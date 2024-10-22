Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 22.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Goldpreise steigen über $2.700 - Hier ist der Bergbaukonzern, der jetzt davon profitieren könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
22.10.2024 16:38 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SaferWatch Expands Its Footprint by Protecting New YMCA Locations in Florida and Indiana

SaferWatch Brings Innovative Safety Solutions to Staff, Parents, and Attendees at YMCA Centers

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2024 / SaferWatch, a leading safety and security platform, is proud to announce its latest partnership with YMCA locations in Florida and Indiana, enhancing the safety and communication capabilities of these vital community centers. This expansion underscores SaferWatch's commitment to safeguarding both staff and attendees at these bustling facilities.

Key Features of SaferWatch at YMCA Locations:

  • Tip Reporting:

    • Staff, parents, and attendees can anonymously submit tips directly to YMCA administrators.

    • Real-time reporting of suspicious activity, safety concerns, or emergencies.

    • Ensures rapid response and proactive safety measures.

  • Panic Buttons for Staff:

    • YMCA staff members have access to panic buttons directly connected to local law enforcement, enabling immediate emergency response.

    • This direct connection saves critical time during emergencies, such as medical incidents or active threats.

    • Panic buttons also allow staff to discreetly alert other administrators and staff for coordinated internal responses before first responders arrive.

  • Real-Time Alerts:

    • Administrators can send real-time notifications to staff, parents, and the public during unexpected events.

    • Effective for emergencies such as facility closures, severe weather, or other urgent situations.

    • Ensures everyone remains informed and connected during critical moments.

"We are thrilled to partner with these new YMCA locations," said Geno Roefaro, CEO of SaferWatch. "By providing the latest in tip reporting, emergency alerting, and direct connection to law enforcement, we are helping create a safer environment for all who rely on the YMCA for health, recreation, and community connection."

This partnership marks another step in SaferWatch's ongoing mission to deliver state-of-the-art safety solutions to communities across the country, giving organizations like the YMCA the tools they need to keep their members safe and secure.

For more information about SaferWatch and how it is revolutionizing safety, visit www.SaferWatchApp.com.

About SaferWatch

SaferWatch is a leading mobile-based safety and security platform that empowers individuals and organizations to report threats, activate alerts, and communicate critical information in real time. SaferWatch partners with schools, government agencies, and private organizations to provide cutting-edge solutions for public safety.

Contact Information:

Cortney Warshaw
Marketing Manager
cortney@saferwatchapp.com

SOURCE: SaferWatch

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.