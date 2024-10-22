Blaze Metals FZ - LLC: Blaze Metals Granted Critical Minerals Project

Blaze Metals Resources Granted Major Exploration License by the Ministry of Mines and Mineral Development of Zambia

Blaze Metals Resources Limited has achieved a significant milestone with the granting of a large-scale exploration license by the Ministry of Mines and Mineral Development, Government of the Republic of Zambia. The newly issued license, numbered 36066-HQ-LEL, authorizes the company to explore an area of 17,670.5881 hectares in Mansa District, Luapula Province, for a period of four years.

The exploration program will focus on discovering valuable mineral resources such as aquamarine, manganese, copper, iron ore, cobalt, rare earth elements, tourmaline and zinc. This initiative is expected to lead to full-scale mining operations, providing benefits to local communities and contributing to the national economy.

Ambitious Exploration Program

Blaze Metals Resources has outlined a robust exploration plan that will involve a series of activities including:

Geological mapping

Geophysical and geochemical analyses

Sampling

Electromagnetic conductivity studies

Drilling operations

The company will utilize modern, sustainable exploration methods that comply with international standards, ensuring minimal environmental impact.

Strategic Expansion of Blaze Metal's Portfolio in Zambia's Critical Metals

Zambia is well-known for its rich mineral deposits, including copper, cobalt, manganese, and nickel. While some resources remain underutilized, especially in regions like Luapula Province, Blaze Metals Resources sees significant potential for large-scale mining development in the Mansa District. The district, predominantly known for agriculture, has seen small-scale manganese mining activities, but the new exploration efforts are set to elevate the mining industry to new heights.

Economic and Social Impact

The exploration project is anticipated to provide numerous economic and social benefits to the Mansa District. Upon the discovery of commercially viable deposits, the transition to full-scale mining will create employment opportunities, foster skills transfer, and stimulate local economic growth. The initiative will also contribute to infrastructure development and boost government revenue.

Commitment to Environmental Compliance

Blaze Metals Resources is dedicated to conducting its activities responsibly and sustainably. In line with Zambia's environmental regulations, the company has prepared an Environmental Project Brief (EPB) as required by the Environmental Protection and Pollution Control (Environmental Impact Assessment) Regulations, SI No. 28 of 1997, and the Environmental Management Act No. 12 of 2011. The company remains committed to strict compliance with legal standards to protect the environment.

About Blaze Metals Resources Limited

Blaze Metals Resources Limited, based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), is a leading exploration and mining company with a strong focus on sustainable resource development across Africa and beyond. The company leverages advanced technologies to identify valuable resources while maintaining a strong commitment to environmental stewardship.

