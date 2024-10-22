Aspen Dental: Senior Dental Health: 5 Common Procedures

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2024 / Oral health typically declines over time due to age and genetics. When it comes to senior dental health, some procedures become increasingly common, and they're nothing to be afraid of. Here are five of the most common dental procedures for older adults to keep mouths healthy in the later stages of life.

Dental bone graft

A dental bone graft is a foundational procedure that precedes other long-term treatments, like dentures and implants. Its purpose is to restore bone strength and volume in the jaw that seniors may have lost due to gum disease, tooth loss, or jawbone atrophy.

It's up to a dental professional to assess overall oral health to determine the right procedure and timing for someone's unique needs. If an older adult needs the graft to support dentures, for example, a dentist may suggest having it done at least six months in advance to ensure full healing of the graft site.

Dentures

Dentures are a long-term dental solution for patients with missing teeth, gum disease, or tooth decay. With denture treatment, a patient will have all of their existing teeth extracted, then a set of dentures custom-made for their jaw. Dentures can be fixed or removable, so seniors can take out their dentures at the end of the day or have them permanently affixed to the jawbone using titanium posts.

Dental implants

Dental implants are intended to replace specific teeth rather than extracting all teeth, as with dentures. They're a more secure option since the dentist places a titanium implant in the jaw and then adheres a dental crown to it. For dental implants for seniors to be successful, it's critical for a patient to have proper jaw health or undergo a procedure like a dental bone graft prior to receiving the implant.

Bridges

A bridge is a dental solution that works well when only one or a few teeth are missing, as it literally helps "bridge" the gap between teeth. Depending on someone's dental needs, a bridge can adhere to one or both teeth on the sides of the gap. Typically, a bridge will have a replacement tooth (or multiple teeth) called pontics that are adhered to either side using dental crowns.

Fillings

The National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research estimates that 96% of seniors have had decay and that it's gone untreated for one in six seniors.1 If a dentist uncovers decay that could lead to a cavity during a regular dental visit, they may recommend a filling. A cavity occurs when plaque builds up on a tooth and creates a hole in the enamel, which can cause discomfort and sensitivity, especially to hot or cold food or drinks.

A dental filling can be made from several types of material, with the most popular being composite, porcelain, resin, and gold. Depending on the material, the location of the cavity, and overall oral health, a filling can last a decade or more.

The bottom line

Oral health is incredibly important to consider as people age. While dental procedures may be anxiety-inducing for seniors, they also open up new opportunities to create a functional and beautiful smile to ensure maximum enjoyment during the golden years. Contact a local dental professional to learn about all the procedures available and which one is right for a senior's unique needs.

Source:

1 National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research - Dental Caries (Tooth Decay) in Seniors (Aged 65 and older)

