increased to $397.9 million compared to $394.8 million, driven by loan growth as well as higher asset yields and accretion, partly offset by higher funding costs.
- Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis1 modestly decreased 1 bps to 3.32%.
- Accretion income on loans and borrowings was $15.6 million, or 13 bps of net interest margin1, compared to $11.6 million, or 10 bps of net interest margin1.
- Cost of total deposits was 2.25%, increasing 9 bps and the cost of total interest-bearing deposits increased 9 bps to 2.93%.
NONINTEREST INCOME
Increase driven by higher service charges, mortgage fees, capital markets income, and other income.
- Total noninterest income was $94.1 million compared to $87.3 million.
- Noninterest income was up 7.9% driven by higher service charges, mortgage fees, capital markets income, and other income.
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Disciplined expense management.
- Noninterest expense was $272.3 million and included $6.9 million of merger-related charges and $2.6 million of pre-tax separation expense5.
- Excluding these items, adjusted noninterest expense1 was $262.8 million, compared to $263.6 million.
- The efficiency ratio1 was 53.8%, while the adjusted efficiency ratio1 was 51.2% compared to 57.2% and 52.6%, respectively.
INCOME TAXES
- Income tax expense was $41.3 million, resulting in an effective tax rate of 22.3% compared to 22.5%. On an adjusted fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis, the effective tax rate was 24.8% compared to 25.5%.
- Income tax expense included $4.0 million of tax credit benefit compared to $3.5 million.
CAPITAL
Capital ratios remain strong.
- Preliminary total risk-based capital up 23 bps to 12.94% and preliminary regulatory Tier 1 capital up 27 bps to 11.60%, as strong retained earnings drive capital.
- Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 7.44% compared to 6.94%.
CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST
Old National will host a conference call and live webcast at 9:00 a.m. Central Time on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, to review third quarter financial results. The live audio webcast link and corresponding presentation slides will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website at oldnational.com and will be archived there for 12 months. To listen to the live conference call, dial U.S. (800) 715-9871 or International (646) 307-1963, access code 1586600. A replay of the call will also be available from approximately noon Central Time on October 22, 2024 through November 5, 2024. To access the replay, dial U.S. (800) 770-2030 or International (647) 362-9199; Access code 1586600.
ABOUT OLD NATIONAL
Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) is the holding company of Old National Bank. As the sixth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest, Old National proudly serves clients primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. With approximately $54 billion of assets and $31 billion of assets under management, Old National ranks among the top 30 banking companies headquartered in the United States. Tracing our roots to 1834, Old National focuses on building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients while also strengthening and supporting the communities we serve. In addition to providing extensive services in consumer and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management and capital markets services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com. In 2024, Points of Light named Old National one of "The Civic 50" - an honor reserved for the 50 most community-minded companies in the United States.
|Financial Highlights (unaudited)
|($ and shares in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2024
|2024
|2024
|2023
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Income Statement
|Net interest income
|$
|391,724
|$
|388,421
|$
|356,458
|$
|364,408
|$
|375,086
|$
|1,136,603
|$
|1,138,745
|FTE adjustment1,3
|6,144
|6,340
|6,253
|6,100
|5,837
|18,737
|17,328
|Net interest income - tax equivalent basis3
|397,868
|394,761
|362,711
|370,508
|380,923
|1,155,340
|1,156,073
|Provision for credit losses
|28,497
|36,214
|18,891
|11,595
|19,068
|83,602
|47,292
|Noninterest income
|94,138
|87,271
|77,522
|100,094
|80,938
|258,931
|233,248
|Noninterest expense
|272,283
|282,999
|262,317
|284,235
|244,776
|817,599
|742,071
|Net income available to common shareholders
|$
|139,768
|$
|117,196
|$
|116,250
|$
|128,446
|$
|143,842
|$
|373,214
|$
|437,411
|Per Common Share Data
|Weighted average diluted shares
|317,331
|316,461
|292,207
|292,029
|291,717
|308,605
|291,809
|EPS, diluted
|$
|0.44
|$
|0.37
|$
|0.40
|$
|0.44
|$
|0.49
|$
|1.21
|$
|1.50
|Cash dividends
|0.14
|0.14
|0.14
|0.14
|0.14
|0.42
|0.42
|Dividend payout ratio2
|32
|%
|38
|%
|35
|%
|32
|%
|29
|%
|35
|%
|28
|%
|Book value
|$
|19.20
|$
|18.28
|$
|18.24
|$
|18.18
|$
|17.07
|$
|19.20
|$
|17.07
|Stock price
|18.66
|17.19
|17.41
|16.89
|14.54
|18.66
|14.54
|Tangible book value3
|11.97
|11.05
|11.10
|11.00
|9.87
|11.97
|9.87
|Performance Ratios
|ROAA
|1.08
|%
|0.92
|%
|0.98
|%
|1.09
|%
|1.22
|%
|0.99
|%
|1.25
|%
|ROAE
|9.4
|%
|8.2
|%
|8.7
|%
|10.2
|%
|11.4
|%
|8.8
|%
|11.7
|%
|ROATCE3
|16.0
|%
|14.1
|%
|14.9
|%
|18.1
|%
|20.2
|%
|15.0
|%
|20.8
|%
|NIM (FTE)
|3.32
|%
|3.33
|%
|3.28
|%
|3.39
|%
|3.49
|%
|3.31
|%
|3.59
|%
|Efficiency ratio3
|53.8
|%
|57.2
|%
|58.3
|%
|59.0
|%
|51.7
|%
|56.4
|%
|51.9
|%
|NCOs to average loans
|0.19
|%
|0.16
|%
|0.14
|%
|0.12
|%
|0.24
|%
|0.16
|%
|0.19
|%
|ACL on loans to EOP loans
|1.05
|%
|1.01
|%
|0.95
|%
|0.93
|%
|0.93
|%
|1.05
|%
|0.93
|%
|ACL4 to EOP loans
|1.12
|%
|1.08
|%
|1.03
|%
|1.03
|%
|1.03
|%
|1.12
|%
|1.03
|%
|NPLs to EOP loans
|1.22
|%
|0.94
|%
|0.98
|%
|0.83
|%
|0.80
|%
|1.22
|%
|0.80
|%
|Balance Sheet (EOP)
|Total loans
|$
|36,400,643
|$
|36,150,513
|$
|33,623,319
|$
|32,991,927
|$
|32,577,834
|$
|36,400,643
|$
|32,577,834
|Total assets
|53,602,293
|53,119,645
|49,534,918
|49,089,836
|49,059,448
|53,602,293
|49,059,448
|Total deposits
|40,845,746
|39,999,228
|37,699,418
|37,235,180
|37,252,676
|40,845,746
|37,252,676
|Total borrowed funds
|5,449,096
|6,085,204
|5,331,161
|5,331,147
|5,556,010
|5,449,096
|5,556,010
|Total shareholders' equity
|6,367,298
|6,075,072
|5,595,408
|5,562,900
|5,239,537
|6,367,298
|5,239,537
|Capital Ratios
|Risk-based capital ratios (EOP):
|Tier 1 common equity
|11.00
|%
|10.73
|%
|10.76
|%
|10.70
|%
|10.41
|%
|11.00
|%
|10.41
|%
|Tier 1 capital
|11.60
|%
|11.33
|%
|11.40
|%
|11.35
|%
|11.06
|%
|11.60
|%
|11.06
|%
|Total capital
|12.94
|%
|12.71
|%
|12.74
|%
|12.64
|%
|12.32
|%
|12.94
|%
|12.32
|%
|Leverage ratio (average assets)
|9.05
|%
|8.90
|%
|8.96
|%
|8.83
|%
|8.70
|%
|9.05
|%
|8.70
|%
|Equity to assets (averages)3
|11.60
|%
|11.31
|%
|11.32
|%
|10.81
|%
|10.88
|%
|11.41
|%
|10.95
|%
|TCE to TA3
|7.44
|%
|6.94
|%
|6.86
|%
|6.85
|%
|6.15
|%
|7.44
|%
|6.15
|%
|Nonfinancial Data
|Full-time equivalent employees
|4,105
|4,267
|3,955
|3,940
|3,981
|4,105
|3,981
|Banking centers
|280
|280
|258
|258
|257
|280
|257
|1 Calculated using the federal statutory tax rate in effect of 21% for all periods.
|2 Cash dividends per common share divided by net income per common share (basic).
|3 Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" table for reconciliations to GAAP financial measures.
September 30, 2024 capital ratios are preliminary.
|4 Includes the allowance for credit losses on loans and unfunded loan commitments.
|FTE - Fully taxable equivalent basis ROAA - Return on average assets ROAE - Return on average equity ROATCE - Return on average tangible common equity
|NCOs - Net Charge-offs ACL - Allowance for Credit Losses EOP - End of period actual balances NPLs - Non-performing Loans TCE - Tangible common equity TA - Tangible assets
|Income Statement (unaudited)
|($ and shares in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2024
|2024
|2024
|2023
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Interest income
|$
|679,925
|$
|663,663
|$
|595,981
|$
|589,751
|$
|576,519
|$
|1,939,569
|$
|1,617,070
|Less: interest expense
|288,201
|275,242
|239,523
|225,343
|201,433
|802,966
|478,325
|Net interest income
|391,724
|388,421
|356,458
|364,408
|375,086
|1,136,603
|1,138,745
|Provision for credit losses
|28,497
|36,214
|18,891
|11,595
|19,068
|83,602
|47,292
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|363,227
|352,207
|337,567
|352,813
|356,018
|1,053,001
|1,091,453
|Wealth and investment services fees
|29,117
|29,358
|28,304
|27,656
|26,687
|86,779
|80,128
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|20,350
|19,350
|17,898
|18,667
|18,524
|57,598
|53,278
|Debit card and ATM fees
|11,362
|10,993
|10,054
|10,700
|10,818
|32,409
|31,453
|Mortgage banking revenue
|7,669
|7,064
|4,478
|3,691
|5,063
|19,211
|12,628
|Capital markets income
|7,426
|4,729
|2,900
|5,416
|5,891
|15,055
|19,003
|Company-owned life insurance
|5,315
|5,739
|3,434
|3,773
|3,740
|14,488
|11,624
|Gain on sale of Visa Class B restricted shares
|-
|-
|-
|21,635
|-
|-
|-
|Other income
|12,975
|10,036
|10,470
|9,381
|10,456
|33,481
|30,574
|Debt securities gains (losses), net
|(76
|)
|2
|(16
|)
|(825
|)
|(241
|)
|(90
|)
|(5,440
|)
|Total noninterest income
|94,138
|87,271
|77,522
|100,094
|80,938
|258,931
|233,248
|Salaries and employee benefits
|147,494
|159,193
|149,803
|141,649
|131,541
|456,490
|404,715
|Occupancy
|27,130
|26,547
|27,019
|26,514
|25,795
|80,696
|80,162
|Equipment
|9,888
|8,704
|8,671
|8,769
|8,284
|27,263
|23,394
|Marketing
|11,036
|11,284
|10,634
|10,813
|9,448
|32,954
|28,698
|Technology
|23,343
|24,002
|20,023
|20,493
|20,592
|67,368
|59,850
|Communication
|4,681
|4,480
|4,000
|4,212
|4,075
|13,161
|12,768
|Professional fees
|7,278
|10,552
|6,406
|8,250
|5,956
|24,236
|19,085
|FDIC assessment
|11,722
|9,676
|11,313
|27,702
|9,000
|32,711
|29,028
|Amortization of intangibles
|7,411
|7,425
|5,455
|5,869
|6,040
|20,291
|18,286
|Amortization of tax credit investments
|3,277
|2,747
|2,749
|7,200
|2,644
|8,773
|8,167
|Other expense
|19,023
|18,389
|16,244
|22,764
|21,401
|53,656
|57,918
|Total noninterest expense
|272,283
|282,999
|262,317
|284,235
|244,776
|817,599
|742,071
|Income before income taxes
|185,082
|156,479
|152,772
|168,672
|192,180
|494,333
|582,630
|Income tax expense
|41,280
|35,250
|32,488
|36,192
|44,304
|109,018
|133,118
|Net income
|$
|143,802
|$
|121,229
|$
|120,284
|$
|132,480
|$
|147,876
|$
|385,315
|$
|449,512
|Preferred dividends
|(4,034
|)
|(4,033
|)
|(4,034
|)
|(4,034
|)
|(4,034
|)
|(12,101
|)
|(12,101
|)
|Net income applicable to common shares
|$
|139,768
|$
|117,196
|$
|116,250
|$
|128,446
|$
|143,842
|$
|373,214
|$
|437,411
|EPS, diluted
|$
|0.44
|$
|0.37
|$
|0.40
|$
|0.44
|$
|0.49
|$
|1.21
|$
|1.50
|Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding
|Basic
|315,622
|315,585
|290,980
|290,701
|290,648
|307,426
|290,763
|Diluted
|317,331
|316,461
|292,207
|292,029
|291,717
|308,605
|291,809
|Common shares outstanding (EOP)
|318,955
|318,969
|293,330
|292,655
|292,586
|318,955
|292,586
|End of Period Balance Sheet (unaudited)
|($ in thousands)
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|2024
|2024
|2024
|2023
|2023
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|498,120
|$
|428,665
|$
|350,990
|$
|430,866
|$
|381,343
|Money market and other interest-earning investments
|693,450
|804,381
|588,509
|744,192
|1,282,087
|Investments:
|Treasury and government-sponsored agencies
|2,335,716
|2,207,004
|2,243,754
|2,453,950
|2,515,249
|Mortgage-backed securities
|6,085,826
|5,890,371
|5,566,881
|5,245,691
|4,906,290
|States and political subdivisions
|1,665,128
|1,678,597
|1,672,061
|1,693,819
|1,705,200
|Other securities
|783,079
|775,623
|760,847
|779,048
|751,404
|Total investments
|10,869,749
|10,551,595
|10,243,543
|10,172,508
|9,878,143
|Loans held-for-sale, at fair value
|62,376
|66,126
|19,418
|32,006
|122,033
|Loans:
|Commercial
|10,408,095
|10,332,631
|9,648,269
|9,512,230
|9,333,448
|Commercial and agriculture real estate
|16,356,216
|16,016,958
|14,653,958
|14,140,629
|13,916,221
|Residential real estate
|6,757,896
|6,894,957
|6,661,379
|6,699,443
|6,696,288
|Consumer
|2,878,436
|2,905,967
|2,659,713
|2,639,625
|2,631,877
|Total loans
|36,400,643
|36,150,513
|33,623,319
|32,991,927
|32,577,834
|Allowance for credit losses on loans
|(380,840
|)
|(366,335
|)
|(319,713
|)
|(307,610
|)
|(303,982
|)
|Premises and equipment, net
|599,528
|601,945
|564,007
|565,396
|565,607
|Goodwill and other intangible assets
|2,305,084
|2,306,204
|2,095,511
|2,100,966
|2,106,835
|Company-owned life insurance
|863,723
|862,032
|767,423
|767,902
|774,517
|Accrued interest receivable and other assets
|1,690,460
|1,714,519
|1,601,911
|1,591,683
|1,675,031
|Total assets
|$
|53,602,293
|$
|53,119,645
|$
|49,534,918
|$
|49,089,836
|$
|49,059,448
|Liabilities and Equity
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|$
|9,429,285
|$
|9,336,042
|$
|9,257,709
|$
|9,664,247
|$
|10,091,352
|Interest-bearing:
|Checking and NOW accounts
|7,314,245
|7,680,865
|7,236,667
|7,331,487
|7,495,417
|Savings accounts
|4,781,447
|4,983,811
|5,020,095
|5,099,186
|5,296,985
|Money market accounts
|11,601,461
|10,485,491
|10,234,113
|9,561,116
|8,793,218
|Other time deposits
|6,010,070
|5,688,432
|4,760,659
|4,565,137
|4,398,182
|Total core deposits
|39,136,508
|38,174,641
|36,509,243
|36,221,173
|36,075,154
|Brokered deposits
|1,709,238
|1,824,587
|1,190,175
|1,014,007
|1,177,522
|Total deposits
|40,845,746
|39,999,228
|37,699,418
|37,235,180
|37,252,676
|Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings
|135,263
|250,154
|50,416
|390
|918
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|244,626
|240,713
|274,493
|285,206
|279,061
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|4,471,153
|4,744,560
|4,193,039
|4,280,681
|4,412,576
|Other borrowings
|598,054
|849,777
|813,213
|764,870
|863,455
|Total borrowed funds
|5,449,096
|6,085,204
|5,331,161
|5,331,147
|5,556,010
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|940,153
|960,141
|908,931
|960,609
|1,011,225
|Total liabilities
|47,234,995
|47,044,573
|43,939,510
|43,526,936
|43,819,911
|Preferred stock, common stock, surplus, and retained earnings
|6,971,054
|6,866,480
|6,375,036
|6,301,709
|6,208,352
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
|(603,756
|)
|(791,408
|)
|(779,628
|)
|(738,809
|)
|(968,815
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|6,367,298
|6,075,072
|5,595,408
|5,562,900
|5,239,537
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|53,602,293
|$
|53,119,645
|$
|49,534,918
|$
|49,089,836
|$
|49,059,448
|Average Balance Sheet and Interest Rates (unaudited)
|($ in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|September 30, 2024
|June 30, 2024
|September 30, 2023
|Average
|Income1/
|Yield/
|Average
|Income1/
|Yield/
|Average
|Income1/
|Yield/
|Earning Assets:
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate
|Money market and other interest-earning investments
|$
|904,176
|$
|11,696
|5.15
|%
|$
|814,944
|$
|11,311
|5.58
|%
|$
|980,813
|$
|13,194
|5.34
|%
|Investments:
|Treasury and government-sponsored agencies
|2,255,629
|21,851
|3.87
|%
|2,208,935
|21,531
|3.90
|%
|2,376,864
|23,037
|3.88
|%
|Mortgage-backed securities
|5,977,058
|48,425
|3.24
|%
|5,828,225
|47,904
|3.29
|%
|5,079,091
|33,237
|2.62
|%
|States and political subdivisions
|1,668,454
|14,042
|3.37
|%
|1,686,994
|14,290
|3.39
|%
|1,737,037
|14,220
|3.27
|%
|Other securities
|785,107
|12,547
|6.39
|%
|788,571
|12,583
|6.38
|%
|793,196
|10,127
|5.11
|%
|Total investments
|10,686,248
|96,865
|3.63
|%
|10,512,725
|96,308
|3.66
|%
|9,986,188
|80,621
|3.23
|%
|Loans:2
|Commercial
|10,373,340
|183,878
|7.09
|%
|10,345,098
|183,425
|7.09
|%
|9,612,102
|163,869
|6.82
|%
|Commercial and agriculture real estate
|16,216,842
|274,832
|6.78
|%
|15,870,809
|260,407
|6.56
|%
|13,711,156
|219,575
|6.41
|%
|Residential real estate loans
|6,833,597
|67,084
|3.93
|%
|6,952,942
|67,683
|3.89
|%
|6,712,269
|62,775
|3.74
|%
|Consumer
|2,891,260
|51,714
|7.12
|%
|2,910,331
|50,869
|7.03
|%
|2,614,928
|42,322
|6.42
|%
|Total loans
|36,315,039
|577,508
|6.36
|%
|36,079,180
|562,384
|6.24
|%
|32,650,455
|488,541
|5.98
|%
|Total earning assets
|$
|47,905,463
|$
|686,069
|5.73
|%
|$
|47,406,849
|$
|670,003
|5.66
|%
|$
|43,617,456
|$
|582,356
|5.34
|%
|Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans
|(366,667
|)
|(331,043
|)
|(300,071
|)
|Non-earning Assets:
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|413,583
|$
|430,256
|$
|382,755
|Other assets
|5,394,032
|5,341,022
|4,960,383
|Total assets
|$
|53,346,411
|$
|52,847,084
|$
|48,660,523
|Interest-Bearing Liabilities:
|Checking and NOW accounts
|$
|7,551,264
|$
|29,344
|1.55
|%
|$
|8,189,454
|$
|34,398
|1.69
|%
|$
|7,515,439
|$
|25,531
|1.35
|%
|Savings accounts
|4,860,161
|5,184
|0.42
|%
|5,044,800
|5,254
|0.42
|%
|5,414,775
|4,268
|0.31
|%
|Money market accounts
|11,064,433
|106,148
|3.82
|%
|10,728,156
|102,560
|3.84
|%
|7,979,999
|65,549
|3.26
|%
|Other time deposits
|5,928,241
|64,435
|4.32
|%
|5,358,103
|56,586
|4.25
|%
|4,229,692
|37,110
|3.48
|%
|Total interest-bearing core deposits
|29,404,099
|205,111
|2.78
|%
|29,320,513
|198,798
|2.73
|%
|25,139,905
|132,458
|2.09
|%
|Brokered deposits
|1,829,218
|24,616
|5.35
|%
|1,244,237
|17,008
|5.50
|%
|1,183,228
|14,970
|5.02
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|31,233,317
|229,727
|2.93
|%
|30,564,750
|215,806
|2.84
|%
|26,323,133
|147,428
|2.22
|%
|Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings
|14,549
|292
|7.98
|%
|148,835
|1,986
|5.37
|%
|62,921
|910
|5.74
|%
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|239,524
|612
|1.02
|%
|249,939
|639
|1.03
|%
|302,305
|710
|0.93
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|4,572,046
|47,719
|4.15
|%
|4,473,978
|44,643
|4.01
|%
|4,537,250
|40,382
|3.53
|%
|Other borrowings
|754,544
|9,851
|5.19
|%
|891,609
|12,168
|5.49
|%
|841,307
|12,003
|5.66
|%
|Total borrowed funds
|5,580,663
|58,474
|4.17
|%
|5,764,361
|59,436
|4.15
|%
|5,743,783
|54,005
|3.73
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|$
|36,813,980
|$
|288,201
|3.11
|%
|$
|36,329,111
|$
|275,242
|3.05
|%
|$
|32,066,916
|$
|201,433
|2.49
|%
|Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Demand deposits
|$
|9,371,698
|$
|9,558,675
|$
|10,338,267
|Other liabilities
|970,662
|980,322
|961,268
|Shareholders' equity
|6,190,071
|5,978,976
|5,294,072
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|53,346,411
|$
|52,847,084
|$
|48,660,523
|Net interest rate spread
|2.62
|%
|2.61
|%
|2.85
|%
|Net interest margin (GAAP)
|3.27
|%
|3.28
|%
|3.44
|%
|Net interest margin (FTE)3
|3.32
|%
|3.33
|%
|3.49
|%
|FTE adjustment
|$
|6,144
|$
|6,340
|$
|5,837
|1 Interest income is reflected on a FTE basis.
|2 Includes loans held-for-sale.
|3 Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" table for reconciliations to GAAP financial measures.
|Average Balance Sheet and Interest Rates (unaudited)
|($ in thousands)
|Nine Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30, 2024
|September 30, 2023
|Average
|Income1/
|Yield/
|Average
|Income1/
|Yield/
|Earning Assets:
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate
|Money market and other interest-earning investments
|$
|825,743
|$
|32,992
|5.34
|%
|$
|736,225
|$
|25,258
|4.59
|%
|Investments:
|Treasury and government-sponsored agencies
|2,275,607
|66,648
|3.91
|%
|2,266,177
|58,923
|3.47
|%
|Mortgage-backed securities
|5,721,725
|135,217
|3.15
|%
|5,268,509
|102,618
|2.60
|%
|States and political subdivisions
|1,678,504
|42,308
|3.36
|%
|1,771,155
|43,306
|3.26
|%
|Other securities
|781,385
|37,303
|6.37
|%
|785,474
|28,726
|4.88
|%
|Total investments
|$
|10,457,221
|$
|281,476
|3.59
|%
|$
|10,091,315
|$
|233,573
|3.09
|%
|Loans:2
|Commercial
|10,087,322
|534,566
|7.07
|%
|9,644,541
|475,210
|6.57
|%
|Commercial and agriculture real estate
|15,488,010
|765,325
|6.59
|%
|13,180,509
|598,337
|6.05
|%
|Residential real estate loans
|6,826,809
|197,770
|3.86
|%
|6,626,551
|181,592
|3.65
|%
|Consumer
|2,815,837
|146,177
|6.93
|%
|2,612,519
|120,428
|6.16
|%
|Total loans
|35,217,978
|1,643,838
|6.22
|%
|32,064,120
|1,375,567
|5.72
|%
|Total earning assets
|$
|46,500,942
|$
|1,958,306
|5.62
|%
|$
|42,891,660
|$
|1,634,398
|5.08
|%
|Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans
|(337,168
|)
|(301,909
|)
|Non-earning Assets:
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|402,213
|$
|412,998
|Other assets
|5,232,807
|4,917,592
|Total assets
|$
|51,798,794
|$
|47,920,341
|Interest-Bearing Liabilities:
|Checking and NOW accounts
|$
|7,627,029
|$
|88,994
|1.56
|%
|$
|7,793,561
|$
|69,248
|1.19
|%
|Savings accounts
|4,976,361
|15,455
|0.41
|%
|5,791,780
|9,745
|0.22
|%
|Money market accounts
|10,571,821
|302,921
|3.83
|%
|6,577,317
|120,917
|2.46
|%
|Other time deposits
|5,327,361
|168,453
|4.22
|%
|3,660,156
|79,032
|2.89
|%
|Total interest-bearing core deposits
|28,502,572
|575,823
|2.70
|%
|23,822,814
|278,942
|1.57
|%
|Brokered deposits
|1,375,231
|55,149
|5.36
|%
|879,886
|32,053
|4.87
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|29,877,803
|630,972
|2.82
|%
|24,702,700
|310,995
|1.68
|%
|Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings
|77,262
|3,239
|5.60
|%
|306,480
|11,404
|4.97
|%
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|261,818
|2,168
|1.11
|%
|351,362
|2,389
|0.91
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|4,477,851
|133,529
|3.98
|%
|4,699,074
|123,466
|3.51
|%
|Other borrowings
|823,746
|33,058
|5.36
|%
|806,575
|30,071
|4.98
|%
|Total borrowed funds
|5,640,677
|171,994
|4.07
|%
|6,163,491
|167,330
|3.63
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|35,518,480
|802,966
|3.02
|%
|30,866,191
|478,325
|2.07
|%
|Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Demand deposits
|$
|9,396,081
|$
|10,864,375
|Other liabilities
|971,687
|944,619
|Shareholders' equity
|5,912,546
|5,245,156
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|51,798,794
|$
|47,920,341
|Net interest rate spread
|2.60
|%
|3.01
|%
|Net interest margin (GAAP)
|3.26
|%
|3.54
|%
|Net interest margin (FTE)3
|3.31
|%
|3.59
|%
|FTE adjustment
|$
|18,737
|$
|17,328
|1 Interest income is reflected on a FTE.
|2 Includes loans held-for-sale.
|3 Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" table for reconciliations to GAAP financial measures.
|Asset Quality (EOP) (unaudited)
|($ in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2024
|2024
|2024
|2023
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Allowance for credit losses:
|Beginning allowance for credit losses on loans
|$
|366,335
|$
|319,713
|$
|307,610
|$
|303,982
|$
|300,555
|$
|307,610
|$
|303,671
|Allowance established for acquired PCD loans
|2,803
|23,922
|-
|-
|-
|26,725
|-
|Provision for credit losses on loans
|29,176
|36,745
|23,853
|13,329
|23,115
|89,774
|46,520
|Gross charge-offs
|(18,965
|)
|(17,041
|)
|(14,020
|)
|(13,202
|)
|(22,750
|)
|(50,026
|)
|(55,261
|)
|Gross recoveries
|1,491
|2,996
|2,270
|3,501
|3,062
|6,757
|9,052
|NCOs
|(17,474
|)
|(14,045
|)
|(11,750
|)
|(9,701
|)
|(19,688
|)
|(43,269
|)
|(46,209
|)
|Ending allowance for credit losses on loans
|$
|380,840
|$
|366,335
|$
|319,713
|$
|307,610
|$
|303,982
|$
|380,840
|$
|303,982
|Beginning allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments
|$
|25,733
|$
|26,264
|$
|31,226
|$
|32,960
|$
|37,007
|$
|31,226
|$
|32,188
|Provision (release) for credit losses on unfunded commitments
|(679
|)
|(531
|)
|(4,962
|)
|(1,734
|)
|(4,047
|)
|(6,172
|)
|772
|Ending allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments
|$
|25,054
|$
|25,733
|$
|26,264
|$
|31,226
|$
|32,960
|$
|25,054
|$
|32,960
|Allowance for credit losses
|$
|405,894
|$
|392,068
|$
|345,977
|$
|338,836
|$
|336,942
|$
|405,894
|$
|336,942
|Provision for credit losses on loans
|$
|29,176
|$
|36,745
|$
|23,853
|$
|13,329
|$
|23,115
|$
|89,774
|$
|46,520
|Provision (release) for credit losses on unfunded commitments
|(679
|)
|(531
|)
|(4,962
|)
|(1,734
|)
|(4,047
|)
|(6,172
|)
|772
|Provision for credit losses
|$
|28,497
|$
|36,214
|$
|18,891
|$
|11,595
|$
|19,068
|$
|83,602
|$
|47,292
|NCOs / average loans1
|0.19
|%
|0.16
|%
|0.14
|%
|0.12
|%
|0.24
|%
|0.16
|%
|0.19
|%
|Average loans1
|$
|36,299,544
|$
|36,053,845
|$
|33,242,739
|$
|32,752,406
|$
|32,639,812
|$
|35,202,727
|$
|32,057,989
|EOP loans1
|36,400,643
|36,150,513
|33,623,319
|32,991,927
|32,577,834
|36,400,643
|32,577,834
|ACL on loans / EOP loans1
|1.05
|%
|1.01
|%
|0.95
|%
|0.93
|%
|0.93
|%
|1.05
|%
|0.93
|%
|ACL / EOP loans1
|1.12
|%
|1.08
|%
|1.03
|%
|1.03
|%
|1.03
|%
|1.12
|%
|1.03
|%
|Underperforming Assets:
|Loans 90 days and over (still accruing)
|$
|1,177
|$
|5,251
|$
|2,172
|$
|961
|$
|1,192
|$
|1,177
|$
|1,192
|Nonaccrual loans
|443,597
|340,181
|328,645
|274,821
|261,346
|443,597
|261,346
|Foreclosed assets
|4,077
|8,290
|9,344
|9,434
|9,761
|4,077
|9,761
|Total underperforming assets
|$
|448,851
|$
|353,722
|$
|340,161
|$
|285,216
|$
|272,299
|$
|448,851
|$
|272,299
|Classified and Criticized Assets:
|Nonaccrual loans
|$
|443,597
|$
|340,181
|$
|328,645
|$
|274,821
|$
|261,346
|$
|443,597
|$
|261,346
|Substandard loans (still accruing)
|1,074,243
|841,087
|626,157
|599,358
|563,427
|1,074,243
|563,427
|Loans 90 days and over (still accruing)
|1,177
|5,251
|2,172
|961
|1,192
|1,177
|1,192
|Total classified loans - "problem loans"
|1,519,017
|1,186,519
|956,974
|875,140
|825,965
|1,519,017
|825,965
|Other classified assets
|59,485
|60,772
|54,392
|48,930
|48,998
|59,485
|48,998
|Special Mention
|837,543
|967,655
|827,419
|843,920
|775,526
|837,543
|775,526
|Total classified and criticized assets
|$
|2,416,045
|$
|2,214,946
|$
|1,838,785
|$
|1,767,990
|$
|1,650,489
|$
|2,416,045
|$
|1,650,489
|Loans 30-89 days past due (still accruing)
|$
|91,750
|$
|51,712
|$
|53,112
|$
|71,868
|$
|56,772
|$
|91,750
|$
|56,772
|Nonaccrual loans / EOP loans1
|1.22
|%
|0.94
|%
|0.98
|%
|0.83
|%
|0.80
|%
|1.22
|%
|0.80
|%
|ACL / nonaccrual loans
|92
|%
|115
|%
|105
|%
|123
|%
|129
|%
|92
|%
|129
|%
|Under-performing assets/EOP loans1
|1.23
|%
|0.98
|%
|1.01
|%
|0.86
|%
|0.84
|%
|1.23
|%
|0.84
|%
|Under-performing assets/EOP assets
|0.84
|%
|0.67
|%
|0.69
|%
|0.58
|%
|0.56
|%
|0.84
|%
|0.56
|%
|30+ day delinquencies/EOP loans1
|0.26
|%
|0.16
|%
|0.16
|%
|0.22
|%
|0.18
|%
|0.26
|%
|0.18
|%
|1 Excludes loans held-for-sale.
|Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)
|($ and shares in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2024
|2024
|2024
|2023
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Earnings Per Share:
|Net income applicable to common shares
|$
|139,768
|$
|117,196
|$
|116,250
|$
|128,446
|$
|143,842
|$
|373,214
|$
|437,411
|Adjustments:
|Merger-related charges
|6,860
|19,440
|2,908
|5,529
|6,257
|29,208
|23,187
|Tax effect1
|(1,528
|)
|(4,413
|)
|(710
|)
|(1,343
|)
|(1,042
|)
|(6,651
|)
|(4,491
|)
|Merger-related charges, net
|5,332
|15,027
|2,198
|4,186
|5,215
|22,557
|18,696
|Separation expense
|2,646
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2,646
|-
|Tax effect1
|(589
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(589
|)
|-
|Separation expense, net
|2,057
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2,057
|-
|Debt securities (gains) losses
|76
|(2
|)
|16
|825
|241
|90
|5,440
|Tax effect1
|(17
|)
|1
|(4
|)
|(200
|)
|(40
|)
|(20
|)
|(1,175
|)
|Debt securities (gains) losses, net
|59
|(1
|)
|12
|625
|201
|70
|4,265
|CECL Day 1 non-PCD provision expense
|-
|15,312
|-
|-
|-
|15,312
|-
|Tax effect1
|-
|(3,476
|)
|-
|-
|-
|(3,476
|)
|-
|CECL Day 1 non-PCD provision expense, net
|-
|11,836
|-
|-
|-
|11,836
|-
|Distribution of excess pension assets
|-
|-
|13,318
|-
|-
|-
|13,318
|-
|Tax effect1
|-
|-
|(3,250
|)
|-
|-
|-
|(3,250
|)
|-
|Distribution excess pension assets, net
|-
|-
|10,068
|-
|-
|10,068
|-
|FDIC special assessment
|-
|-
|2,994
|19,052
|-
|2,994
|-
|Tax effect1
|-
|-
|(731
|)
|(4,628
|)
|-
|(731
|)
|-
|FDIC special assessment, net
|-
|-
|2,263
|14,424
|-
|2,263
|-
|Gain on sale of Visa Class B restricted shares
|-
|-
|-
|(21,635
|)
|-
|-
|-
|Tax effect1
|-
|-
|-
|5,255
|-
|-
|-
|Gain on sale of Visa Class B restricted shares, net
|-
|-
|-
|(16,380
|)
|-
|-
|-
|Contract termination charge
|-
|-
|-
|4,413
|-
|-
|-
|Tax effect1
|-
|-
|-
|(1,072
|)
|-
|-
|-
|Contract termination charge, net
|-
|-
|-
|3,341
|-
|-
|-
|Louisville expenses
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3,361
|Tax effect1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(392
|)
|Louisville expenses, net
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2,969
|Property optimization charges
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,559
|Tax effect1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(315
|)
|Property optimization charges, net
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,244
|Total adjustments, net
|7,448
|26,862
|14,541
|6,196
|5,416
|48,851
|27,174
|Net income applicable to common shares, adjusted
|$
|147,216
|$
|144,058
|$
|130,791
|$
|134,642
|$
|149,258
|$
|422,065
|$
|464,585
|Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding
|317,331
|316,461
|292,207
|292,029
|291,717
|308,605
|291,809
|EPS, diluted
|$
|0.44
|$
|0.37
|$
|0.40
|$
|0.44
|$
|0.49
|$
|1.21
|$
|1.50
|Adjusted EPS, diluted
|$
|0.46
|$
|0.46
|$
|0.45
|$
|0.46
|$
|0.51
|$
|1.37
|$
|1.59
|NIM:
|Net interest income
|$
|391,724
|$
|388,421
|$
|356,458
|$
|364,408
|$
|375,086
|$
|1,136,603
|$
|1,138,745
|Add: FTE adjustment2
|6,144
|6,340
|6,253
|6,100
|5,837
|18,737
|17,328
|Net interest income (FTE)
|$
|397,868
|$
|394,761
|$
|362,711
|$
|370,508
|$
|380,923
|$
|1,155,340
|$
|1,156,073
|Average earning assets
|$
|47,905,463
|$
|47,406,849
|$
|44,175,079
|$
|43,701,283
|$
|43,617,456
|$
|46,500,942
|$
|42,891,660
|NIM (GAAP)
|3.27
|%
|3.28
|%
|3.23
|%
|3.34
|%
|3.44
|%
|3.26
|%
|3.54
|%
|NIM (FTE)
|3.32
|%
|3.33
|%
|3.28
|%
|3.39
|%
|3.49
|%
|3.31
|%
|3.59
|%
|Refer to last page of Non-GAAP reconciliations for footnotes.
|Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)
|($ in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2024
|2024
|2024
|2023
|2023
|2024
|2023
|PPNR:
|Net interest income (FTE)2
|$
|397,868
|$
|394,761
|$
|362,711
|$
|370,508
|$
|380,923
|$
|1,155,340
|$
|1,156,073
|Add: Noninterest income
|94,138
|87,271
|77,522
|100,094
|80,938
|258,931
|233,248
|Total revenue (FTE)
|492,006
|482,032
|440,233
|470,602
|461,861
|1,414,271
|1,389,321
|Less: Noninterest expense
|(272,283
|)
|(282,999
|)
|(262,317
|)
|(284,235
|)
|(244,776
|)
|(817,599
|)
|(742,071
|)
|PPNR
|$
|219,723
|$
|199,033
|$
|177,916
|$
|186,367
|$
|217,085
|$
|596,672
|$
|647,250
|Adjustments:
|Gain on sale of Visa Class B restricted shares
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|(21,635
|)
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Debt securities (gains) losses
|76
|(2
|)
|16
|825
|241
|90
|5,440
|Noninterest income adjustments
|76
|(2
|)
|16
|(20,810
|)
|241
|90
|5,440
|Adjusted noninterest income
|94,214
|87,269
|77,538
|79,284
|81,179
|259,021
|238,688
|Adjusted revenue
|$
|492,082
|$
|482,030
|$
|440,249
|$
|449,792
|$
|462,102
|$
|1,414,361
|$
|1,394,761
|Adjustments:
|Merger-related charges
|$
|6,860
|$
|19,440
|$
|2,908
|$
|5,529
|$
|6,257
|$
|29,208
|$
|23,187
|Separation expense
|2,646
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2,646
|-
|Distribution of excess pension assets
|-
|-
|13,318
|-
|-
|13,318
|-
|FDIC Special Assessment
|-
|-
|2,994
|19,052
|-
|2,994
|-
|Contract termination charges
|-
|-
|-
|4,413
|-
|-
|-
|Louisville expenses
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3,361
|Property optimization charges
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,559
|Noninterest expense adjustments
|9,506
|19,440
|19,220
|28,994
|6,257
|48,166
|28,107
|Adjusted total noninterest expense
|(262,777
|)
|(263,559
|)
|(243,097
|)
|(255,241
|)
|(238,519
|)
|(769,433
|)
|(713,964
|)
|Adjusted PPNR
|$
|229,305
|$
|218,471
|$
|197,152
|$
|194,551
|$
|223,583
|$
|644,928
|$
|680,797
|Efficiency Ratio:
|Noninterest expense
|$
|272,283
|$
|282,999
|$
|262,317
|$
|284,235
|$
|244,776
|$
|817,599
|$
|742,071
|Less: Amortization of intangibles
|(7,411
|)
|(7,425
|)
|(5,455
|)
|(5,869
|)
|(6,040
|)
|(20,291
|)
|(18,286
|)
|Noninterest expense, excl. amortization of intangibles
|264,872
|275,574
|256,862
|278,366
|238,736
|797,308
|723,785
|Less: Amortization of tax credit investments
|(3,277
|)
|(2,747
|)
|(2,749
|)
|(7,200
|)
|(2,644
|)
|(8,773
|)
|(8,167
|)
|Less: Noninterest expense adjustments
|(9,506
|)
|(19,440
|)
|(19,220
|)
|(28,994
|)
|(6,257
|)
|(48,166
|)
|(28,107
|)
|Adjusted noninterest expense, excluding amortization
|$
|252,089
|$
|253,387
|$
|234,893
|$
|242,172
|$
|229,835
|$
|740,369
|$
|687,511
|Total revenue (FTE)2
|$
|492,006
|$
|482,032
|$
|440,233
|$
|470,602
|$
|461,861
|$
|1,414,271
|$
|1,389,321
|Less: Debt securities (gains) losses
|76
|(2
|)
|16
|825
|241
|90
|5,440
|Total revenue excl. debt securities (gains) losses
|492,082
|482,030
|440,249
|471,427
|462,102
|1,414,361
|1,394,761
|Less: Gain on sale of Visa Class B restricted shares
|-
|-
|-
|(21,635
|)
|-
|-
|-
|Total adjusted revenue
|$
|492,082
|$
|482,030
|$
|440,249
|$
|449,792
|$
|462,102
|$
|1,414,361
|$
|1,394,761
|Efficiency Ratio
|53.8
|%
|57.2
|%
|58.3
|%
|59.0
|%
|51.7
|%
|56.4
|%
|51.9
|%
|Adjusted Efficiency Ratio
|51.2
|%
|52.6
|%
|53.4
|%
|53.8
|%
|49.7
|%
|52.3
|%
|49.3
|%
|Refer to last page of Non-GAAP reconciliations for footnotes.
|Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)
|($ in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2024
|2024
|2024
|2023
|2023
|2024
|2023
|ROAE and ROATCE:
|Net income applicable to common shares
|$
|139,768
|$
|117,196
|$
|116,250
|$
|128,446
|$
|143,842
|$
|373,214
|$
|437,411
|Amortization of intangibles
|7,411
|7,425
|5,455
|5,869
|6,040
|20,291
|18,286
|Tax effect1
|(1,853
|)
|(1,856
|)
|(1,364
|)
|(1,467
|)
|(1,510
|)
|(5,073
|)
|(4,572
|)
|Amortization of intangibles, net
|5,558
|5,569
|4,091
|4,402
|4,530
|15,218
|13,714
|Net income applicable to common shares, excluding intangibles amortization
|145,326
|122,765
|120,341
|132,848
|148,372
|388,432
|451,125
|Total adjustments, net (see pg.12)
|7,448
|26,862
|14,541
|6,196
|5,416
|48,851
|27,174
|Adjusted net income applicable to common shares, excluding intangibles amortization
|$
|152,774
|$
|149,627
|$
|134,882
|$
|139,044
|$
|153,788
|$
|437,283
|$
|478,299
|Average shareholders' equity
|$
|6,190,071
|$
|5,978,976
|$
|5,565,542
|$
|5,281,487
|$
|5,294,072
|$
|5,912,546
|$
|5,245,156
|Less: Average preferred equity
|(243,719
|)
|(243,719
|)
|(243,719
|)
|(243,719
|)
|(243,719
|)
|(243,719
|)
|(243,719
|)
|Average shareholders' common equity
|$
|5,946,352
|$
|5,735,257
|$
|5,321,823
|$
|5,037,768
|$
|5,050,353
|$
|5,668,827
|$
|5,001,437
|Average goodwill and other intangible assets
|(2,304,597
|)
|(2,245,405
|)
|(2,098,338
|)
|(2,103,935
|)
|(2,109,944
|)
|(2,216,437
|)
|(2,115,953
|)
|Average tangible shareholder's common equity
|$
|3,641,755
|$
|3,489,852
|$
|3,223,485
|$
|2,933,833
|$
|2,940,409
|$
|3,452,390
|$
|2,885,484
|ROAE
|9.4
|%
|8.2
|%
|8.7
|%
|10.2
|%
|11.4
|%
|8.8
|%
|11.7
|%
|ROAE, adjusted
|9.9
|%
|10.0
|%
|9.8
|%
|10.7
|%
|11.8
|%
|9.9
|%
|12.4
|%
|ROATCE
|16.0
|%
|14.1
|%
|14.9
|%
|18.1
|%
|20.2
|%
|15.0
|%
|20.8
|%
|ROATCE, adjusted
|16.8
|%
|17.2
|%
|16.7
|%
|19.0
|%
|20.9
|%
|16.9
|%
|22.1
|%
|Refer to last page of Non-GAAP reconciliations for footnotes.
|Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)
|($ in thousands)
|As of
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|2024
|2024
|2024
|2023
|2023
|Tangible Common Equity:
|Shareholders' equity
|$
|6,367,298
|$
|6,075,072
|$
|5,595,408
|$
|5,562,900
|$
|5,239,537
|Less: Preferred equity
|(243,719
|)
|(243,719
|)
|(243,719
|)
|(243,719
|)
|(243,719
|)
|Shareholders' common equity
|$
|6,123,579
|$
|5,831,353
|$
|5,351,689
|$
|5,319,181
|$
|4,995,818
|Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets
|(2,305,084
|)
|(2,306,204
|)
|(2,095,511
|)
|(2,100,966
|)
|(2,106,835
|)
|Tangible shareholders' common equity
|$
|3,818,495
|$
|3,525,149
|$
|3,256,178
|$
|3,218,215
|$
|2,888,983
|Total assets
|$
|53,602,293
|$
|53,119,645
|$
|49,534,918
|$
|49,089,836
|$
|49,059,448
|Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets
|(2,305,084
|)
|(2,306,204
|)
|(2,095,511
|)
|(2,100,966
|)
|(2,106,835
|)
|Tangible assets
|$
|51,297,209
|$
|50,813,441
|$
|47,439,407
|$
|46,988,870
|$
|46,952,613
|Risk-weighted assets3
|$
|40,584,608
|$