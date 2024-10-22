SaferWatch Expands Its Footprint by Protecting New YMCA Locations in Florida and Indiana

SaferWatch Brings Innovative Safety Solutions to Staff, Parents, and Attendees at YMCA Centers

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2024 / SaferWatch, a leading safety and security platform, is proud to announce its latest partnership with YMCA locations in Florida and Indiana, enhancing the safety and communication capabilities of these vital community centers. This expansion underscores SaferWatch's commitment to safeguarding both staff and attendees at these bustling facilities.

Key Features of SaferWatch at YMCA Locations:

Tip Reporting: Staff, parents, and attendees can anonymously submit tips directly to YMCA administrators. Real-time reporting of suspicious activity, safety concerns, or emergencies. Ensures rapid response and proactive safety measures.

Panic Buttons for Staff: YMCA staff members have access to panic buttons directly connected to local law enforcement, enabling immediate emergency response. This direct connection saves critical time during emergencies, such as medical incidents or active threats. Panic buttons also allow staff to discreetly alert other administrators and staff for coordinated internal responses before first responders arrive.

Real-Time Alerts: Administrators can send real-time notifications to staff, parents, and the public during unexpected events. Effective for emergencies such as facility closures, severe weather, or other urgent situations. Ensures everyone remains informed and connected during critical moments.



"We are thrilled to partner with these new YMCA locations," said Geno Roefaro, CEO of SaferWatch. "By providing the latest in tip reporting, emergency alerting, and direct connection to law enforcement, we are helping create a safer environment for all who rely on the YMCA for health, recreation, and community connection."

This partnership marks another step in SaferWatch's ongoing mission to deliver state-of-the-art safety solutions to communities across the country, giving organizations like the YMCA the tools they need to keep their members safe and secure.

About SaferWatch

SaferWatch is a leading mobile-based safety and security platform that empowers individuals and organizations to report threats, activate alerts, and communicate critical information in real time. SaferWatch partners with schools, government agencies, and private organizations to provide cutting-edge solutions for public safety.

