China's National Energy Administration (NEA) says solar installations reached 160 GW between January and September 2024, with cumulative capacity hitting 770 GW by August. China's NEA said the country added 20. 89 GW of new solar capacity in September, a 27% month-on-month increase. From January to September, newly installed PV capacity totaled around 160 GW. By the end of September, China's total installed power generation capacity reached 3. 16 TW, up 14. 1% year-on-year. Solar power capacity surged to 770 GW, a 48. 3% increase, while wind power reached 480 GW, up 19. 8%. Chinese power companies ...

