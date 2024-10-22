SOHM, Inc. Announce Dr. David Zarling Onboard as Senior Product Development Advisor

SOHM, Inc. (OTC PINK:SHMN), a pharmaceutical and biotechnology company specializing in generic drugs, has announced today that the company has appointed Dr. David Zarling as its Senior Product Development Advisor.

Dr. David Zarling MA PhD MBA, has multiple experiences as Advisory Board member, Chief Biotechnology, Nutraceutical & Pharmaceutical Advisor At SRI International-BioSciences Division, Pangene Corporation and Colby Pharmaceutical Company, David's initiatives successfully discovered, characterized, developed, partnered or sold novel products and product candidates. His professional management and business skills drive research and product development, alliances and revenue growth through innovative biologic and pharma drug product solutions.

David has a strong background in senior-level professional business, strategic partnering, and product leadership within pharmaceuticals, companion diagnostics, medical devices, healthcare, and biotechnology. He has identified emerging opportunities and strategic partnerships within biotech and pharma leading to significant revenue generation, advancement of innovative product portfolios and approved products. David's experience spans small molecule pharma drugs and synthetic biologics, antibiotics, proteins, nucleic acids, recombinant-gene. - cell-, -exosome- or -liposome-based therapeutics. David functioned in integral roles in development and commercialization of therapeutics products for oncology, immunology, inflammation, infectious and neurodegenerative diseases. David was successful at the University of Vermont, BA with Honors in Biology; Dartmouth College, Department of Biological Sciences, MA, Molecular Biology; Baylor College of Medicine, Department of Virology, PhD, Biochemical Virology and Tumor Virus Drug Development; University of Wisconsin-Medical School, McArdle Lab Cancer Research, Post Doctoral, Tumor Virus Genetics; Pepperdine University, Executive MBA. David held positions at University of Wisconsin Medical School, Department of Pathology, Immunobiology Research Center; Department Molecular Biology, Max Planck Institute for Biophysical Chemistry; University of California-Berkeley, School of Public Health; SRI International Biosciences Division; and as Adjunct Associate Professor of Laboratory Medicine, UCSF

With above addition of Dr. Zarling, other milestones have been achieved in terms of having the right talent with the company for its progress in pharmaceutical, nutraceuticals and biotech areas of the product development, marketing and Sales. Management remains committed to achieving higher revenue growth in 2024 compared to previous years. This includes the revenue from of our new ABBIE kits Mr. Night added.

SOHM is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing gene editing technologies for research, synthetic biology, and therapeutic applications. With a focus on precision medicine, SOHM aims to revolutionize the treatment of genetic diseases by providing safe, efficient, and targeted gene editing solutions. Through strategic collaborations and groundbreaking research, SOHM is at the forefront of advancing the field of gene therapy.

