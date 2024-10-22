Herzing College Launches One-Year Storyboard Artist Program Powered by Storyboard Pro

Herzing College is partnering with Toon Boom Animation to offer a new one-year Storyboard Artist program.

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2024 / The course, currently open for registration, covers everything from the basics of drawing and composition to advanced visual storytelling techniques and efficient use of industry-standard tools like Toon Boom's Storyboard Pro . The goal of the curriculum is to help aspiring artists develop their skills and prepare for a rewarding career in the entertainment industry.

Throughout the classes, students will develop portfolios of storyboards that showcase their technical skills as well as their creativity. The year culminates with a 12-week internship where students work alongside seasoned directors and preproduction artists.

"There is growing demand for storyboard artists who have a strong grasp of drawing, visual storytelling, composition, staging, and character acting, who are also familiar with the strengths and limitations of a studio's production pipeline," said Francois Lalonde, CRO and Co-President at Toon Boom Animation. "That is where we believe that Herzing College's new Storyboard Artist program can have a positive impact on talent entering the industry."

Storyboard artists are creative professionals who interpret a written script into visual form to guide a production. Studio deadlines can be demanding, so the ability to produce high-quality work and iterate quickly is essential. Herzing College's Storyboard Artist curriculum provides students with comprehensive training in drawing, composition, storytelling techniques, and digital tools.

The program is delivered online, takes 12 months to complete, and includes a 12-week internship. Students interested in applying can find course descriptions and details on Herzing College's website .

About Herzing College

Herzing College has been offering career-focused programs in a variety of in-demand industries for over 55 years. Programs are delivered at campus locations in Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec as well as online. Our hands-on approach to learning helps develop the practical skills employers want. Plus, most programs include internships that enable students to apply skills in a real-life setting and gain valuable experience. We work closely with local and regional employers to ensure that Herzing programs encompass the skills and knowledge needed for our students to succeed. To learn more about Herzing College, visit: herzing.ca

About Toon Boom Animation Inc.

For 30 years and counting, Toon Boom Animation has been the global leader in preproduction and 2D animation software with clients in over 140 countries. The organization has made its mark with products that include Harmony (end-to-end animation) and Storyboard Pro (storyboarding and layout), which continue to build upon their reputation for high-performance tools that push the limits of creativity. Producer (production management) and Harmony Gaming (drawing and animation tools for game development) are the most recent new products to join the lineup. Disney Television Animation, Atomic Cartoons, Bento Box, Fox Television Animation, Dog Head, Toei Animation, The SPA Studios, Xilam, and Boulder Media are just a few examples of our high-profile clients. To learn more about Toon Boom, visit: toonboom.com

