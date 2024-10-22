Anzeige
Goldpreise steigen über $2.700 - Hier ist der Bergbaukonzern, der jetzt davon profitieren könnte
WKN: A0MS80 | ISIN: DK0060055861 | Ticker-Symbol: CHY
56,5057,0018:58
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.10.2024 17:42 Uhr
Chemometec A/S: Closing of acquisition of Ovizio Imaging Systems SA

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 281

22 October 2024

Closing of acquisition of Ovizio Imaging Systems SA

All capital owners have now accepted ChemoMetec's takeover offer, and closing has been completed today and thus the final acquisition of 100% of the capital in the Belgian company Ovizio Imaging Systems SA for the previously announced purchase price of EUR 2,830,000.


Additional information

Martin Helbo Behrens, CEO
Tel.: (+45) 48 13 10 20

Kim Nicolajsen, CFO
Tel.: (+45) 48 13 10 20

About Ovizio

Ovizio has developed a cell counter based on holographic microscopy. The instrument is primarily used in bioprocessing and in cell and gene therapy. Ovizio's product is connected directly to the customers' bioreactors via a disposable item, which is supplied sterilised and with a high degree of cleanness. With the cell counter, cells can be continuously extracted from the bioreactor for analysis and subsequently returned to the bioreactor. Ovizio has a number of respected customers in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. In 2023, the company reported revenue of EUR 1.4 million, of which a substantial part was generated through sales of consumables and service contracts.

About ChemoMetec A/S

ChemoMetec develops, manufactures and markets instruments for cell counting and a wide range of other measurements. ChemoMetec's instruments are marketed to the pharmaceutical, biotech and agricultural industries worldwide. ChemoMetec's customers include some of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies. ChemoMetec was founded in 1997 and is listed on Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen. For further information, go to www.chemometec.com.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
