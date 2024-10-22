Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2024) - Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (TSXV: YNV) (FSE: 1XNA) (OTCQB: YNVYF) (the "Company" or "Ynvisible") is pleased to announce the issuance of a Chief Executive Officer's letter to shareholders outlining some core elements of the Company's strategic approach to investor relations to unlock intrinsic value. The full text of the letter follows.

Dear Shareholders,

As part of our ongoing commitment to achieving our strategic objectives, I am excited to share some important updates with you. Ynvisible has made significant strides, transitioning from an R&D-focused company to a product-driven organization. We are now fully commercializing our products, which marks an exciting new chapter for the company.

Despite our steady development and progress, we believe that our current valuation does not adequately reflect the full potential of Ynvisible. We see this as a key opportunity, and I want to assure you that we are taking active steps to address it.

To support this, subsequent to the closing of the Ynvisible's private placement designed to have minimal dilutive impact on existing shareholdings, we intend to undertake an investor relations and marketing program aimed at retail, institutional and strategic investors. The goal of our marketing program will be to expand our reach and improve liquidity. In the coming months, we intend to engage in several initiatives to build investor awareness, including roadshows, participating in key investor conferences (e.g. LD Micro), and hosting webinars, with our next scheduled for December. These actions are all designed to raise Ynvisible's visibility in the market and unlock the true value of the Company.

Our ultimate goal is to grow our market presence and valuation significantly with a view to upgrading our listing in the medium term. I want to thank you for your continued support and belief in Ynvisible as we take these next steps to drive growth and increase shareholder value.

Sincerely,

Ramin Heydarpour

CEO and Executive Chairman

Ynvisible Interactive Inc.

About Ynvisible

Ynvisible is disrupting the low-cost and ultra-low-power display industry thanks to the latest advantages in sustainable electronics and roll-to-roll printing production. Ynvisible's printed e-paper displays are ideal for low-power and cost-sensitive applications, such as digital signage, smart monitoring labels for supply chain and logistics, visual indicators for medical and diagnostics, or retail labels and signage. Ynvisible has experience, know-how, and intellectual property in electrochromic materials, inks, and systems, and offers a mix of services, technology and products to brand owners developing smart objects and IoT products. Additional information on Ynvisible is available at www.ynvisible.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein, without limitation, statements relating to the future operations and activities of Ynvisible, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release relate to, among other things, the intended investor relations and marketing program, the results thereof including any impact on the value of the shares of the Company, and the listing of the shares of the Company on another exchange. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Ynvisible, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, the ability to complete the proposed investor relations and marketing program, the results thereof, continued availability of capital, the ability of the Company to be successful in obtaining a listing on another exchange, and changes in general economic, market and business conditions. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these items. Ynvisible does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/227433

SOURCE: Ynvisible Interactive Inc.