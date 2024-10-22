Final Bell Holdings International Ltd.: Final Bell Announces Executive Leadership Transition

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2024 / Final Bell Holdings International Ltd. (the "Company"), a global leader in cannabis hardware and packaging manufacturing, today announced changes to its executive leadership team.

Robert Meyer is transitioning from his role as Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") to become the Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors. Mr. Meyer replaces Jason DeLand in this capacity. Mr. DeLand will remain a director of the Company. Concurrently, Jeremy Green has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer, and Nicole Frederick has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), replacing Keith Adams.

Mr. Meyer's new role as Executive Chairman will see him guiding the strategic direction of the Company from a governance perspective. Mr. Green, previously the CEO and co-founder of the Company's subsidiaries, Final Bell Holdings and 14th Round, will now lead the Company's overall strategic and operational activities as CEO. Mrs. Frederick, who has served as the Company's VP of Finance, will now oversee its financial strategy as CFO.

These leadership appointments are effective as of October 1, 2024, and are part of the Company's ongoing commitment to growth and operational excellence. The Company anticipates that these changes will enhance its ability to innovate and expand its market presence.

About Final Bell Holdings International Ltd.

Final Bell operates at the cutting edge of the regulated cannabis industry. Pioneering the "Cannabis as a Service" business model, Final Bell's operations span product innovation, device & hardware manufacturing, supply chain management, facility management, and brand development. Final Bell's subsidiary, 14th Round, is the leading cannabis vaporization device company in the United States and Canada. 14th Round also provides child resistant packaging solutions for cannabis vaporizers, edibles, and related products.

