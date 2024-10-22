SYNLawn St. Louis Celebrates New Showroom Grand Opening With Special Events

ST. LOUIS, MO / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2024 / SYNLawn St. Louis, a women-owned supplier of plant-based synthetic turf from SYNLawn, is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon on Wednesday, October 23, to celebrate the grand opening of their spacious new design and retail showroom located at 209 Hughes Lane in St. Charles. The St. Charles Area Chamber of Commerce will attend and participate in the ribbon cutting.





"We've offered our expert landscaping services and high-quality products to commercial and residential clients in Eastern Missouri and Southern Illinois for more than 15 years," said Angela Grego, the owner of SYNLawn St. Louis. "We're proud of our company's growth and have big things planned for the St. Louis area. We're thrilled to host two special events this month to celebrate the launch of our newest and largest location."

As part of this month's celebrations, SYNLawn St. Louis will also sponsor a networking happy hour at Westport Social (910 West Port Plaza Dr.) from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 24. The professional event is open to members of the American Society of Landscape Architects, the American Institute of Architects, the American Planning Association, and the Urban Land Institute. Attendees will explore the outdoor event venue at Westport Plaza that SYNLawn St. Louis helped construct. They'll also earn one Landscape Architecture Continuing Education System Continuing Education Unit (LA CES CEU) by attending a brief presentation from SYNLawn and the Westport Plaza design team.

In addition to the artificial event lawn the SYNLawn St. Louis team constructed for Westport Plaza, they've designed and installed thousands of square feet of synthetic surfacing for 3,100 residential and commercial projects across Missouri, Southern Illinois, Kansas, Iowa, and Arkansas. The most common installations include artificial grass lawns, backyard putting greens, dog runs and other pet-friendly spaces, playgrounds, and indoor training spaces.

"Angela has been a valuable member of our distributor network for many years," said George Neagle, President of SYNLawn Global. "Her expert team has contributed to our expansion efforts over the years with the impressive custom design and installation projects they've worked on across the Midwest. We congratulate them on their continued success with the debut of their newest showroom."

Visit www.synlawnstlouis.com, or call 636-231-5844, to learn more about the premium services and products offered by the landscaping experts at SYNLawn St. Louis.

About SYNLawn®

For more than 20 years, SYNLawn® has led the industry as the largest manufacturer and unrivaled innovator of artificial grass and synthetic surfacing in North America. As part of the Sport Group Holding® family of companies, SYNLawn delivers the best products available on the market. SYNLawn's turnkey network of over 120 distributors seamlessly combines environmental stewardship with industry-leading innovations. SYNLawn uses bio-based ingredients, such as soy and sugarcane, and consumer-conscious additives, such as antimicrobials, to meet customers' wide range of needs. With more than 300,000 residential and commercial installations, the company is raising the bar for global synthetic turf standards and transforming the idea of grass. We have a proprietary system with a large percentage of renewable content. From rooftops to road medians and rocket-launch viewing sites, SYNLawn has installed over 150 million square feet of U.S. soy-backed grass across 300,000 installations in the United States of America and over 20 other countries since 2008. SYNLawn added more soy than ever to its products in 2021, which increased its use of U.S. soy by 10%. For more information, visit www.SYNLawn.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest and YouTube.

