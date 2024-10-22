Foresight Financial Group, Inc.: Foresight Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

WINNEBAGO, Ill., Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foresight Financial Group, Inc., a Winnebago, IL based multi-bank holding company with fourteen offices in Stephenson, Winnebago, Boone and Kankakee counties, reported that for the third quarter of 2024, net income increased by 33.3% to $3,396,000 from $2,547,000 reported in the third quarter of 2023. The increase in net income compared to the third quarter of 2023 reflects a $1,386,000 decrease in the provision for loan losses and a $312,000 increase in net interest income. These favorable changes were partially offset by a $419,000 decrease in non-interest income and a $325,000 increase in operating expenses. The decrease in non-interest income includes a $328,000 reduction in net secondary market mortgage revenue, primarily due to reduction in the fair value of servicing rights. The increase in operating expense was largely driven by increased compensation expense, reflecting ongoing talent acquisition efforts initiated earlier in the year. Earnings per common share for the third increased to $0.97, compared to $0.71 for the third quarter of 2023.

Net income reported for the first nine months of 2024 was $10,171,000, a 30.21% increase over the $7,815,000 earned for the nine months ending September 30, 2023. The increase in net income compared to the first nine months of 2023 includes a $4,092,000 decrease in the provision for loan losses, which was partially offset by a $454,000 reduction in non-interest income and a $697,000 increase in operating expenses. Year to date earnings per common share for 2024 was $2.93, compared to $2.19, for the first nine months of 2023. The results for the first nine months of 2024 produced a return on average assets of 0.85% and return on stockholders' equity of 9.41%.

Foresight's balance sheet has experienced modest growth during the past year with total assets increasing 6.5% to $1.618 billion. Total gross loans increased 7.2% to $1.117 billion and total deposits increased 2.8% to $1.399 billion as of September 30, 2024. The majority of the loan growth was in commercial and commercial real estate lending. The deposit growth has been in demand deposits and certificates of deposit, with some funding shifting from savings and money market accounts to certificates of deposit to lock in term rates. The net interest margin for the first nine months of 2024 was 3.26% compared to 3.35%.

Foresight's asset quality remains strong. Non-performing assets of the Company as of September 30, 2024, totaled $23.7 million, up from $21.5 million the previous quarter. Loans past due 30 to 89 days remain low at 0.31% of outstanding loans.

Chief Executive Officer Peter Morrison stated "we are pleased with the year over year performance improvement, despite continued net interest margin challenges industrywide. FGFH stock performance has been a bright spot in 2024 as its price has increased 41% since the end of 2023, however we still feel our stock is significantly undervalued. As we move into the final quarter of 2024, we anticipate a strong finish to a year of significant positive change on several levels within the organization."

The closing price for the Company's stock was $33.07, as of close of business October 21, 2024. Book value of the Company's common stock increased by $4.51 to $44.30 as of September 30, 2024, compared to $39.79 as of December 31, 2023. The increase in book value per share during the first nine months of 2024 includes a $2.42 increase in Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income, reflecting a decrease in the net unrealized loss on available for sale securities.

