Exyn Technologies: Exyn Extends Nexys Integration Ecosystem to Inspired Flight Platform

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2024 / Exyn Technologies, a pioneer in autonomous robotics, today announced its modular 3D mapping solution, Nexys, is now compatible with the IF800 Tomcat system from Inspired Flight Technologies (IFT), a U.S.-based manufacturer of unmanned aerial vehicles.

Exyn Nexys Mobile Mapper on Inspired Flight IF800 Tomcat

"The combination of the Nexys autonomous mapping system and the Inspired Flight platform offers users a seamlessly integrated, U.S.-made, NDAA-compliant, and Blue UAS-approved solution to quickly capture accurate, colorized, real-time 3D point clouds, while maximizing operational efficiency and security," said Brandon Torres Declet, CEO of Exyn Technologies. "We are excited about our partnership with Inspired Flight, and look forward to extending the Nexys ecosystem across a number of different robotics platforms."

The IF800 Tomcat by Inspired Flight features a lightweight, compact, and foldable frame, making it easily transportable and deployable in diverse environments. With an impressive flight time of over 30 minutes when using the Nexys system, the medium-lift IF800 Tomcat maximizes operational efficiency and productivity. The IF800 is a no-compromise, compelling domestic solution for commercial and government agencies, ensuring the safeguarding of sensitive data and enhancing operational efficiency.

"We are thrilled to introduce the integration of the Exyn Nexys scanning solution on the IF800 Tomcat platform. This integration enables users to capture survey-grade data beyond visual-line-of-sight with extended flight times and 3D data visualizations in the field," said Adam Bilmes, Director of Business Development at Inspired Flight. "This collaboration brings together two industry leaders, known for their exceptional performance, support, and service, ensuring customers receive the highest quality experience."

Incredibly adaptable to changing environments, Nexys's SLAM-based spatial mapping is capable of capturing up to 1.9 million scan points per second, while continuously updating the map as new data is received. Integrated on a drone like the IF800 Tomcat, users can manually pilot or use Exyn's industry-leading Level 4B autonomy to capture otherwise impossible-to-reach data without the use of prior maps, GPS, or existing infrastructure. Our autonomy also supports beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) and out-of-range communication flights, allowing the data to be collected onboard and streamed back to the user once back in range of communications.

About Exyn Technologies

Exyn Technologies is at the forefront of autonomous aerial robot systems development. Renowned for its commitment to innovation, Exyn focuses on crafting solutions that elevate safety and efficiency in challenging operational environments. Its commitment to delivering superior products and services continually shapes the future of autonomous exploration.

About Inspired Flight

Inspired Flight Technologies is an American drone manufacturer founded in 2017, in San Luis Obispo, CA. Inspired Flight is committed to applying values of quality, safety, and re-shoring American manufacturing. Inspired Flight aircraft are used in a wide variety of applications ranging from surveying and mapping, emergency response and public safety to industrial inspection.

