Dienstag, 22.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Goldpreise steigen über $2.700 - Hier ist der Bergbaukonzern, der jetzt davon profitieren könnte
WKN: A0MJ2F | ISIN: FR0010428771 | Ticker-Symbol: XXT
Frankfurt
22.10.24
08:00 Uhr
2,160 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,1602,38019:00
Actusnews Wire
22.10.2024 18:23 Uhr
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: DISCLOSURE OF TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND NUMBER OF SHARES IN THE CAPITAL AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2024

Pursuant to article L. 233-8 of the French « Code de Commerce » and 223-16 of the AMF's General Regulations:

Total number of shares175 873 471
Number of real voting rights164 340 529
Theoretical number of voting rights
(including own shares)		176 390 310


For more information:


EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP

Tél : +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax : +33 4 81 07 45 65
Email : finance@eaglefootballgroup.com
www.finance.eaglefootballgroup.com
Euronext Paris - Segment C
Indices: CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: EFG.PA (ex OLG.PA)
Bloomberg: EFG FP (ex OLG FP)
ICB: 40501030 Recreational services
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: nZpyk5uZYpeal2ydap1uZ5JmbJuTmmiWlpOVm2KZZJfJnJtpxmhqa53JZnFpmGlt
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-88347-efg-declaration-d_actions-et-nombre-de-droits-de-vote-30092024-en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
© 2024 Actusnews Wire
