Dienstag, 22.10.2024
ACCESSWIRE
22.10.2024 17:02 Uhr
64 Leser
First Defense Nasal Screen Corporation®: First Defense Nasal Screen Corporation, as Seen on Shark Tank, Has Announced That Breathe Eazy is Now Their Exclusive Distributor in Australia and New Zealand

First Defense Nasal Screens®: Revolutionizing Personal Air Filtration in Australia and New Zealand

NEW PORT RICHEY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2024 / The First Defense Nasal Screen Corporation® has officially appointed Breathe Eazy PTY LTD as the exclusive distributor for their revolutionary Personal Air Filtration Device "First Defense Nasal Screens®" for all of Australia and New Zealand.

First Defense Nasal Screens® first gained notoriety after their CEO Joseph Moore turned down the largest offer ever of 4 million dollars and a 10% Royalty from Robert Herjavec on ABC's hit show Shark Tank episode 202. Moore went on later in the episode to accept an offer from Mark Cuban, Damond John and Kevin O'Leary for $750,000 and Season Tickets to the Mavericks from Mark Cuban for 30% of the company.

Since the show first aired First Defense has sold over 30 million worldwide and now holds patents worldwide as well.

First Defense Nasal Screens are the first and only non-inserted, hypoallergenic, self-adhering nasal filter. FDNS are designed to help filter and reduce the amount of contaminants that everyone inhales in all types of environments through their nasal passages giving everyone the ability to Filter their life with the slogan "Don't Get Sick Just Peel and Stick®" it just makes sense.

First Defense has announced that it will be introducing Breathe Eazy and their First Defense Nasal Screens® at the Work Place Health & Safety Show Oct 23-24-2024 in Sydney Australia at Booth F07.

FDNS and Breathe Eazy have begun to issue cease and desist letters to everyone who is unauthorized to distribute throughout Australia and New Zealand assuring that Australians and New Zealanders are only getting the legitimate and effective product that so many around the world have become used to and come to rely on for filtering their lives.

First Defense Nasal Screen Corporation
Joseph Moore
727-389-3292
filteryourlife.com

SOURCE: First Defense Nasal Screen Corporation®



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
